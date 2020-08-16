Europa League semi-final and final line-up

Sunday 16 August 2020

Sevilla are through to the UEFA Europa League final, where either Inter or Shakhtar will join them. Check out the fixtures, plus the contenders' rankings, form and pedigree.

Suso celebrates his equaliser for Sevilla against United in the semi-finals
Suso celebrates his equaliser for Sevilla against United in the semi-finals Getty Images

Semi-finals

Sunday 16 August, 21:00 CET
Sevilla 2-1 Manchester United, Cologne

Monday 17 August, 21:00 CET
Inter vs Shakhtar, Düsseldorf

Final

Friday 21 August, 21:00 CET

Sevilla vs Inter/Shakhtar, Cologne

Inter vs Shakhtar

Highlights: Internazionale 2-1 Leverkusen
Highlights: Internazionale 2-1 Leverkusen

Internazionale Milano (ITA)
UEFA ranking: 39
Domestic position: 2 (final match: 1 August)
Last five games: WWWWD
How they got there: UEFA Champions League group stage, 4-1 Ludogorets (R32), 2-0 Getafe (R16), 2-1 Leverkusen (QF)
Last season: round of 16 (L vs Eintracht Frankfurt)
Semi-final record: P7 W4 L3 (most recent: 2001/02, L vs Feyenoord)
Final record: P4 W3 L1 (most recent: 1997/98, W vs Lazio)
Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: winners (1990/91, 1993/94, 1997/98)

Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR)
UEFA ranking: 14
Domestic position: 1 (final match: 19 July)
Last five games: WWDWW
How they got there: UEFA Champions League group stage, 5-4 Benfica (R32), 5-1 Wolfsburg (R16), 4-1 Basel (QF)
Last season: round of 32 (L vs Eintracht Frankfurt)
Semi-final record: P2 W1 L1 (most recent: 2015/16, L vs Sevilla)
Final record: P1 W1 L0 (2008/09, W vs Bremen)
Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: winners (2008/09)

Final: Sevilla vs Inter/Shakhtar

Sevilla's five Europa League triumphs
Sevilla's five Europa League triumphs

Sevilla (ESP)
UEFA ranking: 10
Domestic position: 4 (final match: 19 July)
Last five games (most recent first): WWWWD
How they got there: Group A winners, 1-1 CFR Cluj (away goals, R32), 2-0 Roma (R16), 1-0 Wolves (QF), 2-1 Man. United (SF)
Last season: round of 16 (L vs Slavia Praha, aet)
Final record: P5 W5 L0 (most recent: 2015/16, W vs Liverpool)
Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: winners (2005/06, 2006/07, 2013/14, 2014/15, 2015/16)

© 1998-2020 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Sunday 16 August 2020
Knockout records
16/08/2020

LiveKnockout records

Top-scoring teams and players, record wins, biggest comebacks and more.
Round of 32: who faces who?
16/12/2019

LiveRound of 32: who faces who?

Who the likes of Ajax, Arsenal, Inter and Manchester United will face next.
2019/20 top scorer
16/08/2020

Live2019/20 top scorer

Bruno Fernandes leads the way with seven goals.
Knockout records
16/08/2020

LiveKnockout records

Top-scoring teams and players, record wins, biggest comebacks and more.