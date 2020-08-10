Europa League quarter-final and semi-final line-up

Monday 10 August 2020

Two semi-final berths have been filled, and four teams will vie for the remaining two spots on Tuesday. Check out the fixtures and the contenders' rankings, form and pedigree.

Romelu Lukaku after scoring for Inter against Leverkusen in the quarter-finals
Romelu Lukaku after scoring for Inter against Leverkusen in the quarter-finals POOL/AFP via Getty Images


Quarter-finals

Monday 10 August, 21:00 CET
Manchester United 1-0aet Copenhagen, Cologne
Inter 2-1 Leverkusen, Dusseldorf

Tuesday 11 August, 21:00 CET
Shakhtar vs Basel, Gelsenkirchen
Wolves vs Sevilla, Duisburg

Semi-finals

Sunday 16 August, 21:00 CET
Wolves/Sevilla vs Manchester United, Cologne

Monday 17 August, 21:00 CET
Inter vs Shakhtar/Basel, Dusseldorf

Final

Friday 21 August, 21:00 CET

Winner of second semi-final vs Winner of first semi-final, Cologne

Quarter-finalists

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Basel

Highlights: Shakhtar Donetsk 3-0 Wolfsburg
Highlights: Shakhtar Donetsk 3-0 Wolfsburg

Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR)
UEFA ranking: 15
Domestic position: 1 (final match: 19 July)
Last five games: WDWWW
How they got there: UEFA Champions League group stage, 5-4 Benfica (R32), 5-1 Wolfsburg (R16)
Last season: round of 32 (L vs Eintracht Frankfurt)
Quarter-final record: P2 W2 L0 (most recent: 2015/16, W vs Braga)
Semi-final record: P2 W1 L1 (most recent: 2015/16, L vs Sevilla)
Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: winners (2008/09)

Basel (SUI)
UEFA ranking: 26
Domestic position: 3 (final match: 2 August)
Last five games: WDDDW
How they got there: Group C winners, 4-0 APOEL (R32), 4-0 Frankfurt (R16)
Last season: play-offs (L vs Apollon Limassol)
Quarter-final record: P3 W1 L2 (most recent: 2013/14, L vs Valencia)
Semi-final record: P0 W0 L1 (2012/13, L vs Chelsea)
Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: semi-finals (2012/13)

Wolves vs Sevilla

Wolves (ENG)
UEFA ranking: 85
Domestic position: 7 (final match: 26 July)
Last five games: WLWDW
How they got there: Group K runners-up, 6-3 Espanyol (R32), 2-1 Olympiacos (R16)
Last season: N/A (previous campaign: 1980/81)
Quarter-final record: P1 W1 L0 (1971/72, W vs Juventus)
Semi-final record: P1 W1 L0 (1971/72, W vs Ferencváros)
Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: runners-up (1971/72)

Sevilla's five Europa League triumphs
Sevilla's five Europa League triumphs

Sevilla (ESP)
UEFA ranking: 10
Domestic position: 4 (final match: 19 July)
Last five games: WWDWW
How they got there: Group A winners, 1-1 CFR Cluj (away goals, R32), 2-0 Roma (R16)
Last season: round of 16 (L vs Slavia Praha, aet)
Quarter-final record: P5 W5 L0 (most recent: 2015/16, W vs Athletic Club)
Semi-final record: P5 W5 L0 (most recent: 2015/16, W vs Shakhtar)
Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: winners (2005/06, 2006/07, 2013/14, 2014/15, 2015/16)

Semi-finalists

Manchester United (ENG)
UEFA ranking: 9
Domestic position: 3 (final match: 26 July)
Last five games (most recent first): WWWDL
How they got there: Group L winners, 6-1 Club Brugge (R32), 7-1 LASK (R16), 1-0 Copenhagen (QF)
Last season: UEFA Champions League quarter-finals (L vs Barcelona)
Semi-final record: P1 W1 L0 (most recent: 2016/17, W vs Celta Vigo)
Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: winners (2016/17)﻿

Internazionale Milano (ITA)
UEFA ranking: 41
Domestic position: 2 (final match: 1 August)
Last five games: WWWWD
How they got there: UEFA Champions League group stage, 4-1 Ludogorets (R32), 2-0 Getafe (R16), 2-1 Leverkusen (QF)
Last season: round of 16 (L vs Eintracht Frankfurt)
Semi-final record: P7 W4 L3 (most recent: 2001/02, L vs Feyenoord)
Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: winners (1990/91, 1993/94, 1997/98)

© 1998-2020 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Monday 10 August 2020
Knockout records
10/08/2020

LiveKnockout records

Top-scoring teams and players, record wins, biggest comebacks and more.
Knockout records
10/08/2020

LiveKnockout records

Top-scoring teams and players, record wins, biggest comebacks and more.