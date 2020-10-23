Who makes our Europa League Team of the Week?

Friday 23 October 2020

Find out who made the cut for the all-star XI from Matchday 1 of the 2020/21 UEFA Europa League.

Karim Bellarabi celebrates after scoring for Leverkusen
Karim Bellarabi celebrates after scoring for Leverkusen Getty Images

The team is made up of the highest-scoring players this week in the FedEx Performance Zone rankings.

Let us know your thoughts on Twitter (@EuropaLeague) using #UEL.

Note: While the FedEx Performance Zone is a form tracker taking into account domestic and European games, the Team of the Week is based purely on form shown in the UEFA Europa League matchday in question.

Goalkeepers

Dominik Livaković, Dinamo Zagreb – 51st (+706 in FedEx Performance Zone ranking)

Defenders

James Tavernier, Rangers – 9th (+37)
David Luiz, Arsenal – 56th (+290)
Juan Foyth, Villarreal – 59th (+798)
Simen Juklerød, Antwerp – 28th (+149)

Midfielders

Karim Bellarabi, Leverkusen – 13th (+134)
Christoph Baumgartner, Hoffenheim – 43rd (+257)
Nadiem Amiri, Leverkusen – 48th (+241)
Takefusa Kubo, Villarreal – 7th (+361)

Forwards

Darwin Núñez, Benfica – 5th (+289)
Yusuf Yazıcı, LOSC – 2nd (+479)

© 1998-2020 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Friday 23 October 2020
Player of the Week: vote
22/10/2020
Live

Player of the Week: vote

Darwin Nuñez, Yusuf Yazıcı, Takefusa Kubo or Kelechi Iheanacho? Vote now!
Player of the Week: vote
22/10/2020
Live

Player of the Week: vote

Darwin Nuñez, Yusuf Yazıcı, Takefusa Kubo or Kelechi Iheanacho? Vote now!