Who makes our Europa League Team of the Week?

The team is made up of the highest-scoring players this week in the FedEx Performance Zone rankings.

Note: While the FedEx Performance Zone is a form tracker taking into account domestic and European games, the Team of the Week is based purely on form shown in the UEFA Europa League matchday in question.

Goalkeepers

Dominik Livaković, Dinamo Zagreb – 51st (+706 in FedEx Performance Zone ranking)



Defenders

James Tavernier, Rangers – 9th (+37)

David Luiz, Arsenal – 56th (+290)

Juan Foyth, Villarreal – 59th (+798)

Simen Juklerød, Antwerp – 28th (+149)

Midfielders

Karim Bellarabi, Leverkusen – 13th (+134)

Christoph Baumgartner, Hoffenheim – 43rd (+257)

Nadiem Amiri, Leverkusen – 48th (+241)

Takefusa Kubo, Villarreal – 7th (+361)

Forwards

Darwin Núñez, Benfica – 5th (+289)

Yusuf Yazıcı, LOSC – 2nd (+479)