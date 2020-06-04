The UEFA Europa League's top teams
Which side have been the most regular Thursday-night performers in European football?
The UEFA Europa League came into existence in 2009/10, replacing the UEFA Cup, which had been in existence since 1971/72, and effectively incorporated the UEFA Cup Winners' Cup after that tournament was discontinued in 1998/99.
It is a competition that continues to pride itself on diversity, with clubs of many nationalities regularly involved in the 48-team group stage. It is open to a huge number of teams, but has still had a relatively stable regular cast of sides, as UEFA.com discovers.
Teams who have featured in 140+ UEFA Europa League/UEFA Cup games
|Pos.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|Titles
|1
|Inter Milan (ITA)
|187
|93
|44
|50
|286
|169
|3
|2
|Sporting CP (POR)
|185
|89
|40
|56
|294
|205
|0
|3
|Club Brugge (BEL)
|180
|79
|41
|60
|297
|235
|0
|4
|PSV Eindhoven (NED)
|155
|76
|36
|43
|256
|159
|1
|5
|Anderlecht (BEL)
|154
|73
|38
|43
|255
|170
|1
|6
|Partizan (SRB)
|146
|58
|33
|55
|211
|201
|0
|7
|Ajax (NED)
|143
|73
|26
|44
|246
|144
|1
|8=
|Bordeaux (FRA)
|142
|71
|28
|43
|203
|152
|0
|8=
|FCSB (ROU)
|142
|58
|38
|46
|191
|163
|0
|8=
|PAOK (GRE)
|142
|55
|41
|46
|196
|164
|0
|8=
|Rapid Wien (AUT)
|142
|55
|26
|61
|198
|199
|0
|12
|Sevilla (ESP)
|141
|82
|30
|29
|257
|118
|5
|13=
|Tottennham (ENG)
|140
|78
|36
|26
|278
|121
|2
|13=
|Crvena zvezda (SRB)
|140
|58
|36
|46
|216
|179
|0
• UEFA Cup winners three times in the 1990s, Inter Milan have seen more action in the competition than any other team, and have registered more UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League wins and draws than any other side.
• Club Brugge hold the competition records for the most goals scored and conceded, and have also posted the most UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League defeats.
• Sporting CP have played in 33 editions of the competition to date – two more than any other side, with Club Brugge having appeared in 31.
• No winners have played fewer games in the competition than Chelsea: they have participated in just 32 matches and yet have lifted the trophy twice.
Teams who have featured in 75+ UEFA Europa League games
|Pos.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|Titles
|1
|Salzburg (AUT)
|84
|48
|14
|22
|150
|92
|0
|2=
|Villarreal (ESP)
|80
|44
|17
|19
|147
|95
|0
|2=
|PAOK (GRE)
|80
|33
|24
|23
|106
|78
|0
|2=
|FCSB (ROU)
|80
|35
|20
|25
|110
|91
|0
|2=
|AZ Alkmaar (NED)
|80
|32
|23
|25
|114
|102
|0
|6=
|Sporting CP (POR)
|78
|37
|17
|24
|123
|91
|0
|6=
|Athletic Club (ESP)
|78
|37
|17
|24
|132
|109
|0
|9
|Sevilla (ESP)
|77
|48
|15
|14
|158
|67
|3
|10=
|PSV Eindhoven (NED)
|76
|41
|17
|18
|124
|71
|0
|10=
|Lazio (ITA)
|76
|35
|18
|23
|124
|91
|0
|10=
|Rapid Wien (ITA)
|76
|30
|15
|31
|111
|117
|0
|10=
|Rosenborg (NOR)
|76
|27
|16
|33
|98
|101
|0
• Four teams have figured in all 11 editions since the competition took on its new identity in 2009/10: Hajduk Split, PAOK, Rosenborg and Sparta Praha.
• Salzburg have played more UEFA Europa League games than any other side, and share the goals-scored record with Sevilla.
• Three-time champions Sevilla are the only UEFA Europa League winners to have played in more than 75 matches in the competition. Fellow three-time winners Atlético Madrid have played 51 games while two-time winners Chelsea have played just 24.
• Rapid Wien have conceded the most UEFA Europa League goals (117).
Last updated: 15 May 2020 - for latest version see the UEFA Europa League statistics handbook