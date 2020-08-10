Europa League quarter-final and semi-final line-up



Quarter-finals

Monday 10 August, 21:00 CET

Manchester United 1-0aet Copenhagen, Cologne

Inter 2-1 Leverkusen, Dusseldorf

Tuesday 11 August, 21:00 CET

Shakhtar vs Basel, Gelsenkirchen

Wolves vs Sevilla, Duisburg

Semi-finals

Sunday 16 August, 21:00 CET

Wolves/Sevilla vs Manchester United, Cologne

Monday 17 August, 21:00 CET

Inter vs Shakhtar/Basel, Dusseldorf

Final

Friday 21 August, 21:00 CET

Winner of second semi-final vs Winner of first semi-final, Cologne

Quarter-finalists

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Basel

Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR)

UEFA ranking: 15

Domestic position: 1 (final match: 19 July)

Last five games: WDWWW

How they got there: UEFA Champions League group stage, 5-4 Benfica (R32), 5-1 Wolfsburg (R16)

Last season: round of 32 (L vs Eintracht Frankfurt)

Quarter-final record: P2 W2 L0 (most recent: 2015/16, W vs Braga)

Semi-final record: P2 W1 L1 (most recent: 2015/16, L vs Sevilla)

Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: winners (2008/09)

Basel (SUI)

UEFA ranking: 26

Domestic position: 3 (final match: 2 August)

Last five games: WDDDW

How they got there: Group C winners, 4-0 APOEL (R32), 4-0 Frankfurt (R16)

Last season: play-offs (L vs Apollon Limassol)

Quarter-final record: P3 W1 L2 (most recent: 2013/14, L vs Valencia)

Semi-final record: P0 W0 L1 (2012/13, L vs Chelsea)

Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: semi-finals (2012/13)

Wolves vs Sevilla

Wolves (ENG)

UEFA ranking: 85

Domestic position: 7 (final match: 26 July)

Last five games: WLWDW

How they got there: Group K runners-up, 6-3 Espanyol (R32), 2-1 Olympiacos (R16)

Last season: N/A (previous campaign: 1980/81)

Quarter-final record: P1 W1 L0 (1971/72, W vs Juventus)

Semi-final record: P1 W1 L0 (1971/72, W vs Ferencváros)

Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: runners-up (1971/72)

Sevilla (ESP)

UEFA ranking: 10

Domestic position: 4 (final match: 19 July)

Last five games: WWDWW

How they got there: Group A winners, 1-1 CFR Cluj (away goals, R32), 2-0 Roma (R16)

Last season: round of 16 (L vs Slavia Praha, aet)

Quarter-final record: P5 W5 L0 (most recent: 2015/16, W vs Athletic Club)

Semi-final record: P5 W5 L0 (most recent: 2015/16, W vs Shakhtar)

Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: winners (2005/06, 2006/07, 2013/14, 2014/15, 2015/16)

Semi-finalists

Manchester United (ENG)

UEFA ranking: 9

Domestic position: 3 (final match: 26 July)

Last five games (most recent first): WWWDL

How they got there: Group L winners, 6-1 Club Brugge (R32), 7-1 LASK (R16), 1-0 Copenhagen (QF)

Last season: UEFA Champions League quarter-finals (L vs Barcelona)

Semi-final record: P1 W1 L0 (most recent: 2016/17, W vs Celta Vigo)

Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: winners (2016/17)﻿

Internazionale Milano (ITA)

UEFA ranking: 41

Domestic position: 2 (final match: 1 August)

Last five games: WWWWD

How they got there: UEFA Champions League group stage, 4-1 Ludogorets (R32), 2-0 Getafe (R16), 2-1 Leverkusen (QF)

Last season: round of 16 (L vs Eintracht Frankfurt)

Semi-final record: P7 W4 L3 (most recent: 2001/02, L vs Feyenoord)

Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: winners (1990/91, 1993/94, 1997/98)