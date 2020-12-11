Who is still in the Europa League? Meet the last 32
Friday 11 December 2020
The line-up for the UEFA Europa League knockout stage is now complete – UEFA.com profiles the contenders.
Who's through to the round of 32?
*Transfer from UEFA Champions LeagueRound of 32 draw: all the details
Seeded teams
AC Milan (ITA)
UEFA ranking: 54
Group H winners
Last season: N/A
UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: semi-finals (1972, 2002)
Ajax (NED)
UEFA ranking: 19
Transferring from UEFA Champions League
Last season: round of 32 (L vs Getafe)
UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: winners (1992)
Arsenal (ENG)
UEFA ranking: 11
Group B winners
Last season: round of 32 (L vs Olympiacos)
UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: runners-up (2000, 2019)
Club Brugge (BEL)
UEFA ranking: 43
Transferring from UEFA Champions League
Last season: round of 32 (L vs Man. United)
UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: runners-up (1976)
Dinamo Zagreb (CRO)
UEFA ranking: 38
Group K winners
Last season: UEFA Champions League group stage
UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: round of 16 (1998, 2019)
Hoffenheim (GER)
UEFA ranking: 64
Group L winners
Last season: UEFA Champions League group stage
UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: round of 32 (2021)
Leicester City (ENG)
UEFA ranking: 48
Group G winners
Last season: N/A
UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: round of 32 (2021)
Leverkusen (GER)
UEFA ranking: 23
Group C winners
Last season: quarter-finals (L vs Inter)
UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: winners (1988)
Manchester United (ENG)
UEFA ranking: 8
Transferring from UEFA Champions League
Last season: semi-finals (L vs Sevilla)
UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: winners (2017)
Napoli (ITA)
UEFA ranking: 20
Group F winners
Last season: UEFA champions League round of 16 (L v Barcelona)
UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: winners (1989)
PSV Eindhoven (NED)
UEFA ranking: 57
Group E winners
Last season: group stage
UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: winners (1978)
Rangers (SCO)
UEFA ranking: 59
Group D winners
Last season: round of 16 (L vs Leverkusen)
UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: runners-up (2008)
Roma (ITA)
UEFA ranking: 18
Group A winners
Last season: round of 16 (L vs Sevilla)
UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: runners-up (1991)
Shakhtar (UKR)
UEFA ranking: 17
Transferring from UEFA Champions League
Last season: semi-finals (L vs Inter)
UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: winners (2009)
Tottenham (ENG)
UEFA ranking: 12
Group J winners
Last season: UEFA Champions League round of 16 (L vs Leipzig)
UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: winners (1972, 1984)
Villarreal (ESP)
UEFA ranking: 33
Group I winners
Last season: N/A
UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: semi-finals (2004, 2011, 2016)
Unseeded teams
Antwerp (BEL)
UEFA ranking: 125
Group J runners-up
Last season: play-offs (L vs AZ Alkmaar)
UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: quarter-finals (1990)
Benfica (POR)
UEFA ranking: 24
Group D runners-up
Last season: round of 32 (L vs Shakhtar)
UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: runners-up (1983, 2013, 2014)
Braga (POR)
UEFA ranking: 41
Group G runners-up
Last season: round of 32 (L vs Rangers)
UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: runners-up (2011)
Crvena zvezda (SRB)
UEFA ranking: 51
Group L runners-up
Last season: UEFA Champions League group stage
UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: runners-up (1979)
Dynamo Kyiv (UKR)
UEFA ranking: 31
Transferring from UEFA Champions League
Last season: group stage
UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: semi-finals (2019)
Granada (ESP)
UEFA ranking: 81
Group E runners-up
Last season: N/A
UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: debut
Krasnodar (RUS)
UEFA ranking: 44
Transferring from UEFA Champions League
Last season: group stage
UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: round of 16 (2017, 2019)
LOSC Lille (FRA)
UEFA ranking: 104
Group H runners-up
Last season: UEFA Champions League group stage
UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: round of 16 (2002, 2005, 2006, 2010)
Maccabi Tel-Aviv (ISR)
UEFA ranking: 70
Group I runners-up
Last season: third qualifying round (L vs Sūduva)
UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: round of 32 (2014)
Molde (NOR)
UEFA ranking: 117
Group B runners-up
Last season: play-offs (L vs Partizan)
UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: round of 32 (2016, 2021)
Olympiacos (GRE)
UEFA ranking: 37
Transferring from UEFA Champions League
Last season: round of 16 (L vs Wolves)
UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: round of 16 (1990, 2005, 2017, 2020)
Real Sociedad (ESP)
UEFA ranking: 82
Group F runners-up
Last season: N/A
UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: quarter-finals (1989)
Salzburg (AUT)
UEFA ranking: 22
Transferring from UEFA Champions League
Last season: round of 32 (L vs Frankfurt)
UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: runners-up (1994)
Slavia Praha (CZE)
UEFA ranking: 40
Group C runners-up
Last season: UEFA Champions League group stage
UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: semi-finals (1996)
Wolfsberg (AUT)
UEFA ranking: 121
Group K runners-up
Last season: group stage
UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: round of 32 (2021)
Young Boys (SUI)
UEFA ranking: 49
Group A runners-up
Last season: group stage
UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: round of 32 (2011, 2015, 2021)