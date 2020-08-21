Lukaku tops FedEx Performance Zone rankings

Romelu Lukaku has ended the season top of the FedEx Performance Zone rankings having found the net in eight consecutive European matches. Two UEFA Champions League goals were followed by seven goals in six UEFA Europa League appearances to spearhead Inter’s run to the final.

A three-month pause in football did not slow Lukaku’s goal exploits as he continued to terrorise defences in Serie A as well as in the UEFA Europa League. He tallied 34 goals in all competitions for the Nerazzurri, matching Ronaldo's return in his first campaign at the club in 1997/98.

Those goals and the strong end to the season in the UEFA Europa League helped Lukaku leapfrog the hugely impressive Manchester United playmaker Bruno Fernandes to take top spot of the FedEx Performance Zone rankings after a magnificent season.