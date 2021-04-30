UEFA Europa League semi-finals: meet the final four
Friday 30 April 2021
Manchester United take on Roma and Arsenal face Villarreal. UEFA.com profiles the UEFA Europa League contenders.
Semi-final line-up
First legs (29 April)
Manchester United 6-2 Roma
Villarreal 2-1 Arsenal
Second legs (6 May)
Roma vs Manchester United
Arsenal vs Villarreal
Roma (ITA)
UEFA ranking: 14
UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League finals: 1
Previous final appearance: L 1-2 on agg vs Inter (1991)
This season
Entry: group stage
P13 W9 D2 L2 F28 A15
Top scorer: Borja Mayoral (7)
Route to the semi-finals
Qualified: 5th in Serie A
Group A winners
Round of 32: 5-1 Braga
Round of 16: 5-1 Shakhtar
Quarter-finals: 3-2 Ajax
Why this is their year
Roma had been cruising until being made to battle by Ajax, but they got through anyway. They have a perfect mix of qualities, and in Europe they have shown trophy-winning potential.
Tactics
Roma play a 3-4-2-1, utilising a midfielder – Bryan Cristante – in the centre of the back three to dictate play from deep, two very attacking wing-backs and two creative playmakers in the hole behind a lone striker.
Key player: Edin Džeko
To enable Roma to play well on the counter, Edin Džeko's knack of dropping deep is vital. His ability to link up play is key, as are his goals – five so far in the competition, four in the knockout stages.
Manchester United (ENG)
UEFA ranking: 8
UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League finals: 1
Previous final appearance: W 2-0 vs Ajax (2017)
This season
Entry: round of 32
P7 W5 D2 L0 F16 A3
Top scorer: Bruno Fernandes (5)
Route to the semi-finals
Qualified: Transferred from UEFA Champions League
Round of 32: 4-0 Real Sociedad
Round of 16: 2-1 AC Milan
Quarter-finals: 4-0 Granada
Why this is their year
Last season’s semi-final defeat by Sevilla hurt Ole Gunnar Solskjær and his players. United had paid a heavy price for their profligacy – and are determined not to make the same mistakes this time, as evidenced by their ruthless first-leg display against Roma.
Tactics
Solskjær normally sets his team up in a 4-2-3-1 formation but has been known to deploy a 3-4-1-2 system, and has even experimented with a 4-4-2 diamond.
Key player: Bruno Fernandes
His goals and assists – 26 and 16 respectively in 52 appearances this term – speak for themselves, but Bruno Fernandes’ leadership qualities are no less important to this United side.
Arsenal vs Villarreal
Arsenal (ENG)
UEFA ranking: 10
UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League finals: 2
Previous final appearances: L 1-4 vs Chelsea (2019), L 0-0, 1-4 on pens vs Galatasaray (2000)
This season
Entry: group stage
P13 W9 D2 L2 F33 A13
Top scorer: Nicolas Pépé (6)
Route to the semi-finals
Qualified: FA Cup winners
Group B winners
Round of 32: 4-3 Benfica
Round of 16: 3-2 Olympiacos
Quarter-finals: 5-1 Slavia Praha
Why this is their year
The Gunners will want to make up for a below-par Premier League campaign by enjoying success in Europe. They certainly still have their deficiencies, but a free-flowing, attacking style means they always look to have goals in them.
Tactics
Arsenal's preferred approach in this competition has been to get the ball into wide areas and deliver crosses into the penalty area; overlapping full-backs help to supply width. They build well from the back with patience.
Key player: Alexandre Lacazette
Lacazette has regained form of late, providing goals – including two in the quarter-final second leg at Slavia – as well as an invaluable all-round effort; he drops deep to collect the ball and helps to knit play.
Villarreal (ESP)
UEFA ranking: 23
UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League finals: 0
Previous best: semi-finals (2004, 2011, 2016)
This season
Entry: group stage
P12 W11 D1 L0 F27 A8
Top scorer: Gerard Moreno, Paco Alcácer (6)
Route to the semi-finals
Qualified: 5th in Liga
Group I winners
Round of 32: 4-1 Salzburg
Round of 16: 4-0 Dynamo Kyiv
Quarter-finals: 3-1 Dinamo Zagreb
Why this is their year
Unai Emery has won the tournament three times and is working for a club who are now in their fourth semi-final. Villarreal want this trophy and qualification for the UEFA Champions League equally badly.
Tactics
Emery can adapt according to circumstances and opportunities, but this season the Yellow Submarine have largely lined up in a 4-3-3 formation – which the manager can switch to a 4-5-1 when he has to.
Key player: Gerard Moreno
Spanish international Moreno is a real nuisance for defenders and his eye for goal makes him a player everyone should be wary of.