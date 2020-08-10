Europa League quarter-final and semi-final line-up
Monday 10 August 2020
Article summary
Two semi-final berths have been filled, and four teams will vie for the remaining two spots on Tuesday. Check out the fixtures and the contenders' rankings, form and pedigree.
Article top media content
Article body
Quarter-finals
Monday 10 August, 21:00 CET
Manchester United 1-0aet Copenhagen, Cologne
Inter 2-1 Leverkusen, Dusseldorf
Tuesday 11 August, 21:00 CET
Shakhtar vs Basel, Gelsenkirchen
Wolves vs Sevilla, Duisburg
Semi-finals
Sunday 16 August, 21:00 CET
Wolves/Sevilla vs Manchester United, Cologne
Monday 17 August, 21:00 CET
Inter vs Shakhtar/Basel, Dusseldorf
Final
Friday 21 August, 21:00 CET
Winner of second semi-final vs Winner of first semi-final, Cologne
Quarter-finalists
Shakhtar Donetsk vs Basel
Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR)
UEFA ranking: 15
Domestic position: 1 (final match: 19 July)
Last five games: WDWWW
How they got there: UEFA Champions League group stage, 5-4 Benfica (R32), 5-1 Wolfsburg (R16)
Last season: round of 32 (L vs Eintracht Frankfurt)
Quarter-final record: P2 W2 L0 (most recent: 2015/16, W vs Braga)
Semi-final record: P2 W1 L1 (most recent: 2015/16, L vs Sevilla)
Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: winners (2008/09)
Basel (SUI)
UEFA ranking: 26
Domestic position: 3 (final match: 2 August)
Last five games: WDDDW
How they got there: Group C winners, 4-0 APOEL (R32), 4-0 Frankfurt (R16)
Last season: play-offs (L vs Apollon Limassol)
Quarter-final record: P3 W1 L2 (most recent: 2013/14, L vs Valencia)
Semi-final record: P0 W0 L1 (2012/13, L vs Chelsea)
Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: semi-finals (2012/13)
Wolves vs Sevilla
Wolves (ENG)
UEFA ranking: 85
Domestic position: 7 (final match: 26 July)
Last five games: WLWDW
How they got there: Group K runners-up, 6-3 Espanyol (R32), 2-1 Olympiacos (R16)
Last season: N/A (previous campaign: 1980/81)
Quarter-final record: P1 W1 L0 (1971/72, W vs Juventus)
Semi-final record: P1 W1 L0 (1971/72, W vs Ferencváros)
Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: runners-up (1971/72)
Sevilla (ESP)
UEFA ranking: 10
Domestic position: 4 (final match: 19 July)
Last five games: WWDWW
How they got there: Group A winners, 1-1 CFR Cluj (away goals, R32), 2-0 Roma (R16)
Last season: round of 16 (L vs Slavia Praha, aet)
Quarter-final record: P5 W5 L0 (most recent: 2015/16, W vs Athletic Club)
Semi-final record: P5 W5 L0 (most recent: 2015/16, W vs Shakhtar)
Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: winners (2005/06, 2006/07, 2013/14, 2014/15, 2015/16)
Semi-finalists
Manchester United (ENG)
UEFA ranking: 9
Domestic position: 3 (final match: 26 July)
Last five games (most recent first): WWWDL
How they got there: Group L winners, 6-1 Club Brugge (R32), 7-1 LASK (R16), 1-0 Copenhagen (QF)
Last season: UEFA Champions League quarter-finals (L vs Barcelona)
Semi-final record: P1 W1 L0 (most recent: 2016/17, W vs Celta Vigo)
Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: winners (2016/17)
Internazionale Milano (ITA)
UEFA ranking: 41
Domestic position: 2 (final match: 1 August)
Last five games: WWWWD
How they got there: UEFA Champions League group stage, 4-1 Ludogorets (R32), 2-0 Getafe (R16), 2-1 Leverkusen (QF)
Last season: round of 16 (L vs Eintracht Frankfurt)
Semi-final record: P7 W4 L3 (most recent: 2001/02, L vs Feyenoord)
Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: winners (1990/91, 1993/94, 1997/98)