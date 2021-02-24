UEFA Europa League: meet the teams

Europa League round of 32 ties

First legs took place on Thursday 18 February, with second legs being played on Thursday 25 February except Wolfsberg vs Tottenham which concluded on Wednesday 24 February.

Tottenham 8-1 Wolfsberg

Club Brugge* vs Dynamo Kyiv* ﻿(1-1)

Manchester United* vs Real Sociedad (4-0)﻿

Arsenal vs Benfica﻿ (1-1)

Crvena zvezda vs AC Milan (2-2)

Rangers vs Antwerp (4-3)﻿

Leicester vs Slavia Praha (0-0)﻿

Villarreal vs Salzburg*﻿ (2-0)

﻿Roma vs Braga (2-0)

﻿Dinamo Zagreb vs Krasnodar* (3-2)

﻿Leverkusen vs Young Boys (3-4)

﻿Hoffenheim vs Molde (3-3)

﻿Napoli vs Granada (0-2)

﻿Shakhtar Donetsk* vs Maccabi Tel-Aviv (2-0)

﻿Ajax* vs LOSC Lille (2-1)

﻿PSV Eindhoven vs Olympiacos* (2-4)

*Transferred from UEFA Champions League group stage

Highlights: Wolfsberg 1-4 Tottenham

Tottenham (ENG)

UEFA ranking: 15

Group J winners, 8-1 Wolfsberg (R32)

Last season: UEFA Champions League round of 16 (L vs Leipzig)

UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: winners (1972, 1984)

Club Brugge (BEL) vs Dynamo Kyiv (UKR)

Club Brugge (BEL)

UEFA ranking: 41

Transferring from UEFA Champions League

Last season: round of 32 (L vs Man. United)

UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: runners-up (1976)

Dynamo Kyiv (UKR)

UEFA ranking: 32

Transferring from UEFA Champions League

Last season: group stage

UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: semi-finals (2019)

Manchester United (ENG) vs Real Sociedad (ESP)

Highlights: Real Sociedad 0-4 Man. United

Manchester United (ENG)

UEFA ranking: 8

Transferring from UEFA Champions League

Last season: semi-finals (L vs Sevilla)

UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: winners (2017)

Real Sociedad (ESP)

UEFA ranking: 79

Group F runners-up

Last season: N/A

UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: quarter-finals (1989)

Arsenal (ENG) vs Benfica (POR)

Arsenal (ENG)

UEFA ranking: 11

Group B winners

Last season: round of 32 (L vs Olympiacos)

UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: runners-up (2000, 2019)

Benfica (POR)

UEFA ranking: 23

Group D runners-up

Last season: round of 32 (L vs Shakhtar)

UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: runners-up (1983, 2013, 2014)

AC Milan (ITA) vs Crvena zvezda (SRB)

AC Milan (ITA)

UEFA ranking: 54

Group H winners

Last season: N/A

UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: semi-finals (1972, 2002)

Crvena zvezda (SRB)

UEFA ranking: 51

Group L runners-up

Last season: UEFA Champions League group stage

UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: runners-up (1979)

Rangers (SCO) vs Antwerp (BEL)

Highlights: Antwerp 3-4 Rangers

Rangers (SCO)

UEFA ranking: 55

Group D winners

Last season: round of 16 (L vs Leverkusen)

UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: runners-up (2008)

Antwerp (BEL)

UEFA ranking: 125

Group J runners-up

Last season: play-offs (L vs AZ Alkmaar)

UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: quarter-finals (1990)

Leicester (ENG) vs Slavia Praha (CZE)

Leicester City (ENG)

UEFA ranking: 50

Group G winners

Last season: N/A

UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: round of 32 (2021)

Slavia Praha (CZE)

UEFA ranking: 39

Group C runners-up

Last season: UEFA Champions League group stage

UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: semi-finals (1996)

Villarreal (ESP) vs Salzburg (AUT)

Highlights: Salzburg 0-2 Villarreal

Villarreal (ESP)

UEFA ranking: 30

Group I winners

Last season: N/A

UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: semi-finals (2004, 2011, 2016)

Salzburg (AUT)

UEFA ranking: 22

Transferring from UEFA Champions League

Last season: round of 32 (L vs Frankfurt)

UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: runners-up (1994)

Roma (ITA) vs Braga (POR)

Roma (ITA)

UEFA ranking: 17

Group A winners

Last season: round of 16 (L vs Sevilla)

UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: runners-up (1991)

Braga (POR)

UEFA ranking: 42

Group G runners-up

Last season: round of 32 (L vs Rangers)

UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: runners-up (2011)

Dinamo Zagreb (CRO) vs Krasnodar (RUS)

Dinamo Zagreb (CRO)

UEFA ranking: 38

Group K winners

Last season: UEFA Champions League group stage

UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: round of 16 (1998, 2019)

Krasnodar (RUS)

UEFA ranking: 44

Transferring from UEFA Champions League

Last season: group stage

UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: round of 16 (2017, 2019)

Leverkusen (GER) vs Young Boys (SUI)

Highlights: Young Boys 4-3 Leverkusen

Leverkusen (GER)

UEFA ranking: 24

Group C winners

Last season: quarter-finals (L vs Inter)

UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: winners (1988)

Young Boys (SUI)

UEFA ranking: 48

Group A runners-up

Last season: group stage

UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: round of 32 (2011, 2015, 2021)

Hoffenheim (GER) vs Molde (NOR)

Hoffenheim (GER)

UEFA ranking: 63

Group L winners

Last season: UEFA Champions League group stage

UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: round of 32 (2021)

Molde (NOR)

UEFA ranking: 116

Group B runners-up

Last season: play-offs (L vs Partizan)

UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: round of 32 (2016, 2021)

Granada (ESP) vs Napoli (ITA)

Highlights: Granada 2-0 Napoli

Granada (ESP)

UEFA ranking: 78

Group E runners-up

Last season: N/A

UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: debut

Napoli (ITA)

UEFA ranking: 20

Group F winners

Last season: UEFA champions League round of 16 (L v Barcelona)

UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: winners (1989)

Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR) vs Maccabi Tel-Aviv (ISR)

Shakhtar (UKR)

UEFA ranking: 16

Transferring from UEFA Champions League

Last season: semi-finals (L vs Inter)

UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: winners (2009)

Maccabi Tel-Aviv (ISR)

UEFA ranking: 71

Group I runners-up

Last season: third qualifying round (L vs Sūduva)

UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: round of 32 (2014)

Ajax (NED) vs LOSC Lille (FRA)

Ajax (NED)

UEFA ranking: 19

Transferring from UEFA Champions League

Last season: round of 32 (L vs Getafe)

UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: winners (1992)

LOSC Lille (FRA)

UEFA ranking: 108

Group H runners-up

Last season: UEFA Champions League group stage

UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: round of 16 (2002, 2005, 2006, 2010)

PSV Eindhoven (NED) vs Olympiacos (GRE)

Highlights: Olympiacos 4-2 PSV

PSV Eindhoven (NED)

UEFA ranking: 59

Group E winners

Last season: group stage

UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: winners (1978)

Olympiacos (GRE)

UEFA ranking: 35

Transferring from UEFA Champions League

Last season: round of 16 (L vs Wolves)

UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: round of 16 (1990, 2005, 2017, 2020)