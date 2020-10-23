Who makes our Europa League Team of the Week?
Friday 23 October 2020
Find out who made the cut for the all-star XI from Matchday 1 of the 2020/21 UEFA Europa League.
The team is made up of the highest-scoring players this week in the FedEx Performance Zone rankings.
Note: While the FedEx Performance Zone is a form tracker taking into account domestic and European games, the Team of the Week is based purely on form shown in the UEFA Europa League matchday in question.
Goalkeepers
Dominik Livaković, Dinamo Zagreb – 51st (+706 in FedEx Performance Zone ranking)
Defenders
James Tavernier, Rangers – 9th (+37)
David Luiz, Arsenal – 56th (+290)
Juan Foyth, Villarreal – 59th (+798)
Simen Juklerød, Antwerp – 28th (+149)
Midfielders
Karim Bellarabi, Leverkusen – 13th (+134)
Christoph Baumgartner, Hoffenheim – 43rd (+257)
Nadiem Amiri, Leverkusen – 48th (+241)
Takefusa Kubo, Villarreal – 7th (+361)
Forwards
Darwin Núñez, Benfica – 5th (+289)
Yusuf Yazıcı, LOSC – 2nd (+479)