UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

UEFA Europa League round of 32: meet the teams

Monday 1 February 2021

The UEFA Europa League round of 32 draw has been completed – UEFA.com profiles the contenders.

Europa League round of 32 ties

Wolfsberg (AUT) vs Tottenham (ENG)
Dynamo Kyiv (UKR)* vs Club Brugge (BEL*)
Real Sociedad (ESP) vs Manchester United (ENG*)
Benfica (POR) vs Arsenal (ENG)
Crvena zvezda (SRB) vs AC Milan (ITA)
Antwerp (BEL) vs Rangers (SCO)
Slavia Praha (CZE) vs Leicester (ENG)
Salzburg (AUT)* vs Villarreal (ESP)
Braga (POR) vs Roma (ITA)
Krasnodar (RUS)* vs Dinamo Zagreb (CRO)
Young Boys (SUI) vs Leverkusen (GER)
Molde (NOR) vs Hoffenheim (GER)
Granada (ESP) vs Napoli (ITA)
Maccabi Tel-Aviv (ISR) vs Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR*)
LOSC Lille (FRA) vs Ajax (NED*)
Olympiacos (GRE)* vs PSV Eindhoven (NED)

*Transfer from UEFA Champions League

Wolfsberg (AUT) vs Tottenham (ENG)

Highlights: Tottenham 4-0 Ludogorets
Highlights: Tottenham 4-0 Ludogorets

Wolfsberg (AUT)
UEFA ranking: 121
Group K runners-up
Last season: group stage
UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: round of 32 (2021)

Tottenham (ENG)
UEFA ranking: 12
Group J winners
Last season: UEFA Champions League round of 16 (L vs Leipzig)
UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: winners (1972, 1984)

Dynamo Kyiv (UKR)* vs Club Brugge (BEL*)

Dynamo Kyiv (UKR)
UEFA ranking: 31
Transferring from UEFA Champions League
Last season: group stage
UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: semi-finals (2019)

Club Brugge (BEL)
UEFA ranking: 43
Transferring from UEFA Champions League
Last season: round of 32 (L vs Man. United)
UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: runners-up (1976)

Real Sociedad (ESP) vs Manchester United (ENG*)

Highlights: Manchester United 5-0 Leipzig (2 mins)
Highlights: Manchester United 5-0 Leipzig (2 mins)

Real Sociedad (ESP)
UEFA ranking: 82
Group F runners-up
Last season: N/A
UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: quarter-finals (1989)

Manchester United (ENG)
UEFA ranking: 8
Transferring from UEFA Champions League
Last season: semi-finals (L vs Sevilla)
UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: winners (2017)

Benfica (POR) vs Arsenal (ENG)

Highlights: Dundalk 2-4 Arsenal
Highlights: Dundalk 2-4 Arsenal

Benfica (POR)
UEFA ranking: 24
Group D runners-up
Last season: round of 32 (L vs Shakhtar)
UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: runners-up (1983, 2013, 2014)

Arsenal (ENG)
UEFA ranking: 11
Group B winners
Last season: round of 32 (L vs Olympiacos)
UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: runners-up (2000, 2019)

Crvena zvezda (SRB) vs AC Milan (ITA)

AC Milan vs. AC Sparta Praha
AC Milan vs. AC Sparta Praha

Crvena zvezda (SRB)
UEFA ranking: 51
Group L runners-up
Last season: UEFA Champions League group stage
UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: runners-up (1979)

AC Milan (ITA)
UEFA ranking: 54
Group H winners
Last season: N/A
UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: semi-finals (1972, 2002)

Antwerp (BEL) vs Rangers (SCO)

Highlights: Standard Liège 0-2 Rangers
Highlights: Standard Liège 0-2 Rangers

Antwerp (BEL)
UEFA ranking: 125
Group J runners-up
Last season: play-offs (L vs AZ Alkmaar)
UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: quarter-finals (1990)

Rangers (SCO)
UEFA ranking: 59
Group D winners
Last season: round of 16 (L vs Leverkusen)
UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: runners-up (2008)

Slavia Praha (CZE) vs Leicester (ENG)

Highlights: Leicester 4-0 Braga
Highlights: Leicester 4-0 Braga

Slavia Praha (CZE)
UEFA ranking: 40
Group C runners-up
Last season: UEFA Champions League group stage
UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: semi-finals (1996)

Leicester City (ENG)
UEFA ranking: 48
Group G winners
Last season: N/A
UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: round of 32 (2021)

Salzburg (AUT)* vs Villarreal (ESP)

