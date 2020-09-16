Europa League group stage draw: all you need to know

Wednesday 16 September 2020

When is the draw? Who is involved? How can I follow it? Get the lowdown.

When and where is the draw?

The 2020/21 UEFA Europa League group stage draw takes place from 13:00 CET on Friday 2 October at the House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland. It will be streamed live on UEFA.com.

Who is involved in the draw?

ESP (2): Villarreal, Real Sociedad
ENG (2): Leicester, Arsenal
ITA (2): Napoli, Roma
GER (2): Leverkusen, Hoffenheim
FRA (2): LOSC Lille, Nice
POR (2): Braga, Benfica***
NED (2): Feyenoord, AZ Alkmaar***
AUT (2): Wolfsberg, Rapid Wien***
RUS (1): CSKA Moskva
BEL (1): Royal Antwerp
UKR (1): Zorya Luhansk
TUR (1): Sivasspor
CZE (1): Sparta Praha

18 automatic entrants
* 21 Play-off round winners
** 6 Teams eliminated from UEFA Champions League play-off round
*** 3 Teams eliminated from UEFA Champions League third qualifying round (League Path)

Watch the top ten goals of the 2019/20 UEFA Europa League
What are the draw pots?

The four pots will be set according to club coefficients:

91.000 Arsenal (ENG)
80.000 Roma (ITA)
77.000 Napoli (ITA)
70.000 Benfica (POR)
61.000 Leverkusen (GER)
56.000 Villarreal (ESP)
44.000 CSKA Moskva (RUS)
41.000 Braga (POR)
30.500 Sparta Praha (CZE)
22.000 Rapid Wien (AUT)
22.000 Leicester (ENG)
20.456 Real Sociedad (ESP)

18.500 AZ Alkmaar (NED)
17.000 Feyenoord (NED)
14.956 Hoffenheim (GER)
12.500 Zorya Luhansk (UKR)
11.849 LOSC (FRA)
11.849 Nice (FRA)
7.580 Royal Antwerp (BEL)
6.720 Sivasspor (TUR)
6.585 Wolfsberg (AUT)

Clubs' coefficients are determined either by the sum of all points won in the previous five years or by the association coefficient over the same period – whichever is higher.

How does the draw work?

  • Before the draw, the 48 teams will be split into four seeding pots determined by the club coefficient rankings. Each of the eventual 12 groups will contain one team from each seeding tier.
  • No team can play a club from their own association, with the exact draw procedure to be confirmed before the ceremony.

Will some clubs be paired?

In the case of associations with two or more representatives, clubs may be paired so that they play with different kick-off times (18.55 CET and 21:00 CET) for the benefit of TV audiences.

If a paired club is drawn, for example, in groups A, B, C, D, E or F the other paired club – once drawn – will automatically be assigned to the first available group of G, H, I, J, K or L.

Pairings will be announced before the draw.

Sevilla's historic six successes
UEFA Europa League player of the season

The 2019/20 UEFA Europa League Player of the Season award will also be presented during the ceremony.

Match dates

Matchday 1: 22 October
Matchday 2: 29 October
Matchday 3: 5 November
Matchday 4: 26 November
Matchday 5: 3 December
Matchday 6: 10 December

Draws are provisional and are subject to the outcome of ongoing investigations and/or legal proceedings and final confirmation by UEFA.

