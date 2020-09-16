Europa League group stage draw: all you need to know

When and where is the draw?

The 2020/21 UEFA Europa League group stage draw takes place from 13:00 CET on Friday 2 October at the House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland. It will be streamed live on UEFA.com.

Who is involved in the draw?

ESP (2): Villarreal, Real Sociedad

ENG (2): Leicester, Arsenal

ITA (2): Napoli, Roma

GER (2): Leverkusen, Hoffenheim

FRA (2): LOSC Lille, Nice

POR (2): Braga, Benfica***

NED (2): Feyenoord, AZ Alkmaar***

AUT (2): Wolfsberg, Rapid Wien***

RUS (1): CSKA Moskva

BEL (1): Royal Antwerp

UKR (1): Zorya Luhansk

TUR (1): Sivasspor

CZE (1): Sparta Praha

18 automatic entrants

* 21 Play-off round winners

** 6 Teams eliminated from UEFA Champions League play-off round

*** 3 Teams eliminated from UEFA Champions League third qualifying round (League Path)

Log in for free to watch the highlights Watch the top ten goals of the 2019/20 UEFA Europa League

What are the draw pots?

The four pots will be set according to club coefficients:

91.000 Arsenal (ENG)

80.000 Roma (ITA)

77.000 Napoli (ITA)

70.000 Benfica (POR)

61.000 Leverkusen (GER)

56.000 Villarreal (ESP)

44.000 CSKA Moskva (RUS)

41.000 Braga (POR)

30.500 Sparta Praha (CZE)

22.000 Rapid Wien (AUT)

22.000 Leicester (ENG)

20.456 Real Sociedad (ESP)

18.500 AZ Alkmaar (NED)

17.000 Feyenoord (NED)

14.956 Hoffenheim (GER)

12.500 Zorya Luhansk (UKR)

11.849 LOSC (FRA)

11.849 Nice (FRA)

7.580 Royal Antwerp (BEL)

6.720 Sivasspor (TUR)

6.585 Wolfsberg (AUT)

Clubs' coefficients are determined either by the sum of all points won in the previous five years or by the association coefficient over the same period – whichever is higher.



How does the draw work?

Before the draw, the 48 teams will be split into four seeding pots determined by the club coefficient rankings. Each of the eventual 12 groups will contain one team from each seeding tier.

No team can play a club from their own association, with the exact draw procedure to be confirmed before the ceremony.

Will some clubs be paired?

In the case of associations with two or more representatives, clubs may be paired so that they play with different kick-off times (18.55 CET and 21:00 CET) for the benefit of TV audiences.

If a paired club is drawn, for example, in groups A, B, C, D, E or F the other paired club – once drawn – will automatically be assigned to the first available group of G, H, I, J, K or L.

Pairings will be announced before the draw.

Log in for free to watch the highlights Sevilla's historic six successes

UEFA Europa League player of the season

The 2019/20 UEFA Europa League Player of the Season award will also be presented during the ceremony.

Match dates

Matchday 1: 22 October

Matchday 2: 29 October

Matchday 3: 5 November

Matchday 4: 26 November

Matchday 5: 3 December

Matchday 6: 10 December

Draws are provisional and are subject to the outcome of ongoing investigations and/or legal proceedings and final confirmation by UEFA.

