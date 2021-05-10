UEFA Europa League final: Villarreal vs Manchester United

UEFA ranking: 22

UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League finals: 0

Previous best: semi-finals (2004, 2011, 2016)



This season

Entry: group stage

P14 W12 D2 L0 F30 A8*

Top scorer: Gerard Moreno, Paco Alcácer (6)

Current league position: 7th

*Includes 3-0 win awarded to Villarreal for forfeited game against Qarabağ on Matchday 6

Highlights: Villarreal 2-1 Arsenal (2 mins)

Route to the final

Qualified: 5th in Liga

Group I winners

Round of 32: 4-1 Salzburg

Round of 16: 4-0 Dynamo Kyiv

Quarter-finals: 3-1 Dinamo Zagreb﻿

Semi-finals: 2-1 Arsenal

Why this is their year

The temptation is to talk about the nourishing strike partnership of Gerard Moreno and Paco Alcácer﻿. Or Raúl Albiol, the World Cup winner who has, aged 35, been utterly magnificent this season. Pau Torres? An exceptional left-footed passer. But it's impossible to ignore the impact of Unai Emery. A Europa League winner three times, runner-up with Arsenal a couple of seasons ago – he was signed to take Villarreal to a final and look what he's done.

Great Villarreal Europa League goals

Tactics

Emery can adapt according to circumstances and opportunities, but this season Villarreal have alternated between 4-4-2 and 4-3-3 depending on the situation or opponent. Set plays are important, careful husbandry of possession too. But central to this version of the Yellow Submarine is that Emery will analyse to millimetric depth and instruct his team accordingly.

Key players: Gerard Moreno & Raúl Albiol

Spanish international Moreno is in the form of his life, sheer class in his finishing, brimming with confidence. This category should be his and his alone, but then there is Raúl Albiol. The defender has returned from several years in Serie A ever more competitive, smarter, oozing leadership, brilliant in the air, and looking several years younger than his passport age.

Run-in

Celta Vigo (2-4 h), Valladolid (a, 13/05), Sevilla (h, 16/05), Real Madrid (a, 23/05), Man Utd (n, 26/05)

UEFA ranking: 8

UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League finals: 1

Previous final appearance: W 2-0 vs Ajax (2017)

This season

Entry: round of 32

P8 W5 D2 L1 F18 A6

Top scorer: Bruno Fernandes, Edinson Cavani (5)

Current league position: 2nd

2017 final highlights: Ajax 0-2 Man. United

Route to the final

Qualified: Transferred from UEFA Champions League

Round of 32: 4-0 Real Sociedad

Round of 16: 2-1 AC Milan

Quarter-finals: 4-0 Granada

Semi-finals: 8-5 Roma

Why this is their year

Last season's semi-final defeat by Sevilla hurt Ole Gunnar Solskjær and his players. United had paid a heavy price for their profligacy – and are determined not to make the same mistakes this time, as evidenced by their ruthless first-leg display against Roma as they look to end their longest run without a trophy since the 1980s.

Highlights: Man. United 6-2 Roma (2 mins)

Tactics

Solskjær normally sets his team up in a 4-2-3-1 formation but has been known to deploy a 3-4-1-2 system, and has even experimented with a 4-4-2 diamond.

Key player: Bruno Fernandes

His goals and assists – 27 and 17 respectively in 55 appearances this term – speak for themselves, but Bruno Fernandes's leadership qualities are no less important to this United side.

Run-in

Aston Villa (3-1 a), Leicester (1-2 h), Liverpool (h, 13/05), Fulham (h, 18/05), Wolves (a, 23/05), Villarreal (n, 26/05)