Salzburg (AUT)
UEFA ranking: 22
Transferring from UEFA Champions League
Last season: round of 32 (L vs Frankfurt)
UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: runners-up (1994)

Villarreal (ESP) 
UEFA ranking: 33
Group I winners
Last season: N/A
UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: semi-finals (2004, 2011, 2016)

Braga (POR) vs Roma (ITA)

Highlights: Roma 3-1 Young Boys
Highlights: Roma 3-1 Young Boys

Braga (POR)
UEFA ranking: 41
Group G runners-up
Last season: round of 32 (L vs Rangers)
UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: runners-up (2011)

Roma (ITA)
UEFA ranking: 18
Group A winners
Last season: round of 16 (L vs Sevilla)
UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: runners-up (1991)

Krasnodar (RUS)* vs Dinamo Zagreb (CRO)

Highlights: Dinamo Zagreb 3-1 CSKA Moskva
Highlights: Dinamo Zagreb 3-1 CSKA Moskva

Krasnodar (RUS)
UEFA ranking: 44
Transferring from UEFA Champions League
Last season: group stage
UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: round of 16 (2017, 2019)

Dinamo Zagreb (CRO)
UEFA ranking: 38
Group K winners
Last season: UEFA Champions League group stage
UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: round of 16 (1998, 2019)

Young Boys (SUI) vs Leverkusen (GER)

Highlights: Bayer Leverkusen 4-0 Slavia Praha
Highlights: Bayer Leverkusen 4-0 Slavia Praha

Young Boys (SUI)
UEFA ranking: 49
Group A runners-up
Last season: group stage
UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: round of 32 (2011, 2015, 2021)

Leverkusen (GER)
UEFA ranking: 23
Group C winners
Last season: quarter-finals (L vs Inter)
UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: winners (1988)

Molde (NOR) vs Hoffenheim (GER)

Highlights: Hoffenheim 4-1 Gent
Highlights: Hoffenheim 4-1 Gent

Molde (NOR)
UEFA ranking: 117
Group B runners-up
Last season: play-offs (L vs Partizan)
UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: round of 32 (2016, 2021)

Hoffenheim (GER)
UEFA ranking: 64
Group L winners
Last season: UEFA Champions League group stage
UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: round of 32 (2021)

Granada (ESP) vs Napoli (ITA)

Highlights: Napoli 2-0 Rijeka
Highlights: Napoli 2-0 Rijeka

Granada (ESP)
UEFA ranking: 81
Group E runners-up
Last season: N/A
UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: debut

Napoli (ITA)
UEFA ranking: 20
Group F winners
Last season: UEFA champions League round of 16 (L v Barcelona)
UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: winners (1989)

Maccabi Tel-Aviv (ISR) vs Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR*)

Highlights: Shakhtar Donetsk 2-0 Real Madrid (2 mins)
Highlights: Shakhtar Donetsk 2-0 Real Madrid (2 mins)

Maccabi Tel-Aviv (ISR)
UEFA ranking: 70
Group I runners-up
Last season: third qualifying round (L vs Sūduva)
UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: round of 32 (2014)

Shakhtar (UKR)
UEFA ranking: 17
Transferring from UEFA Champions League
Last season: semi-finals (L vs Inter)
UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: winners (2009)

LOSC Lille (FRA) vs Ajax (NED*)

Two-minute highlights: Ajax 3-1 Midtjylland
Two-minute highlights: Ajax 3-1 Midtjylland

LOSC Lille (FRA)
UEFA ranking: 104
Group H runners-up
Last season: UEFA Champions League group stage
UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: round of 16 (2002, 2005, 2006, 2010)

Ajax (NED)
UEFA ranking: 19
Transferring from UEFA Champions League
Last season: round of 32 (L vs Getafe)
UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: winners (1992)

Olympiacos (GRE)* vs PSV Eindhoven (NED)

Highlights: PSV 4-0 Omonoia
Highlights: PSV 4-0 Omonoia

Olympiacos (GRE)
UEFA ranking: 37
Transferring from UEFA Champions League
Last season: round of 16 (L vs Wolves)
UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: round of 16 (1990, 2005, 2017, 2020)

Leicester City (ENG)
UEFA ranking: 48
Group G winners
Last season: N/A
UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: round of 32 (2021)

© 1998-2021 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Monday 1 February 2021

Related Items

Last-32 draw: lowdown
14/12/2020
Live

Last-32 draw: lowdown

All the details on today's draw. Who's involved? How does it work? When are the games?
Last-32 draw: lowdown
14/12/2020
Live

Last-32 draw: lowdown

All the details on today's draw. Who's involved? How does it work? When are the games?