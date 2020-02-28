Europa League round of 16 draw: all you need to know

When is it?

The draw takes place at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, on Friday 28 February. The live stream will begin here at 13:00 CET.



Who is involved?

The draw features the 16 round of 32 winners:

Basel (SUI)

Copenhagen (DEN)

Getafe (ESP)

Internazionale Milano (ITA)

İstanbul Başakşehir (TUR)

LASK (AUT)

Leverkusen (GER)

Manchester United (ENG)

Olympiacos (GRE)

Rangers (SCO)

Roma (ITA)

Sevilla (ESP)

Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR)

Wolfsburg (GER)

Wolves (ENG)

Eintracht Frankfurt (GER) / Salzburg (AUT)*

* Second leg on Friday at 18:00 CET

How does the draw work?

There are no seedings and no country protection, so teams can face opposition from the same national association.

The 16 balls are placed in the large central bowl and shuffled. The first team drawn will play its first match at home against the second team drawn. The same procedure will then be repeated for the other ties.

When do the ties take place?



The first legs are scheduled for Thursday 12 March, with the second legs on Thursday 19 March. Kick-off times are split between 18:55 CET and 21:00 CET, as they were in the group stage and round of 32. The UEFA administration will organise kick-off times after the draw. The full fixture list, potential reversals and changes of dates will be available soon after the draw.

The quarter-final and semi-final draws will take place on Friday 20 March.