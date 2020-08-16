Europa League semi-final and final line-up
Sunday 16 August 2020
Article summary
Sevilla are through to the UEFA Europa League final, where either Inter or Shakhtar will join them. Check out the fixtures, plus the contenders' rankings, form and pedigree.
Article top media content
Article body
Semi-finals
Sunday 16 August, 21:00 CET
Sevilla 2-1 Manchester United, Cologne
Monday 17 August, 21:00 CET
Inter vs Shakhtar, Düsseldorf
Final
Friday 21 August, 21:00 CET
Sevilla vs Inter/Shakhtar, Cologne
Inter vs Shakhtar
Internazionale Milano (ITA)
UEFA ranking: 39
Domestic position: 2 (final match: 1 August)
Last five games: WWWWD
How they got there: UEFA Champions League group stage, 4-1 Ludogorets (R32), 2-0 Getafe (R16), 2-1 Leverkusen (QF)
Last season: round of 16 (L vs Eintracht Frankfurt)
Semi-final record: P7 W4 L3 (most recent: 2001/02, L vs Feyenoord)
Final record: P4 W3 L1 (most recent: 1997/98, W vs Lazio)
Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: winners (1990/91, 1993/94, 1997/98)
Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR)
UEFA ranking: 14
Domestic position: 1 (final match: 19 July)
Last five games: WWDWW
How they got there: UEFA Champions League group stage, 5-4 Benfica (R32), 5-1 Wolfsburg (R16), 4-1 Basel (QF)
Last season: round of 32 (L vs Eintracht Frankfurt)
Semi-final record: P2 W1 L1 (most recent: 2015/16, L vs Sevilla)
Final record: P1 W1 L0 (2008/09, W vs Bremen)
Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: winners (2008/09)
Final: Sevilla vs Inter/Shakhtar
Sevilla (ESP)
UEFA ranking: 10
Domestic position: 4 (final match: 19 July)
Last five games (most recent first): WWWWD
How they got there: Group A winners, 1-1 CFR Cluj (away goals, R32), 2-0 Roma (R16), 1-0 Wolves (QF), 2-1 Man. United (SF)
Last season: round of 16 (L vs Slavia Praha, aet)
Final record: P5 W5 L0 (most recent: 2015/16, W vs Liverpool)
Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: winners (2005/06, 2006/07, 2013/14, 2014/15, 2015/16)