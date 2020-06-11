Watch classic Europa League games on UEFA.tv

Check out UEFA.tv's back catalogue of classic UEFA Europa League games.

UEFA's unparalleled archive of European football has allowed us to re-run some of the most memorable fixtures from down the years. These are available to watch in full and for free on UEFA.tv.

Available to watch on-demand

UEFA Europa League

1997/98: Lazio vs Inter Milan, final

2000/01: Liverpool vs Alavés, final

2002/03: Celtic vs Porto, final

2009/10: Werder Bremen vs Valencia, round of 16 second leg

2013/14: Valencia vs Sevilla, semi-final second leg

2015/16: Liverpool vs Dortmund, quarter-final second leg

2015/16: Shakhtar vs Sevilla, semi-final first leg

2016/17: Fiorentina vs Mönchengladbach, round of 32 second leg

2016/17: Beşiktaş vs Lyon, quarter-final second leg

2016/17: Schalke vs Ajax, quarter-final second leg

2017/18: Salzburg vs Lazio, quarter-final second leg

2018/19: Valencia vs Arsenal, semi-final second leg

The UEFA.tv app is now available on Apple TV, Android TV and Amazon Fire TV in addition to its existing web, Android and iOS smartphone and tablet apps. For connected device users, the UEFA.tv app can be located in the respective Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV stores, while the Android TV version is available for viewing on a wide range of supported Smart TVs, connected devices and streaming media boxes.

Existing UEFA.tv users can sign in on these new platforms via an optimised 'second-screen' log-in process using their existing account credentials. New fans can sign up to view content for free directly within any of the apps, or on www.uefa.tv.