Referee team appointed for UEFA Europa League final

The UEFA Referees Committee has announced that Danny Makkelie of the Netherlands will referee the 2020 UEFA Europa League final between Sevilla and Internazionale Milano, which kicks off at 21:00 CET on Friday at Stadion Köln in Cologne.

The 37-year-old has been an international referee since 2008. This season, Makkelie has officiated at seven UEFA Champions League matches, as well as at the UEFA Europa League round of 16 second leg between Bayer Leverkusen and Rangers in Germany. This will be the first UEFA Europa League final that Makkelie has overseen as referee, having been an additional assistant referee at the competition’s 2018 decider between Marseille and Atlético de Madrid. He was also the video assistant referee at last season's UEFA Champions League final between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool.

At the final in Cologne, Danny Makkelie will be accompanied by two Dutch assistant referees, Mario Diks and Hessel Steegstra, with Greece's Anastasios Sidiropolous taking the role of fourth official. The video assistant referee team will be led by Jochem Kamphuis of the Netherlands, supported by his compatriot Kevin Blom, plus Tomasz Sokolnicki and Pawel Gil, both from Poland.

2020 UEFA Europa League final refereeing team

Referee: Danny Makkelie (Netherlands)

Assistants: Mario Diks, Hessel Steegstra (Netherlands)

Fourth official: Anastasios Sidiropolous (Greece)

VAR: Jochem Kamphuis (Netherlands)

VAR assistants: Kevin Blom (Netherlands), Pawel Gil (Poland)

Offside VAR: Tomasz Sokolnicki (Poland)