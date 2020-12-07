Europa League group stage permutations: Who needs what?

Through to round of 32

Group A: Roma*

Group B: Arsenal*

Group C: Slavia Praha, Leverkusen

Group D: Rangers, Benfica

Group E: Granada, PSV Eindhoven

Group G: Leicester City, Braga

Group H: LOSC Lille, AC Milan

Group I: Villarreal*

Group J: Antwerp, Tottenham

Group K: Dinamo Zagreb*

Group L: Hoffenheim*, Crvena zvezda

*Group winners

Can still reach round of 32

Group A: CFR Cluj, Young Boys

Group B: Molde, Rapid Wien

Group F: AZ Alkmaar, Napoli, Real Sociedad

Group I: Maccabi Tel-Aviv, Sivasspor

Group K: Feyenoord, Wolfsberg



Eliminated

Group A: CSKA Sofia

Group B: Dundalk

Group C: Nice, Hapoel Beer-Sheva

Group D: Lech, Standard Liège

Group E: PAOK, Omonoia

Group F: Rijeka

Group G: Zorya Luhansk, AEK Athens

Group H: Sparta Praha, Celtic

Group I: Qarabağ

Group J: LASK, Ludogorets

Group K: CSKA Moskva

Group L: Slovan Liberec, Gent

Group A: Young Boys (7) vs CFR Cluj (5), CSKA Sofia (2) vs Roma (13)

Roma are through as group winners.

Young Boys will go through if they avoid defeat.

CFR Cluj will go through if they win.

CSKA Sofia are eliminated.

Group B: Dundalk (0) vs Arsenal (15), Rapid Wien (6) vs Molde (9)

Arsenal are through as group winners.

Molde will go through if they avoid defeat, or if they score in a one-goal loss.

Rapid will go through if they win either 1-0 or by a margin of two goals of more.

Dundalk are eliminated.

Group C: Leverkusen (12) vs Slavia Praha (12), Hapoel Beer-Sheva (3) vs Nice (3)

Slavia are through and will top the group if they win or draw.

Leverkusen are through and will top the group if they win.

Nice are eliminated.

Hapoel Beer-Sheva are eliminated.

Group D: Standard Liège (3) vs Benfica (11), Lech Poznań (3) vs Rangers (11)

Rangers are through and will top the group with a win, or if they at least match what Benfica do.

Benfica are through and will top the group if they win and Rangers do not, or if they draw and Rangers lose.

Lech are eliminated.

Standard are eliminated.

Group E: PSV Eindhoven (9) vs Omonoia (4), PAOK (5) vs Granada (10)

Granada are through and will top the group with a win, or if PSV do not win.

PSV are through and will top the group if they win and Granada do not.

PAOK are eliminated.

Omonoia are eliminated.

Group F: Napoli (10) vs Real Sociedad (8), Rijeka (1) vs AZ Alkmaar (8)

Napoli will go through if they avoid defeat, or if AZ do not win. They will top the group if they win, or with a draw if AZ do not win.

Real Sociedad will go through if they win, or if they at least match what AZ do. They will top the group if they win.

AZ will go through with a win, or if they draw and Real Sociedad lose. They will top the group if they win and the other match is a draw.

Rijeka are eliminated.

Group G: Braga (10) vs Zorya Luhansk (6), Leicester (10) vs AEK Athens (3)

Leicester are through and will top the group with a win, or if they at least match what Braga do.

Braga are through and will top the group if they win and Leicester do not, or if they draw and Leicester lose.

Zorya Luhansk are eliminated.

AEK Athens are eliminated.

Group H: Celtic (1) vs LOSC Lille (11), Sparta Praha (6) vs AC Milan (10)

LOSC Lille are through and will top the group with a win, or if Milan do not win.

AC Milan are through and will top the group with a win if LOSC Lille do not win.

Sparta Praha are eliminated.

Celtic are eliminated.

Group I: Villarreal (13) vs Qarabağ (1), Maccabi Tel-Aviv (8) vs Sivasspor (6)

Villarreal are through as group winners.

Maccabi Tel-Aviv will go through if they win or draw.

Sivasspor will go through if they win.

Qarabağ are eliminated.

Group J: Tottenham (10) vs Royal Antwerp (12), Ludogorets (0) vs LASK (7)

Antwerp are through and will top the group if they win or draw.

Tottenham are through and will top the group if they win.

LASK are eliminated.

Ludogorets are eliminated.

Group K: Dinamo Zagreb (11) vs CSKA Moskva (3), Wolfsberg (7) vs Feyenoord (5)

Dinamo Zagreb are through as group winners.

Wolfsberg will go through if they win or draw.

Feyenoord will go through if they win.

CSKA Moskva are eliminated.

Group L: Hoffenheim (13) vs Gent (0), Slovan Liberec (6) vs Crvena zvezda (10)

Hoffenheim are through as group winners.

Crvena zvezda are through as runners-up.

Liberec are eliminated.

Gent are eliminated.