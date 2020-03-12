Europa League quarter-final and semi-final draws: all you need to know

Thursday 12 March 2020

When are the draws for the final stages of the Europa League? Who is involved? How does it work?

Europa League quarter-final and semi-final draws: all you need to know
Europa League quarter-final and semi-final draws: all you need to know ©Getty Images

When are they?

The draws have been postponed.

Who is involved?

The quarter-final and semi-final draws feature the eight round of 16 winners:

İstanbul Başakşehir (TUR) / Copenhagen (DEN)
Olympiacos (GRE) / Wolves (ENG)
Rangers (SCO) / Leverkusen (GER)
Wolfsburg (GER) / Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR)
Internazionale Milano (ITA) / Getafe (ESP)
Sevilla (ESP) / Roma (ITA)
Eintracht Frankfurt (GER) / Basel (SUI)
LASK (AUT) / Manchester United (ENG)

How do the draws work?

  • There are three draws: for the quarter-finals; for the semi-finals, pitting together quarter-final ties; and then a third to determine the 'home' side in the final for administrative reasons.
  • There are no seedings and no country protection, so teams can face opposition from the same national association.
  • Further restrictions will be confirmed before the draws.

When do the ties take place?

9 April: Quarter-finals, first leg
16 April: Quarter-finals, second leg
30 April: Semi-finals, first leg
7 May: Semi-finals, second leg
Wednesday 27 May: Final – Gdansk

Kick-offs are all 21:00 CET.

© 1998-2020 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Friday 13 March 2020
VAR to be used in Europa League knockout stages
24/09/2019

LiveVAR to be used in Europa League knockout stages

Video Assistant Referees (VAR) will be used in this season's UEFA Europa League knockout stages.
Knockout records
13/03/2020

LiveKnockout records

Top-scoring teams and players, record wins, biggest comebacks and more.
VAR to be used in Europa League knockout stages
24/09/2019

LiveVAR to be used in Europa League knockout stages

Video Assistant Referees (VAR) will be used in this season's UEFA Europa League knockout stages.
Top