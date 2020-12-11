Who is still in the Europa League? Meet the last 32

Who's through to the round of 32?

*Transfer from UEFA Champions League

Seeded teams

AC Milan (ITA)

UEFA ranking: 54

Group H winners

Last season: N/A

UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: semi-finals (1972, 2002)

Ajax (NED)

UEFA ranking: 19

Transferring from UEFA Champions League

Last season: round of 32 (L vs Getafe)

UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: winners (1992)

Great Arsenal Europa League goals

Arsenal (ENG)

UEFA ranking: 11

Group B winners

Last season: round of 32 (L vs Olympiacos)

UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: runners-up (2000, 2019)

Club Brugge (BEL)

UEFA ranking: 43

Transferring from UEFA Champions League

Last season: round of 32 (L vs Man. United)

UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: runners-up (1976)

Highlights: Dinamo Zagreb 3-1 CSKA Moskva

Dinamo Zagreb (CRO)

UEFA ranking: 38

Group K winners

Last season: UEFA Champions League group stage

UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: round of 16 (1998, 2019)

Hoffenheim (GER)

UEFA ranking: 64

Group L winners

Last season: UEFA Champions League group stage

UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: round of 32 (2021)

Leicester City (ENG)

UEFA ranking: 48

Group G winners

Last season: N/A

UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: round of 32 (2021)

1988 final: Leverkusen's amazing comeback

Leverkusen (GER)

UEFA ranking: 23

Group C winners

Last season: quarter-finals (L vs Inter)

UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: winners (1988)

2017 final highlights: Manchester United 2-0 Ajax

Manchester United (ENG)

UEFA ranking: 8

Transferring from UEFA Champions League

Last season: semi-finals (L vs Sevilla)

UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: winners (2017)

Napoli (ITA)

UEFA ranking: 20

Group F winners

Last season: UEFA champions League round of 16 (L v Barcelona)

UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: winners (1989)

Highlights: PSV 4-0 Omonoia

PSV Eindhoven (NED)

UEFA ranking: 57

Group E winners

Last season: group stage

UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: winners (1978)

Rangers (SCO)

UEFA ranking: 59

Group D winners

Last season: round of 16 (L vs Leverkusen)

UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: runners-up (2008)

1991 final highlights: Inter 2-1 Roma

Roma (ITA)

UEFA ranking: 18

Group A winners

Last season: round of 16 (L vs Sevilla)

UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: runners-up (1991)

Shakhtar (UKR)

UEFA ranking: 17

Transferring from UEFA Champions League

Last season: semi-finals (L vs Inter)

UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: winners (2009)

Highlights: Tottenham 2-0 Antwerp

Tottenham (ENG)

UEFA ranking: 12

Group J winners

Last season: UEFA Champions League round of 16 (L vs Leipzig)

UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: winners (1972, 1984)

Villarreal (ESP)

UEFA ranking: 33

Group I winners

Last season: N/A

UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: semi-finals (2004, 2011, 2016)

Unseeded teams

Highlights: Antwerp 1-0 Tottenham

Antwerp (BEL)

UEFA ranking: 125

Group J runners-up

Last season: play-offs (L vs AZ Alkmaar)

UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: quarter-finals (1990)

Benfica (POR)

UEFA ranking: 24

Group D runners-up

Last season: round of 32 (L vs Shakhtar)

UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: runners-up (1983, 2013, 2014)

Highlights: Braga 3-3 Leicester

Braga (POR)

UEFA ranking: 41

Group G runners-up

Last season: round of 32 (L vs Rangers)

UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: runners-up (2011)

Crvena zvezda (SRB)

UEFA ranking: 51

Group L runners-up

Last season: UEFA Champions League group stage

UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: runners-up (1979)

Dynamo Kyiv (UKR)

UEFA ranking: 31

Transferring from UEFA Champions League

Last season: group stage

UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: semi-finals (2019)

Highlights: PSV 1-2 Granada

Granada (ESP)

UEFA ranking: 81

Group E runners-up

Last season: N/A

UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: debut

Krasnodar (RUS)

UEFA ranking: 44

Transferring from UEFA Champions League

Last season: group stage

UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: round of 16 (2017, 2019)

Highlights: Milan 0-3 LOSC

LOSC Lille (FRA)

UEFA ranking: 104

Group H runners-up

Last season: UEFA Champions League group stage

UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: round of 16 (2002, 2005, 2006, 2010)

Highlights: Maccabi Tel-Aviv 1-0 Sivasspor

Maccabi Tel-Aviv (ISR)

UEFA ranking: 70

Group I runners-up

Last season: third qualifying round (L vs Sūduva)

UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: round of 32 (2014)

Molde (NOR)

UEFA ranking: 117

Group B runners-up

Last season: play-offs (L vs Partizan)

UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: round of 32 (2016, 2021)

Olympiacos (GRE)

UEFA ranking: 37

Transferring from UEFA Champions League

Last season: round of 16 (L vs Wolves)

UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: round of 16 (1990, 2005, 2017, 2020)

Highlights: Napoli 1-1 Real Sociedad

Real Sociedad (ESP)

UEFA ranking: 82

Group F runners-up

Last season: N/A

UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: quarter-finals (1989)

Salzburg (AUT)

UEFA ranking: 22

Transferring from UEFA Champions League

Last season: round of 32 (L vs Frankfurt)

UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: runners-up (1994)

Highlights: Slavia Praha 3-2 Nice

Slavia Praha (CZE)

UEFA ranking: 40

Group C runners-up

Last season: UEFA Champions League group stage

UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: semi-finals (1996)

Wolfsberg (AUT)

UEFA ranking: 121

Group K runners-up

Last season: group stage

UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: round of 32 (2021)

Young Boys (SUI)

UEFA ranking: 49

Group A runners-up

Last season: group stage

UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: round of 32 (2011, 2015, 2021)