Who is still in the Europa League? Meet the last 32

Friday 11 December 2020

The line-up for the UEFA Europa League knockout stage is now complete – UEFA.com profiles the contenders.

Who's through to the round of 32?

AC Milan (ITA)
Ajax (NED)*
Antwerp (BEL)
Arsenal (ENG)
Benfica (POR)
Braga (POR)
Club Brugge (BEL)*
Crvena zvezda (SRB)
Dinamo Zagreb (CRO)
Dynamo Kyiv (UKR)*
Granada (ESP)
Hoffenheim (GER)
Krasnodar (RUS)*
Leicester City (ENG)
Leverkusen (GER)
LOSC Lille (FRA)
Maccabi Tel-Aviv (ISR)
Manchester United (ENG)*
Molde (NOR)
Napoli (ITA)
Olympiacos (GRE)*
PSV Eindhoven (NED)
Rangers (SCO)
Real Sociedad (ESP)
Roma (ITA)
Salzburg (AUT)*
Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR)*
Slavia Praha (CZE)
Tottenham (ENG)
Villarreal (ESP)
Wolfsberg (AUT)
Young Boys (SUI)

*Transfer from UEFA Champions League

Round of 32 draw: all the details

Seeded teams

AC Milan (ITA)
UEFA ranking: 54
Group H winners
Last season: N/A
UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: semi-finals (1972, 2002)

Ajax (NED)
UEFA ranking: 19
Transferring from UEFA Champions League
Last season: round of 32 (L vs Getafe)
UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: winners (1992)

Arsenal (ENG)
UEFA ranking: 11
Group B winners
Last season: round of 32 (L vs Olympiacos)
UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: runners-up (2000, 2019)

Club Brugge (BEL)
UEFA ranking: 43
Transferring from UEFA Champions League
Last season: round of 32 (L vs Man. United)
UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: runners-up (1976)

Dinamo Zagreb (CRO)
UEFA ranking: 38
Group K winners
Last season: UEFA Champions League group stage
UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: round of 16 (1998, 2019)

Hoffenheim (GER)
UEFA ranking: 64
Group L winners
Last season: UEFA Champions League group stage
UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: round of 32 (2021)

Leicester City (ENG)
UEFA ranking: 48
Group G winners
Last season: N/A
UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: round of 32 (2021)

Leverkusen (GER)
UEFA ranking: 23
Group C winners
Last season: quarter-finals (L vs Inter)
UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: winners (1988)

Manchester United (ENG)
UEFA ranking: 8
Transferring from UEFA Champions League
Last season: semi-finals (L vs Sevilla)
UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: winners (2017)

Napoli (ITA)
UEFA ranking: 20
Group F winners
Last season: UEFA champions League round of 16 (L v Barcelona)
UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: winners (1989)

PSV Eindhoven (NED)
UEFA ranking: 57
Group E winners
Last season: group stage
UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: winners (1978)

Rangers (SCO)
UEFA ranking: 59
Group D winners
Last season: round of 16 (L vs Leverkusen)
UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: runners-up (2008)

Roma (ITA)
UEFA ranking: 18
Group A winners
Last season: round of 16 (L vs Sevilla)
UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: runners-up (1991)

Shakhtar (UKR)
UEFA ranking: 17
Transferring from UEFA Champions League
Last season: semi-finals (L vs Inter)
UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: winners (2009)

Tottenham (ENG)
UEFA ranking: 12
Group J winners
Last season: UEFA Champions League round of 16 (L vs Leipzig)
UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: winners (1972, 1984)

Villarreal (ESP) 
UEFA ranking: 33
Group I winners
Last season: N/A
UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: semi-finals (2004, 2011, 2016)

Unseeded teams

Antwerp (BEL)
UEFA ranking: 125
Group J runners-up
Last season: play-offs (L vs AZ Alkmaar)
UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: quarter-finals (1990)

Benfica (POR)
UEFA ranking: 24
Group D runners-up
Last season: round of 32 (L vs Shakhtar)
UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: runners-up (1983, 2013, 2014)

Braga (POR)
UEFA ranking: 41
Group G runners-up
Last season: round of 32 (L vs Rangers)
UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: runners-up (2011)

Crvena zvezda (SRB)
UEFA ranking: 51
Group L runners-up
Last season: UEFA Champions League group stage
UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: runners-up (1979)

Dynamo Kyiv (UKR)
UEFA ranking: 31
Transferring from UEFA Champions League
Last season: group stage
UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: semi-finals (2019)

Granada (ESP)
UEFA ranking: 81
Group E runners-up
Last season: N/A
UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: debut

Krasnodar (RUS)
UEFA ranking: 44
Transferring from UEFA Champions League
Last season: group stage
UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: round of 16 (2017, 2019)

LOSC Lille (FRA)
UEFA ranking: 104
Group H runners-up
Last season: UEFA Champions League group stage
UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: round of 16 (2002, 2005, 2006, 2010)

Maccabi Tel-Aviv (ISR)
UEFA ranking: 70
Group I runners-up
Last season: third qualifying round (L vs Sūduva)
UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: round of 32 (2014)

Molde (NOR)
UEFA ranking: 117
Group B runners-up
Last season: play-offs (L vs Partizan)
UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: round of 32 (2016, 2021)

Olympiacos (GRE)
UEFA ranking: 37
Transferring from UEFA Champions League
Last season: round of 16 (L vs Wolves)
UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: round of 16 (1990, 2005, 2017, 2020)

Real Sociedad (ESP)
UEFA ranking: 82
Group F runners-up
Last season: N/A
UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: quarter-finals (1989)

Salzburg (AUT)
UEFA ranking: 22
Transferring from UEFA Champions League
Last season: round of 32 (L vs Frankfurt)
UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: runners-up (1994)

Slavia Praha (CZE)
UEFA ranking: 40
Group C runners-up
Last season: UEFA Champions League group stage
UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: semi-finals (1996)

Wolfsberg (AUT)
UEFA ranking: 121
Group K runners-up
Last season: group stage
UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: round of 32 (2021)

Young Boys (SUI)
UEFA ranking: 49
Group A runners-up
Last season: group stage
UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: round of 32 (2011, 2015, 2021)

