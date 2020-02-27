FC Salzburg vs Eintracht Frankfurt postponed to Friday
Thursday 27 February 2020
Article summary
Tonight’s UEFA Europa League round of 32 tie has been rearranged due to a storm warning.
Article top media content
Article body
It has been decided that the UEFA Europa League round of 32 second-leg tie between FC Salzburg and Eintracht Frankfurt will be played tomorrow (Friday 28 February) at 18:00 CET at Salzburg Stadion.
Previously the public authorities in Austria had postponed the match, which was scheduled to be played today (Thursday 27 February) at 21:00 CET, due to a storm warning.