Watch classic Europa League games on UEFA.tv
Thursday 11 June 2020
You can watch classic UEFA Europa League and UEFA Cup games in full for free.
Check out UEFA.tv's back catalogue of classic UEFA Europa League games.
UEFA's unparalleled archive of European football has allowed us to re-run some of the most memorable fixtures from down the years. These are available to watch in full and for free on UEFA.tv.
UEFA Europa League
1997/98: Lazio vs Inter Milan, final
2000/01: Liverpool vs Alavés, final
2002/03: Celtic vs Porto, final
2009/10: Werder Bremen vs Valencia, round of 16 second leg
2013/14: Valencia vs Sevilla, semi-final second leg
2015/16: Liverpool vs Dortmund, quarter-final second leg
2015/16: Shakhtar vs Sevilla, semi-final first leg
2016/17: Fiorentina vs Mönchengladbach, round of 32 second leg
2016/17: Beşiktaş vs Lyon, quarter-final second leg
2016/17: Schalke vs Ajax, quarter-final second leg
2017/18: Salzburg vs Lazio, quarter-final second leg
2018/19: Valencia vs Arsenal, semi-final second leg
The UEFA.tv app is now available on Apple TV, Android TV and Amazon Fire TV in addition to its existing web, Android and iOS smartphone and tablet apps. For connected device users, the UEFA.tv app can be located in the respective Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV stores, while the Android TV version is available for viewing on a wide range of supported Smart TVs, connected devices and streaming media boxes.
Existing UEFA.tv users can sign in on these new platforms via an optimised 'second-screen' log-in process using their existing account credentials. New fans can sign up to view content for free directly within any of the apps, or on www.uefa.tv.Register for free