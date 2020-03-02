Budapest to stage 2022 UEFA Europa League final

Monday 2 March 2020

The Hungarian capital's Puskás Aréna has been chosen to host its first major men's UEFA final by the UEFA Executive Committee.

Puskás Aréna is home to the Hungarian national team
Puskás Aréna is home to the Hungarian national team AFP via Getty Images

Budapest will stage its first major European men’s final after the UEFA Executive Committee decided that the 2021/22 UEFA Europa League decider will take place at the Puskás Aréna.

The newly-built stadium officially opened in November 2019, with a crowd of over 65,000 watching Hungary lose 2-1 in a friendly game against Uruguay. Named in honour of former Hungary and Real Madrid great Ferenc Puskás, the venue is one of the 12 stadiums which will be used at UEFA EURO 2020, staging three group stage games and a round of 16 match.

EURO 2020 host cities: A tour of Budapest
EURO 2020 host cities: A tour of Budapest

The Puskás Aréna stands on the site of the old Nepstadion (People’s Stadium) which had been home to Hungary’s national team since 1953, the venue for a famous 7-1 defeat of England in 1954 in addition to concerts by Queen, U2, the Rolling Stones and Michael Jackson.

The 2018/19 UEFA Women’s Champions League final – in which Lyon beat Barcelona 4-1 – was also staged in Budapest, at Ferencváros Stadion, but the 2022 UEFA Europa League final will be the first major men’s decider in the city.

