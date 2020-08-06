Europa League quarter-final line-up taking shape



Quarter-finals

Monday 10 August, 21:00 CET

Manchester United (ENG) vs Copenhagen (DEN), Stadion Köln

Internazionale Milano (ITA) vs Leverkusen (GER), Dusseldorf Arena

Tuesday 11 August, 21:00 CET

Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR) vs Eintracht Frankfurt (GER) / Basel (SUI), Arena AufSchalke

Olympiacos (GRE) / Wolves (ENG) vs Sevilla (ESP), MSV Arena

Manchester United vs Copenhagen

Manchester United vs Copenhagen

Manchester United (ENG)

UEFA ranking: 9

Domestic position: 3 (final match: 26 July)

Last five games (most recent first): WWDLW

How they got there: Group L winners, 6-1 Club Brugge (R32), 7-1 LASK (R16)

Last season: UEFA Champions League quarter-finals (L vs Barcelona)

Quarter-final record: P1 W1 L1 (most recent: 2016/17, W vs Anderlecht)

Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: winners (2016/17)﻿

Copenhagen (DEN)

UEFA ranking: 38

Domestic position: 2 (final match: 26 July)

Last five games: WWWLD

How they got there: Group B runners-up, 4-2 Celtic (R32), 3-1 Başakşehir (R16)

Last season: group stage (fourth)

Quarter-final record: N/A

Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: round of 16 (2016/17)

Internazionale Milano vs Leverkusen﻿

Internazionale Milano vs Leverkusen﻿

Internazionale Milano (ITA)

UEFA ranking: 45

Domestic position: 2 (final match: 1 August)

Last five games: WWWDD

How they got there: UEFA Champions League group stage, 4-1 Ludogorets (R32), 2-0 Getafe (R16)

Last season: round of 16 (L vs Eintracht Frankfurt)

Quarter-final record: P9 W7 L2 (most recent: 2003/04, L vs Marseille)

Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: winners (1990/91, 1993/94, 1997/98)

Leverkusen (GER)

UEFA ranking: 23

Domestic position: 5 (final match: 27 June)

Last five games: WLWLW

How they got there: UEFA Champions League group stage, 5-2 Porto (R32), 4-1 Rangers (R16)

Last season: round of 32 (L vs Krasnodar)

Quarter-final record: P4 W2 L2 (most recent: 2006/07, L vs Zenit)

Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: winners (1987/88)

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Eintracht Frankfurt/Basel

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Eintracht Frankfurt/Basel

Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR)

UEFA ranking: 15

Domestic position: 1 (final match: 19 July)

Last five games: WDWWW

How they got there: UEFA Champions League group stage, 5-4 Benfica (R32), 5-1 Wolfsburg (R16)

Last season: round of 32 (L vs Eintracht Frankfurt)

Quarter-final record: P2 W2 L0 (most recent: 2015/16, W vs Braga)

Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: winners (2008/09)

Olympiacos/Wolves vs Sevilla

Sevilla (ESP)

UEFA ranking: 11

Domestic position: 4 (final match: 19 July)

Last five games: WWDWW

How they got there: Group A winners, 1-1 CFR Cluj (away goals, R32), 2-0 Roma (R16)

Last season: round of 16 (L vs Slavia Praha, aet)

Quarter-final record: P5 W5 L0 (most recent: 2015/16, W vs Athletic Club)

Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: winners (2005/06, 2006/07, 2013/14, 2014/15, 2015/16)

Round of 16

Wolves vs Olympiacos (first leg: 1-1)

Wolves (ENG)

UEFA ranking: 85

Domestic position: 7 (final match: 26 July)

Last five games: LWDWL

How they got there: Group K runners-up, 6-3 Espanyol (R32)

Last season: N/A (previous campaign: 1980/81)

Quarter-final record: P1 W1 L0 (1971/72, W vs Juventus)

Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: runners-up (1971/72)

Olympiacos (GRE)

UEFA ranking: 34

Domestic position: 1 (final match: 19 July)

Last five games: WWLWD

How they got there: UEFA Champions League group stage, 2-2aet Arsenal (away goals, R32)

Last season: round of 32 (L vs Dynamo Kyiv)

Quarter-final record: N/A

Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: round of 16 (1989/90, 2004/05, 2011/12, 2016/17)

Basel vs Eintracht Frankfurt (first leg: 3-0)

Basel (SUI)

UEFA ranking: 26

Domestic position: 3 (final match: 2 August)

Last five games: DDDWD

How they got there: Group C winners, 4-0 APOEL (R32)

Last season: play-offs (L vs Apollon Limassol)

Quarter-final record: P3 W1 L2 (most recent: 2013/14, L vs Valencia)

Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: semi-finals (2012/13)

Eintracht Frankfurt (GER)

UEFA ranking: 49

Domestic position: 9 (final match: 27 June)

Last five games: WDWWL

How they got there: Group F runners-up, 6-3 Salzburg (R32)

Last season: semi-finals (L vs Chelsea)

Quarter-final record: P5 W2 L3 (most recent: 2018/19, W vs Benfica)

Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: winners (1979/80)