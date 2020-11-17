Get ready for the UEFA Europa League

Yusuf Yazıcı is the new King of the UEFA Europa League, with Zlatan Ibrahimović and Gareth Bale battling to get back into their goalscoring groove on Matchday 4.

With 2,160 minutes of football condensed into every matchnight, get an idea of what is to come when the action resumes on 26 November.

Group A: CSKA Sofia vs Young Boys (18:55 CET), CRF Cluj vs Roma (21:00 CET)

Group B: Molde vs Arsenal (18:55 CET), Dundalk vs Rapid Wien (21:00 CET)

Group C: Leverkusen vs Hapoel Beer-Sheva (21:00 CET), Nice vs Slavia Praha (21:00 CET)

Group D: Standard Liège vs Lech Poznań (21:00 CET), Rangers vs Benfica (21:00 CET)

Group E: PSV Eindhoven vs PAOK (21:00 CET), Granada vs Omonoia (21:00 CET)

Group F: Napoli vs Rijeka (21:00 CET), AZ Alkmaar vs Real Sociedad (21:00 CET)

Group G: Braga vs Leicester (18:55 CET), AEK Athens vs Zorya Luhansk (18:55 CET)

Group H: Sparta Praha vs Celtic (18:55 CET), LOSC Lille vs AC Milan (18:55 CET)

Group I: Maccabi Tel-Aviv vs Villarreal (18:55 CET), Qarabağ vs Sivasspor (18:55 CET)

Group J: LASK vs Royal Antwerp (18:55 CET), Tottenham vs Ludogorets (21:00 CET)

Group K: CSKA Moskva vs Feyenoord (18:55 CET), Wolfsberg vs Dinamo Zagreb (18:55 CET)

Group L: Gent vs Crvena zvezda (18:55 CET), Slovan Liberec vs Hoffenheim (18:55 CET)

Match of the week: LOSC Lille vs AC Milan

Matchday 3 Skills Showcase

The UEFA Europa League has long been a proving ground for young strikers, and 23-year-old Yusuf Yazıcı has been the toast of the competition so far, with two hat-tricks – including one at San Siro on Matchday 3 – taking him to the top of the scorers rankings. The Turkish forward has put LOSC top of Group H, leaving AC Milan and fellow European regulars Sparta Praha and Celtic scrambling in their wake. "We are playing well and I don't have any kind of doubt about qualification," beamed midfielder Renato Sanches.

For Milan, that 3-0 home loss was an unexpected blow, ending a run of 24 games unbeaten in all competitions. Coach Stefano Pioli did not wish to make a drama out of it, saying: "It’s just an off day and we will learn from it." However, as the scene shifts to France, Milan could do with their star striker Zlatan Ibrahimović adding to his tally of 57 UEFA club competition goals; the Swede is finding the net regularly in Serie A, but last scored in this group stage for Manchester United in 2016.

Worth pointing out

• Gareth Bale's most recent UEFA Europa League goal came in a 3-0 Spurs win against Inter Milan in March 2013. Back in north London, on loan from Real Madrid, the Welshman has not stolen Harry Kane's thunder yet, but is putting in some fine low-key performances.

Group stage goal-meister Munas Dabbur Getty Images

• Hoffenheim striker Munas Dabbur can become the top group stage scorer in UEFA Europa League history as the Group L leaders visit Slovan Liberec. With 18 goals, the Israel international is level with ex-Athletic Club forward Aritz Aduriz at the top of the table.

• Edin Džeko did not make it off the bench as Roma beat CFR Cluj last time out, but the 34-year-old is still primed to make his 100th UEFA club competition appearance. His all-time record in European club competitions so far: 99 games, 41 goals, 24 assists.

• A competition record was smashed on Matchday 3 as 93 goals were scored – 12 more than the previous high of 81, set on Matchday 5 of the 2010/11 competition. If you want goals, the UEFA Europa League remains the place to be.



