Who makes our Europa League Team of the Week?

The team is made up of the highest-scoring players this week in the FedEx Performance Zone rankings.

Note: While the FedEx Performance Zone is a form tracker taking into account domestic and European games, the Team of the Week is based purely on form shown in the UEFA Europa League matchday in question.

Goalkeeper

Pau López (Roma) – 44th (+181 in FedEx Performance Zone ranking)

Defenders

Mathías Olivera (Getafe) – 39th (+185)

Sebastián Coates (Sporting CP) – 32nd (+277)

Diego Godín (Inter) – 19th (+119)

Almamy Touré (Frankfurt) – 35th (+113)

Midfielders

Diaichi Kamada (Frankfurt) – 9th (+246)

Ianis Hagi (Rangers) – 34th (+841)

Rúben Neves (Wolves) – 13th (+65)



Forwards

Filip Kostić (Frankfurt) – 1st (-)

Luciano Vietto (Sporting CP) – 82nd (+474)

Diogo Jota (Wolves) – 2nd (+30)