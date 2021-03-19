UEFA Europa League quarter-finals: meet the teams

Quarter-final line-up

Ajax (NED)

Arsenal (ENG)

Dinamo Zagreb (CRO)

Granada (ESP)

﻿Manchester United (ENG)

Roma (ITA)

Slavia Praha (CZE)﻿

Villarreal (ESP)﻿

Arsenal vs Slavia Praha

Highlights: Arsenal 0-1 Olympiacos (2 mins)

UEFA ranking: 11

Group B winners, 4-3 Benfica (R32), 3-2 Olympiacos (R16)

Last season: round of 32 (L vs Olympiacos)

UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: runners-up (2000, 2019)

Key player: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Bukayo Saka runs him close, but Aubameyang remains Arsenal's captain, talisman and the player most likely to score the goals needed to offset ongoing issues at the back.

Highlights: Rangers 0-2 Slavia Praha (2 mins)

UEFA ranking: 37

Group C runners-up, 2-0 Leicester (R32), 3-1 Rangers (R16)

Last season: UEFA Champions League group stage

UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: semi-finals (1996)

Key player: Nicolae StanciuThe in-form Romanian international is the linchpin of Slavia's attack; he scored the crucial goal against Leicester and eye-catching efforts in both legs against Rangers.

Granada vs Manchester United

Soldado rolls back the years with stunning Granada strike

UEFA ranking: 75

Group E runners-up, 3-2 Napoli (R32), 3-2 Molde (R16)

Last season: N/A

UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: round of 16 (2021)

Key player: Kenedy

He ﻿may only be on loan, but Kenedy looks to have found a home in the south of Spain. A key member of the side, he offers a real danger when cutting in from the right on to his left foot.

Highlights: Milan 0-1 Man. United (2 mins)

UEFA ranking: 8

Transferred from UEFA Champions League, 4-0 Real Sociedad (R32), 2-1 AC Milan (R16)

Last season: semi-finals (L vs Sevilla)

UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: winners (2017)

Key player: Bruno Fernandes

With 23 goals and 13 assists in all competitions this season, Bruno Fernandes remains the beating heart of this Red Devils team.

Ajax vs Roma

Highlights: Young Boys 0-2 Ajax (2 mins)

UEFA ranking: 17

Transferred from UEFA Champions League, 4-2 LOSC (R32), 5-0 Young Boys (R16)

Last season: round of 32 (L vs Getafe)

UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: winners (1992)

Key player: Dušan Tadić

The skipper still sets the rhythm to which this Ajax team swings. Goals, assists, positioning, coaching – he's got the lot.

Highlights: Roma 3-0 Shakhtar Donetsk (2 mins)

UEFA ranking: 16

Group A winners, 5-1 Braga (R32), 5-1 Shakhtar (R16)

Last season: round of 16 (L vs Sevilla)

UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: runners-up (1991)

Key player: Henrikh Mkhitaryan

The Armenian gives Roma creativity, energy, goals and assists. Not to mention his European experience (he scored in Man. United's 2017 final win), which lends added value to an outfit like the Giallorossi.

Dinamo Zagreb vs Villarreal

Highlights: Dinamo Zagreb 3-0 Tottenham (AET) (2 mins)

UEFA ranking: 33

Group K winners, 4-2 Krasnodar (R32), 3-2 Tottenham (aet, R16)

Last season: UEFA Champions League group stage

UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: quarter-finals (2021); round of 16 (1998, 2019)

Key player: Mislav Oršić

Impossible to pick anyone else after his magnificent hat-trick against Spurs. It's not the first time he has done it either: just ask Atalanta in last season's Champions League. A man for the big occasion.

Highlights: Villarreal 2-0 Dynamo Kyiv (2 mins)

UEFA ranking: 25

Group I winners, 4-1 Salzburg (R32), 4-0 Dynamo Kyiv (R16)

Last season: N/A

UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League best: semi-finals (2004, 2011, 2016)

Key player: Gerard Moreno

Spanish international Moreno is a real nuisance for defenders and his eye for goal makes him a player everyone should be wary of.