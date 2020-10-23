Gear up for the UEFA Europa League

Matchday 1 of the UEFA Europa League featured 73 goals, two hat-tricks, a 6-2, a 5-3 and perhaps the ultimate long-range finish from Rangers' Kemar Roofe.

With 2,160 minutes of football condensed into every matchnight, get an idea of what is to come when the action resumes.

Group A: Roma vs CSKA Sofia (21:00 CET), CFR Cluj vs Young Boys (21:00 CET)

Group B: Arsenal vs Dundalk (21:00 CET), Molde vs Rapid Wien (21:00 CET)

Group C: Slavia Praha vs Leverkusen (21:00 CET), Nice vs Hapoel Beer-Sheva (21:00 CET)

Group D: Benfica vs Standard Liège (21:00 CET), Rangers vs Lech Poznań (21:00 CET)

Group E: Omonoia vs PSV Eindhoven (21:00 CET), Granada vs PAOK (21:00 CET)

Group F: Real Sociedad vs Napoli (21:00 CET), AZ Alkmaar vs Rijeka (21:00 CET)

Group G: AEK Athens vs Leicester (18:55 CET), Zorya Luhansk vs Braga (18:55 CET)

Group H: AC Milan vs Sparta Praha (18:55 CET), LOSC Lille vs Celtic (18:55 CET)

Group I: Qarabağ vs Villarreal (18:55 CET), Sivasspor vs Maccabi Tel-Aviv (18:55 CET)

Group J: LASK vs Ludogorets (18:55 CET), Royal Antwerp vs Tottenham (18:55 CET)

Group K: CSKA Moskva vs Dinamo Zagreb (18:55 CET), Feyenoord vs Wolfsberg (18:55 CET)

Group L: Gent vs Hoffenheim (18:55 CET), Crvena zvezda vs Slovan Liberec (18:55 CET)

MATCH OF THE WEEK: Real Sociedad vs Napoli

David Silva is challenged by Napoli’s Piotr Zieliński Getty Images

Two famous European names come together for the first time in San Sebastian, a tie to stir up fond memories for some of the teams' established stars. Real Sociedad's David Silva figured in two wins against Napoli in the 2017/18 UEFA Champions League for Manchester City, while Napoli's Fernando Llorente scored three goals in nine Liga games against La Real when playing for Basque rivals Athletic Club.

﻿Real Sociedad coach Imanol Alguacil described Napoli as "a strong side with good players who I like”, but Partenopei boss Gennaro Gattuso may feel he has no time for admiring glances following his team's 1-0 loss at home to AZ Alkmaar first time out. "We suffered a huge blow on Matchday 1," he said. "We must avoid making our Europa League path even more complicated."

Worth pointing out

• Zlatan Ibrahimović has another chance to become the second-oldest scorer in UEFA Europa League history as his side welcome Sparta (Molde's Daniel Hestad holds the record, scoring against Celtic on 5 November 2015 aged 40 years and 98 days). If, as in most other matters, the 39-year-old refuses to settle for second best, he will probably need to score in this season's tournament to break the record; he will be 40 years and 98 days old on 9 January 2022.

• Having missed his club's opening game against LASK, Harry Kane is just two goals shy of his 200th competitive goal for Tottenham; the most efficient goalscorer in UEFA Champions League history could reach that target at Royal Antwerp. Kane's team-mate Toby Alderweireld was born in Antwerp, and was once on the books of The Great Old's rivals Germinal Beerschot. A petition to erect a statue of the defender in Ekeren, the suburb where he grew up, gathered 800 signatures, though Alderweireld said: "Of all the people who have [signed], I think about 80% are my friends.”

• Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored Arsenal's winner at Rapid Wien on Matchday 1 and will hope more goals are to come in his 20th UEFA Europa League match for the Gunners as they welcome Dundalk. The Irish champions' Italian coach Filippo Giovagnoli said: "Arsenal have better players, better coaches and better everything than us, but this is the challenge. We need to play with a lot of heart, run a lot and be a little crazy and brave, but we’re going to try."

• Expect to read the name 'Darwin Núñez' a lot in weeks to come; reportedly Benfica's most expensive signing ever, the 21-year-old Uruguayan came to Lisbon from Spanish side Almería this summer, and hit a hat-trick on his UEFA Europa League debut at Lech Poznań. "We got it right," said coach Jorge Jesus at full time. "He will be a top world player. Unfortunately I might lose him in the near future." For now, the new Edinson Cavani belongs to the Europa League.

• Get the latest fixtures, standings and statistics here.

