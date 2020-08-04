Europa League returns today: the story so far
Tuesday 4 August 2020
With the Europa League resuming on Wednesday, UEFA.com gets you back up to speed.
The UEFA Europa League season was put on hold in March due to the COVID-19 outbreak, with six of the eight round of 16 first legs having been played.
With the competition set to return on Wednesday and the draw for the quarter-finals onward in Germany made, UEFA.com gets you up to speed.
Who is still in contention?
Aside from Roma vs Sevilla and Getafe vs Inter – which will now both be played as a single leg – all of the first-leg games have been played, Manchester United's 5-0 win at LASK and Basel's 3-0 success at Eintracht Frankfurt the most emphatic results.
The 16 contenders include teams from 11 nations; three from Germany, two each from England, Italy and Spain and one each from Austria, Denmark, Greece, Scotland, Switzerland, Turkey and Ukraine.
Those 16 sides include six former UEFA Cup or UEFA Europa League winners: Eintracht (1980), Leverkusen (1988), Manchester United (2017), Shakhtar (2009), three-time winners Inter (1991, 1994, 1998) and five-time champions Sevilla (2006, 2007, 2014, 2015, 2016).
Of the eight sides that parachuted down from the UEFA Champions League group stage, only four remain: Inter, Leverkusen, Olympiacos and Shakhtar.
How can I watch?
All games including the round of 16 second legs are behind closed doors. See how to watch with our broadcast partners.
What is the schedule?
Round of 16:
Second legs
Wednesday 5 August, 18:55 CET
Copenhagen vs İstanbul Başakşehir (first leg: 0-1)
Shakhtar Donetsk vs Wolfsburg (2-1)
Wednesday 5 August, 21:00 CET
Manchester United vs LASK (5-0)
Thursday 6 August: 18:55 CET
Leverkusen vs Rangers (3-1)
Thursday 6 August: 21:00 CET
Basel vs Eintracht Frankfurt (3-0)
Wolves vs Olympiacos (1-1)
One-off ties
Wednesday 5 August: 21:00 CET
Internazionale Milano vs Getafe (Gelsenkirchen)
Thursday 6 August: 18:55 CET
Sevilla vs Roma (Duisburg)
Quarter-finals:
Monday 10 August, 21:00 CET
LASK/Manchester United vs İstanbul Başakşehir/Copenhagen (Cologne)
Internazionale Milano/Getafe vs Rangers/Leverkusen (Dusseldorf)
Tuesday 11 August, 21:00 CET
Wolfsburg/Shakhtar Donetsk vs Eintracht Frankfurt/Basel (Gelsenkirchen)
Olympiacos/Wolves vs Sevilla/Roma (Duisburg)
Semi-finals:
Sunday 16 August, 21:00 CET
Olympiacos/Wolves/Sevilla/Roma vs LASK/Manchester United/İstanbul Başakşehir/Copenhagen (Cologne)
Monday 17 August, 21:00 CET
Internazionale Milano/ Getafe/ Rangers/Leverkusen vs Wolfsburg/Shakhtar Donetsk/Eintracht Frankfurt/Basel (Dusseldorf)
Final:
Friday 21 August, 21:00 CET
Winner of first semi-final vs Winner of second semi-final (Cologne)Europa League round of 16: Meet the sides
It's a fact: Since the UEFA Cup became the UEFA Europa League in 2009/10, nine of the ten editions have been won by Spanish or English sides.
Have there been any squad changes?
See the changes confirmed on Monday
• Each squad is still limited to 25 List A players (players could be removed to make room).
• Players must have been already registered and eligible to play for the club at domestic level since 3 February or in any case by no later than before the first leg of the round of 16 as initially scheduled for the relevant team.
• Teams will be able to make five substitutions but, to limit the number of stoppages, they will only be allowed to make these changes at three points in the game. These three occasions do not include changes at half-time, between the end of normal playing time and extra time, and at half-time during extra time. One additional substitution will be allowed during extra time.
• There will also be more player to choose from: a total of 23 players will be allowed on the match sheet instead of 18, something usually only permitted for the final.
Six players have scored six goals in the 2019/20 competition so far, five of whom are with clubs who have made it to the round of 16:
Bruno Fernandes (Sporting CP/Manchester United)
Daichi Kamada (Eintracht Frankfurt)
Andraž Šporar (Slovan Bratislava/Sporting CP)
Alfredo Morelos (Rangers)
Edin Višća (İstanbul Başakşehir)
Diogo Jota (Wolves)
Braga's Galeno has served up the most assists so far, with six, though his side were eliminated in the round of 32. Bruno Fernandes, who switched from Sporting to Manchester United in January, is second in those rankings with four.
It's a fact: All of the UEFA Europa League top scorers to date have registered at least eight goals; Radamel Falcao scored a competition-record 17 in 2010/11 for Porto. Last season's top scorer was Chelsea's Olivier Giroud with 11.Player of the Week: Every winner so far
How good has it been so far?
Awesome, as always. We have had over 500 goals already in this season's UEFA Europa League (at an average rate of 2.8 per game). The football has been classy too: look at some of the highlights pieces embedded in this article for evidence.
It's a fact: Manchester United have scored more goals (21), had more shots (145) and efforts on target (52) than any other sides in this season's competition.
Who qualified from the group stage?
Group A: Sevilla (1st), APOEL (2nd)
Group B: Malmö, Copenhagen
Group C: Basel, Getafe
Group D: LASK, Sporting
Group E: Celtic, Cluj
Group F: Arsenal, Frankfurt
Group G: Porto, Rangers
Group H: Espanyol, Ludogorets
Group I: Gent, Wolfsburg
Group J: İstanbul Başakşehir, Roma
Group K: Braga, Wolves
Group L: Manchester United, AZ Alkmaar
What happened in the round of 32?
Joining the 24 teams that qualified from the group stage, eight third-placed Champions League sides entered the round of 32: Club Brugge, Olympiacos, Shakhtar Donetsk, Leverkusen, Salzburg, Inter, Benfica and Ajax.
İstanbul Başakşehir vs Sporting (agg: 5-4)
Copenhagen vs Celtic (4-2)
Wolves vs Espanyol (6-3)
Rangers vs Braga (4-2)
Wolfsburg vs Malmö (5-1)
Getafe vs Ajax (3-2)
Sevilla vs Cluj (1-1, away goals rule)
Roma vs Gent (2-1)
Eintracht Frankfurt vs Salzburg (6-3)
Basel vs APOEL (4-0)
LASK vs AZ Alkmaar (3-1)
Manchester United vs Club Brugge (6-1)
Olympiacos vs Arsenal (2-2, away goals rule)
Shakhtar Donetsk vs Benfica (5-4)
Leverkusen vs Porto (5-2)
Inter vs Ludogorets (4-1)