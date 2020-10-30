Arsenal and Rangers win, Antwerp stun Spurs

Arsenal made it two wins from two after a difficult start against Irish champions Dundalk, and Rangers eventually broke down Lech Poznań. But it was a harder night for Spurs and Celtic.

UEFA.com rounds up the Thursday night action.

Arsenal 3-0 Dundalk



Highlights: Arsenal 3-0 Dundalk

Arsenal cruised to a comfortable victory, winning their second Group B game. A resilient Dundalk stuck to their game plan, and the match remained goalless until the 42nd minute when Eddie Nketiah opened the floodgates. Joe Willock's cool finish two minutes later was followed by Nicolas Pépé’s curler 60 seconds after the break to secure Mikel Arteta's side all three points.

Joe Willock, Arsenal midfielder: "I was composed and I finished it well. I love playing for this team and whenever my opportunity comes I want to take it like I did today."

05/11: Arsenal vs Molde

Royal Antwerp 1-0 Tottenham



Highlights: Antwerp 1-0 Tottenham

A listless Tottenham came up short in Belgium as a Ben Davies mistake invited Antwerp to score the winner. The left-back conceded possession to Dieumerci Mbokani, who set up Lior Refaelov to score the only goal of the night after 29 minutes. José Mourinho reshuffled at the break, but even Harry Kane’s arrival from the bench did not restore their mojo.

José Mourinho, Tottenham manager: "Blame me because I am the boss and it is my responsibility who plays. I am the one to blame. I'm also learning every day. The performance was poor and the result is poor."

05/11: Ludogorets vs Tottenham

LOSC Lille 2-2 Celtic



Highlights: LOSC 2-2 Celtic

The French side recovered from 2-0 down to take a share of the points. Mohamed Elyounoussi's fine double put Celtic in the ascendancy, and the hosts suffered a further blow when Scott Bain saved Jonathan David's weak penalty. However, goals from Mehmet Zeki Çelik and Jonathan Ikoné helped LOSC stay unbeaten this season, and in the end Celtic were hanging on.

Neil Lennon, Celtic manager: "It says a lot when you come here and are disappointed not to win."

05/11: Celtic vs Sparta Praha

Rangers 1-0 Lech Poznań



Highlights: Rangers 1-0 Lech

Alfredo Morelos came off the bench to earn a hard-fought victory for Steven Gerrard's side. The Scottish league leaders struggled to break down their combative visitors but Morelos struck soon after his 63rd-minute introduction, heading in Borna Barišić's cross. It was his 21st goal in 36 European games, equalling Ally McCoist's club record.

Steven Gerrard, Rangers manager: "We've beaten a good team tonight. It's a big win, six [points] out of six and a strong start to the group."

05/11: Benfica vs Rangers

AEK Athens 1-2 Leicester



Highlights: AEK 1-2 Leicester

First-half goals from Jamie Vardy and Hamza Choudhury earned the Foxes a second win in Group G. Vardy picked himself after a foul from goalkeeper Panagiotis Tsintotas to put the visitors ahead from the spot, with Choudhury's smart finish doubling the advantage before the break. Muamer Tanković halved the arrears and almost grabbed an equaliser; at the other end Cengiz Ünder struck the woodwork.

Brendan Rodgers, Leicester City manager: "The guys are having to cope with all the injuries and games and are still churning out great results."

05/11: Leicester vs Braga

Best of the rest

Highlights: Omonoia 1-2 PSV

• Watch this: Rangers' Kemar Roofe scored from the halfway line on Matchday 1, but Omonoia's Jordi Gómez found the target from even further out as his side opened the scoring in a 2-1 home defeat against PSV Eindhoven.

• Two players are level on four goals at the top of the UEFA Europa League top scorers' table; Paco Alcácer scored twice for the second week running as Villarreal won 3-1 at Qarabağ, while Wolfsberg's Michael Liendl struck a hat-trick in a 4-1 win at Feyenoord, after registering once on Matchday 1.

• Sympathy due to Ludogorets' Elvis Manu; he scored a hat-trick, but his side still lost 4-3 at ten-man LASK.



All tonight's results

Group A: Roma 0-0 CSKA Sofia, CFR Cluj 1-1 Young Boys

Group B: Arsenal 3-0 Dundalk, Molde 1-0 Rapid Wien

Group C: Slavia Praha 1-0 Leverkusen, Nice 1-0 Hapoel Beer-Sheva

Group D: Benfica 3-0 Standard Liège, Rangers 1-0 Lech Poznań

Group E: Omonoia 1-2 PSV Eindhoven, Granada 0-0 PAOK

Group F: Real Sociedad 0-1 Napoli, AZ Alkmaar 4-1 Rijeka

Group G: AEK Athens 1-2 Leicester, Zorya Luhansk 1-2 Braga

Group H: AC Milan 3-0 Sparta Praha, LOSC Lille 2-2 Celtic

Group I: Qarabağ 1-3 Villarreal, Sivasspor 1-2 Maccabi Tel-Aviv

Group J: LASK 4-3 Ludogorets, Royal Antwerp 1-0 Tottenham

Group K: CSKA Moskva 0-0 Dinamo Zagreb, Feyenoord 1-4 Wolfsberg

Group L: Gent 1-4 Hoffenheim, Crvena zvezda 5-1 Slovan Liberec