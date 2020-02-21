Who makes our Europa League Team of the Week?
Friday 21 February 2020
Find out who made the cut for the all-star XI from this week's round of 32 first legs.
The team is made up of the highest-scoring players this week in the FedEx Performance Zone rankings.
Note: While the FedEx Performance Zone is a form tracker taking into account domestic and European games, the Team of the Week is based purely on form shown in the UEFA Europa League matchday in question.
Goalkeeper
Pau López (Roma) – 44th (+181 in FedEx Performance Zone ranking)
Defenders
Mathías Olivera (Getafe) – 39th (+185)
Sebastián Coates (Sporting CP) – 32nd (+277)
Diego Godín (Inter) – 19th (+119)
Almamy Touré (Frankfurt) – 35th (+113)
Midfielders
Diaichi Kamada (Frankfurt) – 9th (+246)
Ianis Hagi (Rangers) – 34th (+841)
Rúben Neves (Wolves) – 13th (+65)
Forwards
Filip Kostić (Frankfurt) – 1st (-)
Luciano Vietto (Sporting CP) – 82nd (+474)
Diogo Jota (Wolves) – 2nd (+30)