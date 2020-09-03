2020/21 Europa League group stage as it stands

Eighteen teams have qualified automatically for the group stage.

2020/21 group stage as it stands

ESP (2): Villarreal, Real Sociedad

ENG (2): Leicester, Arsenal

ITA (2): Napoli, Roma

GER (2): Leverkusen, Hoffenheim

FRA (2): LOSC, Nice

RUS (1): CSKA Moskva

POR (1): Braga

BEL (1): Royal Antwerp

UKR (1): Zorya Luhansk

TUR (1): Sivasspor

NED (1): Feyenoord

AUT (1): Wolfsberg

CZE (1): Sparta Praha

Who else will line up in the 2020/21 group stage?

In all, there will be 48 sides in the group stage:

18 automatic qualifiers

21 play-off winners

6 UEFA Champions League play-off losing teams

3 UEFA Champions League third qualifying round losing teams

Do we know the draw seedings?

For the group stage draw, the teams are divided into four pots based on their UEFA club coefficients. So far we have:

91.000 Arsenal (ENG)

80.000 Roma (ITA)

77.000 Napoli (ITA)

61.000 Leverkusen (GER)

56.000 Villarreal (ESP)

44.000 CSKA Moskva (RUS)

41.000 Braga (POR)

30.500 Sparta Praha (CZE)

22.000 Leicester (ENG)

20.456 Real Sociedad (ESP)

17.000 Feyenoord (NED)

14.956 Hoffenheim (GER)

12.500 Zorya Luhansk (UKR)

11.849 LOSC (FRA)

11.849 Nice (FRA)

7.580 Royal Antwerp (BEL)

6.720 Sivasspor (TUR)

6.585 Wolfsberg (AUT)



