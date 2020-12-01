Europa League group stage permutations: Who needs what?

Through to round of 32

Group A: Roma

Group B: Arsenal

Group G: Leicester CIty

Group L: Hoffenheim



Eliminated

Group A: CSKA Sofia

Group B: Dundalk

Group F: Rijeka

Group H: Celtic

Group I: Qarabağ

Group J: Ludogorets

Group L: Gent

Could go through on Thursday

Group A: Young Boys

Group C: Slavia Praha, Bayer Leverkusen

Group D: Rangers, Benfica

Group E: Granada, PSV Eindhoven

Group F: Napoli, Real Sociedad, AZ Alkmaar

Group G: Braga

Group H: LOSC, AC Milan

Group I: Villarreal, Maccabi Tel-Aviv

Group J: Antwerp, Tottenham Hotspur

Group K: Dinamo Zagreb, Feyenoord

Group L: Crvena zvezda

Could be eliminated on Thursday

Group A: CFR Cluj

Group C: Nice, Hapoel Beer-Sheva

Group D: Lech Poznań, Standard Liège

Group E: PAOK, Omonia

Group F: AZ Alkmaar

Group G: AEK Athens, Zorya Luhansk

Group H: Sparta Praha

Group I: Sivasspor

Group J: LASK

Group K: Wolfsberg, CSKA Moskva

Group L: Slovan Liberec

Cannot go through or be eliminated on Thursday

Group B: Molde, Rapid Wien

All information in this article is subject to final confirmation from UEFA. These examples may not cover all potential situations.

Group A: Roma (10pts) vs Young Boys (7), CFR Cluj (4) vs CSKA Sofia (1)

Highlights: Young Boys 1-2 Roma

Roma are through. They will be confirmed as group winners with a draw.

Young Boys will go through if they beat Roma and CFR do not beat CSKA, or if Young Boys draw and CFR lose.

CFR will be out of contention if they lose to CSKA and Young Boys avoid defeat against Roma, or if CFR do not win and Young Boys do.

CSKA cannot reach the round of 32.

Group B: Arsenal (12) vs Rapid Wien (6), Molde (6) vs Dundalk (0)

Arsenal are through. They will be confirmed as group winners if they avoid defeat by Rapid, or if they lose 1-0 and Molde do not beat Dundalk.

Dundalk cannot reach the round of 32.

Group C: Nice (3) vs Bayer Leverkusen (9), Slavia (9) vs Hapoel Beer-Sheva (3)

Slavia will go through if they avoid defeat by Hapoel.

Leverkusen will go through if they avoid defeat by Nice. If Slavia avoid defeat to Hapoel, Leverkusen would go through even if they lose by a margin of up to three goals.

Nice will be eliminated if they do not beat Leverkusen.

Hapoel will be eliminated if they do not beat Slavia.

Group D: Rangers (8) vs Standard Liège (3), Benfica (8) vs Lech Poznań (3)

Highlights: Standard Liège 0-2 Rangers

Rangers will go through if they beat Standard, or if they draw and Lech do not beat Benfica. Rangers will be confirmed as group winners if they win and Benfica lose.

Benfica will go through if they beat Lech, or if they draw and Standard do not beat Rangers.

Lech will be eliminated if they do not beat Benfica.

Standard will be eliminated if they do not beat Rangers.

Group E: Granada (10) vs PSV (6), Omonoia (1) vs PAOK (5)

Granada will go through if they avoid defeat by PSV, or if PAOK do not beat Omonoia. Granada will be confirmed as group winners if they win, of if they draw and PAOK do not win.

PSV will go through if they beat Granada and PAOK lose to Omonoia.

PAOK will be eliminated if they lose to Omonoia and PSV beat Granada.

Omonoia will be eliminated unless they beat PAOK and PSV do not beat Granada.

Group F: AZ Alkmaar (7) vs Napoli (9), Real Sociedad (7) vs Rijeka (0)

Napoli will go through if they beat AZ. Napoli will be confirmed as group winners if they win and Real Soceidad do not beat Rijeka.

Real Sociedad will go through if they beat Rijeka and AZ lose to Napoli.

AZ will go through if they beat Napoli and Real Sociedad do not beat Rijeka. AZ will be eliminated if they lose and Real Sociedad win.

Rijeka cannot reach the round of 32.

Highlights: Leicester 3-0 Zorya Luhansk

Group G: Zorya Luhansk (3) vs Leicester City (10), AEK Athens (3) vs Braga (7)

Leicester are through. They will be confirmed as group winners if they beat Zorya, if both games are drawn, or if Braga lose to AEK.

Braga will go through if they beat AEK, or if they draw and Zorya do not beat Leicester.

AEK will be eliminated if they do not beat Braga.

Zorya will be eliminated if they do not beat Leicester, or regardless of their result if Braga beat AEK.

Group H: LOSC (8) vs Sparta Praha (6), AC Milan (7) vs Celtic (1)

LOSC will go through if they beat Sparta, or if they draw and Milan do not beat Celtic. LOSC will be confirmed as group winners if they win and Milan do not.

Milan will go through if they beat Celtic and Sparta lose to LOSC.

Sparta will be eliminated if they lose to LOSC and Milan beat Celtic.

Celtic cannot reach the round of 32.

Group I: Qarabağ (0) vs Maccabi Tel-Aviv (7), Sivasspor (6) vs Villarreal (10)

Villarreal will go through if they avoid defeat by Sivasspor, or if Maccabi lose to Qarabağ. Villarreal will be confirmed as group winners if they win, or if they draw and Maccabi do not win.

Maccabi will go through if they beat Qarabağ and Sivasspor lose to Villarreal.

Sivasspor will be eliminated if they lose to Villarreal and Maccabi beat Qarabağ.

Qarabağ cannot reach the round of 32

Group J: LASK (6) vs Tottenham Hotspur (9), Antwerp (9) vs Ludogorets (0)

Highlights: Tottenham 3-0 LASK

Antwerp will go through if they avoid defeat by Ludogorets and LASK do not beat Spurs, or even if they lose to Ludogorets and LASK lose to Spurs.

Tottenham will go through if they avoid defeat by LASK.

LASK will be eliminated if they lose to Spurs, or if they draw and Antwerp avoid defeat against Ludogorets.

Ludogorets cannot reach the round of 32.

Group K: Feyenoord (5) vs Dinamo Zagreb (8), CSKA Moskva (3) vs Wolfsberg (4)

Dinamo will go through if they beat Feyenoord, or if they draw and CSKA do not beat Wolfsberg, or even if they lose to Feyenoord if CSKA draw with Wolfsberg. Dinamo will be confirmed as group winners if they win, or if they draw by any score other than 0-0 and the other game is also drawn.

Feyenoord will go through if they beat Dinamo and CSKA beat Wolfsberg.

Wolfsberg will be eliminated if they lose to CSKA and Feyenoord beat Dinamo.

CSKA will be eliminated if they lose to Wolfsberg, or if they draw and Feyenoord beat Dinamo.

Group L: Crvena zvezda (9) vs Hoffenheim (12), Gent (0) vs Slovan Liberec (3)

Hoffenheim are through. They will be confirmed as group winners if they avoid defeat by Crvena zvezda.

Crvena zvezda will go through if they avoid defeat by Hoffeneim or Slovan do not beat Gent.

Slovan will be eliminated if they do not beat Gent or if Crvena zvezda avoid defeat against Hoffenheim.

Gent cannot reach the round of 32.