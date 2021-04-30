UEFA Europa League semi-finals: meet the final four

Semi-final line-up

First legs (29 April)

Manchester United 6-2 Roma

Villarreal 2-1 Arsenal



Second legs (6 May)

Roma vs Manchester United

Arsenal vs Villarreal

UEFA ranking: 14

UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League finals: 1

Previous final appearance: L 1-2 on agg vs Inter (1991)

This season

Entry: group stage

P13 W9 D2 L2 F28 A15

Top scorer: Borja Mayoral (7)

Route to the semi-finals

Qualified: 5th in Serie A

Group A winners

Round of 32: 5-1 Braga

Round of 16: 5-1 Shakhtar

Quarter-finals: 3-2 Ajax

Džeko reaches Europa League 20-goal milestone

Why this is their year

Roma had been cruising until being made to battle by Ajax, but they got through anyway. They have a perfect mix of qualities, and in Europe they have shown trophy-winning potential.

Tactics

Roma play a 3-4-2-1, utilising a midfielder – Bryan Cristante – in the centre of the back three to dictate play from deep, two very attacking wing-backs and two creative playmakers in the hole behind a lone striker.

Key player: Edin Džeko

To enable Roma to play well on the counter, Edin Džeko's knack of dropping deep is vital. His ability to link up play is key, as are his goals – five so far in the competition, four in the knockout stages.

UEFA ranking: 8

UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League finals: 1

Previous final appearance: W 2-0 vs Ajax (2017)

This season

Entry: round of 32

P7 W5 D2 L0 F16 A3

Top scorer: Bruno Fernandes (5)

Route to the semi-finals

Qualified: Transferred from UEFA Champions League

Round of 32: 4-0 Real Sociedad

Round of 16: 2-1 AC Milan

Quarter-finals: 4-0 Granada

Highlights: Man. United 6-2 Roma (2 mins)

Why this is their year

Last season’s semi-final defeat by Sevilla hurt Ole Gunnar Solskjær and his players. United had paid a heavy price for their profligacy – and are determined not to make the same mistakes this time, as evidenced by their ruthless first-leg display against Roma.

Tactics

Solskjær normally sets his team up in a 4-2-3-1 formation but has been known to deploy a 3-4-1-2 system, and has even experimented with a 4-4-2 diamond.

Key player: Bruno Fernandes

His goals and assists – 26 and 16 respectively in 52 appearances this term – speak for themselves, but Bruno Fernandes’ leadership qualities are no less important to this United side.

UEFA ranking: 10

UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League finals: 2

Previous final appearances: L 1-4 vs Chelsea (2019), L 0-0, 1-4 on pens vs Galatasaray (2000)

This season

Entry: group stage

P13 W9 D2 L2 F33 A13

Top scorer: Nicolas Pépé (6)

Route to the semi-finals

Qualified: FA Cup winners

Group B winners

Round of 32: 4-3 Benfica

Round of 16: 3-2 Olympiacos

Quarter-finals: 5-1 Slavia Praha﻿

Watch superb Saka strike for Arsenal

Why this is their year

The Gunners will want to make up for a below-par Premier League campaign by enjoying success in Europe. They certainly still have their deficiencies, but a free-flowing, attacking style means they always look to have goals in them.

Tactics

Arsenal's preferred approach in this competition has been to get the ball into wide areas and deliver crosses into the penalty area; overlapping full-backs help to supply width. They build well from the back with patience.

Key player: Alexandre Lacazette

Lacazette has regained form of late, providing goals – including two in the quarter-final second leg at Slavia – as well as an invaluable all-round effort; he drops deep to collect the ball and helps to knit play.

UEFA ranking: 23

UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League finals: 0

Previous best: semi-finals (2004, 2011, 2016)



This season

Entry: group stage

P12 W11 D1 L0 F27 A8

Top scorer: Gerard Moreno, Paco Alcácer (6)

Route to the semi-finals

Qualified: 5th in Liga

Group I winners

Round of 32: 4-1 Salzburg

Round of 16: 4-0 Dynamo Kyiv

Quarter-finals: 3-1 Dinamo Zagreb﻿

Highlights: Villarreal 2-1 Arsenal (2 mins)

Why this is their year

Unai Emery has won the tournament three times and is working for a club who are now in their fourth semi-final. Villarreal want this trophy and qualification for the UEFA Champions League equally badly.

Tactics

Emery can adapt according to circumstances and opportunities, but this season the Yellow Submarine have largely lined up in a 4-3-3 formation – which the manager can switch to a 4-5-1 when he has to.

Key player: Gerard Moreno

Spanish international Moreno is a real nuisance for defenders and his eye for goal makes him a player everyone should be wary of.