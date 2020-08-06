Europa League quarter-final line-up taking shape

Thursday 6 August 2020

The line-up for the UEFA Europa League quarter-finals on Monday and Tuesday is almost there. Check out the fixtures and the contenders' rankings, form and pedigree.

Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial will line up in the last eight with Manchester United
Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial will line up in the last eight with Manchester United Getty Images


Quarter-finals

Monday 10 August, 21:00 CET
Manchester United (ENG) vs Copenhagen (DEN), Stadion Köln
Internazionale Milano (ITA) vs Leverkusen (GER), Dusseldorf Arena

Tuesday 11 August, 21:00 CET
Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR) vs Eintracht Frankfurt (GER) / Basel (SUI), Arena AufSchalke
Olympiacos (GRE) / Wolves (ENG) vs Sevilla (ESP), MSV Arena

Quarter-finalists

Manchester United vs Copenhagen

Solskjær looking ahead after United win
Solskjær looking ahead after United win

Manchester United (ENG)
UEFA ranking: 9
Domestic position: 3 (final match: 26 July)
Last five games (most recent first): WWDLW
How they got there: Group L winners, 6-1 Club Brugge (R32), 7-1 LASK (R16)
Last season: UEFA Champions League quarter-finals (L vs Barcelona)
Quarter-final record: P1 W1 L1 (most recent: 2016/17, W vs Anderlecht)
Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: winners (2016/17)﻿

Copenhagen (DEN)
UEFA ranking: 38
Domestic position: 2 (final match: 26 July)
Last five games: WWWLD
How they got there: Group B runners-up, 4-2 Celtic (R32), 3-1 Başakşehir (R16)
Last season: group stage (fourth)
Quarter-final record: N/A
Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: round of 16 (2016/17)

Internazionale Milano vs Leverkusen﻿

Highlights: Internazionale 2-0 Getafe
Highlights: Internazionale 2-0 Getafe

Internazionale Milano (ITA)
UEFA ranking: 45
Domestic position: 2 (final match: 1 August)
Last five games: WWWDD
How they got there: UEFA Champions League group stage, 4-1 Ludogorets (R32), 2-0 Getafe (R16)
Last season: round of 16 (L vs Eintracht Frankfurt)
Quarter-final record: P9 W7 L2 (most recent: 2003/04, L vs Marseille)
Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: winners (1990/91, 1993/94, 1997/98)

Leverkusen (GER)
UEFA ranking: 23
Domestic position: 5 (final match: 27 June)
Last five games: WLWLW
How they got there: UEFA Champions League group stage, 5-2 Porto (R32), 4-1 Rangers (R16)
Last season: round of 32 (L vs Krasnodar)
Quarter-final record: P4 W2 L2 (most recent: 2006/07, L vs Zenit)
Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: winners (1987/88)

Quarter and semi-final draws

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Eintracht Frankfurt/Basel

Highlights: Shakhtar Donetsk 3-0 Wolfsburg
Highlights: Shakhtar Donetsk 3-0 Wolfsburg

Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR)
UEFA ranking: 15
Domestic position: 1 (final match: 19 July)
Last five games: WDWWW
How they got there: UEFA Champions League group stage, 5-4 Benfica (R32), 5-1 Wolfsburg (R16)
Last season: round of 32 (L vs Eintracht Frankfurt)
Quarter-final record: P2 W2 L0 (most recent: 2015/16, W vs Braga)
Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: winners (2008/09)

Olympiacos/Wolves vs Sevilla

Sevilla (ESP)
UEFA ranking: 11
Domestic position: 4 (final match: 19 July)
Last five games: WWDWW
How they got there: Group A winners, 1-1 CFR Cluj (away goals, R32), 2-0 Roma (R16)
Last season: round of 16 (L vs Slavia Praha, aet)
Quarter-final record: P5 W5 L0 (most recent: 2015/16, W vs Athletic Club)
Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: winners (2005/06, 2006/07, 2013/14, 2014/15, 2015/16)

Round of 16

Wolves vs Olympiacos (first leg: 1-1)

Wolves (ENG)
UEFA ranking: 85
Domestic position: 7 (final match: 26 July)
Last five games: LWDWL
How they got there: Group K runners-up, 6-3 Espanyol (R32)
Last season: N/A (previous campaign: 1980/81)
Quarter-final record: P1 W1 L0 (1971/72, W vs Juventus)
Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: runners-up (1971/72)

Olympiacos (GRE)
UEFA ranking: 34
Domestic position: 1 (final match: 19 July)
Last five games: WWLWD
How they got there: UEFA Champions League group stage, 2-2aet Arsenal (away goals, R32)
Last season: round of 32 (L vs Dynamo Kyiv)
Quarter-final record: N/A
Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: round of 16 (1989/90, 2004/05, 2011/12, 2016/17)

Basel vs Eintracht Frankfurt (first leg: 3-0)

Basel (SUI)
UEFA ranking: 26
Domestic position: 3 (final match: 2 August)
Last five games: DDDWD
How they got there: Group C winners, 4-0 APOEL (R32)
Last season: play-offs (L vs Apollon Limassol)
Quarter-final record: P3 W1 L2 (most recent: 2013/14, L vs Valencia)
Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: semi-finals (2012/13)

Eintracht Frankfurt (GER)
UEFA ranking: 49
Domestic position: 9 (final match: 27 June)
Last five games: WDWWL
How they got there: Group F runners-up, 6-3 Salzburg (R32)
Last season: semi-finals (L vs Chelsea)
Quarter-final record: P5 W2 L3 (most recent: 2018/19, W vs Benfica)
Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: winners (1979/80)

