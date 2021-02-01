UEFA Europa League round of 32: meet the teams

Europa League round of 32 ties

Wolfsberg (AUT) vs Tottenham (ENG)

Dynamo Kyiv (UKR)* vs Club Brugge (BEL*)

Real Sociedad (ESP) vs Manchester United (ENG*)

Benfica (POR) vs Arsenal (ENG)

Crvena zvezda (SRB) vs AC Milan (ITA)

Antwerp (BEL) vs Rangers (SCO)

Slavia Praha (CZE) vs Leicester (ENG)

Salzburg (AUT)* vs Villarreal (ESP)

Braga (POR) vs Roma (ITA)

Krasnodar (RUS)* vs Dinamo Zagreb (CRO)

Young Boys (SUI) vs Leverkusen (GER)

Molde (NOR) vs Hoffenheim (GER)

Granada (ESP) vs Napoli (ITA)

Maccabi Tel-Aviv (ISR) vs Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR*)

LOSC Lille (FRA) vs Ajax (NED*)

Olympiacos (GRE)* vs PSV Eindhoven (NED)

*Transfer from UEFA Champions League

Highlights: Tottenham 4-0 Ludogorets

Wolfsberg (AUT)

UEFA ranking: 121

Group K runners-up

Last season: group stage

UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: round of 32 (2021)

Tottenham (ENG)

UEFA ranking: 12

Group J winners

Last season: UEFA Champions League round of 16 (L vs Leipzig)

UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: winners (1972, 1984)

Dynamo Kyiv (UKR)* vs Club Brugge (BEL*)

Dynamo Kyiv (UKR)

UEFA ranking: 31

Transferring from UEFA Champions League

Last season: group stage

UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: semi-finals (2019)

Club Brugge (BEL)

UEFA ranking: 43

Transferring from UEFA Champions League

Last season: round of 32 (L vs Man. United)

UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: runners-up (1976)

Real Sociedad (ESP) vs Manchester United (ENG*)

Highlights: Manchester United 5-0 Leipzig (2 mins)

Real Sociedad (ESP)

UEFA ranking: 82

Group F runners-up

Last season: N/A

UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: quarter-finals (1989)

Manchester United (ENG)

UEFA ranking: 8

Transferring from UEFA Champions League

Last season: semi-finals (L vs Sevilla)

UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: winners (2017)

Benfica (POR) vs Arsenal (ENG)

Highlights: Dundalk 2-4 Arsenal

Benfica (POR)

UEFA ranking: 24

Group D runners-up

Last season: round of 32 (L vs Shakhtar)

UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: runners-up (1983, 2013, 2014)

Arsenal (ENG)

UEFA ranking: 11

Group B winners

Last season: round of 32 (L vs Olympiacos)

UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: runners-up (2000, 2019)

Crvena zvezda (SRB) vs AC Milan (ITA)

AC Milan vs. AC Sparta Praha

Crvena zvezda (SRB)

UEFA ranking: 51

Group L runners-up

Last season: UEFA Champions League group stage

UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: runners-up (1979)

AC Milan (ITA)

UEFA ranking: 54

Group H winners

Last season: N/A

UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: semi-finals (1972, 2002)

Antwerp (BEL) vs Rangers (SCO)

Highlights: Standard Liège 0-2 Rangers

Antwerp (BEL)

UEFA ranking: 125

Group J runners-up

Last season: play-offs (L vs AZ Alkmaar)

UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: quarter-finals (1990)

Rangers (SCO)

UEFA ranking: 59

Group D winners

Last season: round of 16 (L vs Leverkusen)

UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: runners-up (2008)

Slavia Praha (CZE) vs Leicester (ENG)

Highlights: Leicester 4-0 Braga

Slavia Praha (CZE)

UEFA ranking: 40

Group C runners-up

Last season: UEFA Champions League group stage

UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: semi-finals (1996)

Leicester City (ENG)

UEFA ranking: 48

Group G winners

Last season: N/A

UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: round of 32 (2021)

Salzburg (AUT)* vs Villarreal (ESP)

Salzburg (AUT)

UEFA ranking: 22

Transferring from UEFA Champions League

Last season: round of 32 (L vs Frankfurt)

UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: runners-up (1994)

Villarreal (ESP)

UEFA ranking: 33

Group I winners

Last season: N/A

UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: semi-finals (2004, 2011, 2016)

Braga (POR) vs Roma (ITA)

Highlights: Roma 3-1 Young Boys

Braga (POR)

UEFA ranking: 41

Group G runners-up

Last season: round of 32 (L vs Rangers)

UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: runners-up (2011)

Roma (ITA)

UEFA ranking: 18

Group A winners

Last season: round of 16 (L vs Sevilla)

UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: runners-up (1991)

Krasnodar (RUS)* vs Dinamo Zagreb (CRO)

Highlights: Dinamo Zagreb 3-1 CSKA Moskva

Krasnodar (RUS)

UEFA ranking: 44

Transferring from UEFA Champions League

Last season: group stage

UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: round of 16 (2017, 2019)

Dinamo Zagreb (CRO)

UEFA ranking: 38

Group K winners

Last season: UEFA Champions League group stage

UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: round of 16 (1998, 2019)

Young Boys (SUI) vs Leverkusen (GER)

Highlights: Bayer Leverkusen 4-0 Slavia Praha

Young Boys (SUI)

UEFA ranking: 49

Group A runners-up

Last season: group stage

UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: round of 32 (2011, 2015, 2021)

Leverkusen (GER)

UEFA ranking: 23

Group C winners

Last season: quarter-finals (L vs Inter)

UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: winners (1988)

Molde (NOR) vs Hoffenheim (GER)

Highlights: Hoffenheim 4-1 Gent

Molde (NOR)

UEFA ranking: 117

Group B runners-up

Last season: play-offs (L vs Partizan)

UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: round of 32 (2016, 2021)

Hoffenheim (GER)

UEFA ranking: 64

Group L winners

Last season: UEFA Champions League group stage

UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: round of 32 (2021)

Granada (ESP) vs Napoli (ITA)

Highlights: Napoli 2-0 Rijeka

Granada (ESP)

UEFA ranking: 81

Group E runners-up

Last season: N/A

UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: debut

Napoli (ITA)

UEFA ranking: 20

Group F winners

Last season: UEFA champions League round of 16 (L v Barcelona)

UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: winners (1989)

Maccabi Tel-Aviv (ISR) vs Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR*)

Highlights: Shakhtar Donetsk 2-0 Real Madrid (2 mins)

Maccabi Tel-Aviv (ISR)

UEFA ranking: 70

Group I runners-up

Last season: third qualifying round (L vs Sūduva)

UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: round of 32 (2014)

Shakhtar (UKR)

UEFA ranking: 17

Transferring from UEFA Champions League

Last season: semi-finals (L vs Inter)

UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: winners (2009)

LOSC Lille (FRA) vs Ajax (NED*)

Two-minute highlights: Ajax 3-1 Midtjylland

LOSC Lille (FRA)

UEFA ranking: 104

Group H runners-up

Last season: UEFA Champions League group stage

UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: round of 16 (2002, 2005, 2006, 2010)

Ajax (NED)

UEFA ranking: 19

Transferring from UEFA Champions League

Last season: round of 32 (L vs Getafe)

UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: winners (1992)

Olympiacos (GRE)* vs PSV Eindhoven (NED)

Highlights: PSV 4-0 Omonoia

Olympiacos (GRE)

UEFA ranking: 37

Transferring from UEFA Champions League

Last season: round of 16 (L vs Wolves)

UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: round of 16 (1990, 2005, 2017, 2020)

