Europa League: Who is through to the round of 32, who is out?
Thursday 3 December 2020
Eighteen teams have secured spots in the knockout stage with one last round of group games still to go.
Through to round of 32
Group A: Roma*
Group B: Arsenal*
Group C: Slavia Praha, Leverkusen
Group D: Rangers, Benfica
Group E: Granada, PSV Eindhoven
Group G: Leicester City, Braga
Group H: LOSC Lille, AC Milan
Group I: Villarreal*
Group J: Antwerp, Tottenham
Group K: Dinamo Zagreb*
Group L: Hoffenheim*, Crvena zvezda
*Group winners
Eliminated
Group A: CSKA Sofia
Group B: Dundalk
Group C: Nice, Hapoel Beer-Sheva
Group D: Lech, Standard Liège
Group E: PAOK, Omonoia
Group F: Rijeka
Group G: Zorya Luhansk, AEK Athens
Group H: Sparta Praha, Celtic
Group I: Qarabağ
Group J: LASK, Ludogorets
Group K: CSKA Moskva
Group L: Slovan Liberec, Gent
All information in this article is subject to final confirmation from UEFA.