Europa League: Who is through to the round of 32, who is out?

Thursday 3 December 2020

Eighteen teams have secured spots in the knockout stage with one last round of group games still to go.

Heung-Min Son and Gareth Bale celebrate a Matchday 5 goal for Spurs
Heung-Min Son and Gareth Bale celebrate a Matchday 5 goal for Spurs Getty Images

Through to round of 32

Group A: Roma*
Group B: Arsenal*
Group C: Slavia Praha, Leverkusen
Group D: Rangers, Benfica
Group E: Granada, PSV Eindhoven
Group G: Leicester City, Braga
Group H: LOSC Lille, AC Milan
Group I: Villarreal*
Group J: Antwerp, Tottenham
Group K: Dinamo Zagreb*
Group L: Hoffenheim*, Crvena zvezda

*Group winners

Latest group standings


Eliminated

Group A: CSKA Sofia
Group B: Dundalk
Group C: Nice, Hapoel Beer-Sheva
Group D: Lech, Standard Liège
Group E: PAOK, Omonoia
Group F: Rijeka
Group G: Zorya Luhansk, AEK Athens
Group H: ﻿Sparta Praha, Celtic
Group I: Qarabağ
Group J: LASK, Ludogorets
Group K: CSKA Moskva
Group L: Slovan Liberec, Gent

All information in this article is subject to final confirmation from UEFA.

© 1998-2020 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Thursday 3 December 2020

Related Items

Fixtures and results
03/12/2020
Live

Fixtures and results

Check out all the 2020/21 UEFA Europa League group stage fixtures and results.
Europa League standings
22/10/2020
Live

Europa League standings

See how the 12 group tables look.
Get ready for tonight's action
24/11/2020
Live

Get ready for tonight's action

With 24 games every round, prepare for another frenzied Thursday night.
Fixtures and results
03/12/2020
Live

Fixtures and results

Check out all the 2020/21 UEFA Europa League group stage fixtures and results.