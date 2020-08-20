Hankook release Symphony of Silence – a reimagined version of the UEFA Europa League Anthem

Official Partners Hankook and violinist David Garrett have released a reimagined version of the Official UEFA Europa League Anthem.

Entitled Symphony Of Silence, this reworking of the music that accompanies the players on to the pitch before every UEFA Europa League game has been devised to convey and represent the emotions inspired by empty football arenas during the COVID-19 crisis. Recorded in an empty stadium together with Luke Bannister, five-time world champion in first-person view drone racing, it was first aired today, on the eve of the UEFA Europa League Final, on Hankook's website, YouTube and Instagram pages.

"As a long standing partner of the UEFA Europa League, Hankook is delighted to create and share this emotional moment with all the fans as we lead up to the final, showing that we understand what it is like to not be able to physically be there to support your team," said Sanghoon Lee, president of Hankook Tire Europe. "I would like to express my thanks to both David Garrett for creating this masterpiece of emotional music and our friends from the UEFA for their great help and support during its realisation."

"I am very pleased to have contributed to this Hankook project with my interpretation of the wonderful UEFA Europa League Anthem," added Garrett. "As a musician, creating emotions is the essence of my work. I am pleased about the confidence placed in me by Hankook and UEFA and I do hope that our music and the video will be able to express the emotions we have shared on site and give inspiration to football fans around the world during these times."

"The UEFA Europa League Final is one of the biggest sporting occasions in the world, annually played in front of millions of fans in the stadium and on TV each season, which sadly this year will be played in front of an empty stadium," noted UEFA's Marketing Director Guy-Laurent Epstein. "Please allow David Garrett and our valued partner Hankook to transport you to where you can feel the emotions of a thrilling European football adventure."