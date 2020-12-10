Round-up: Last-gasp Real Sociedad lead six through as Arsenal stay perfect

Napoli, Real Sociedad, Molde, Wolfsberg, Maccabi Tel-Aviv and Young Boys all booked their places in the round of 32 while Arsenal became only the 11th side to pick up 18 points in a UEFA Europa League group stage.

UEFA.com rounds up the Thursday night action.

Piotr Zieliński celebrates his stunning volley SSC NAPOLI via Getty Images

There was late drama at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona as both sides qualified for the round of 32. The visitors started brightly but fell behind to Piotr Zieliński's fine volley (35). Napoli were in control thereafter and La Real's prospects looked bleak heading into added time, until Willian José smashed in an equaliser to secure second place behind their hosts.

Key stat: Napoli have finished first in their section in their last three group campaigns.

Magnus Wolff Eikrem makes himself heard in Vienna APA/AFP via Getty Images

Magnus Wolff Eikrem twice gave Molde the lead as the Norwegian side booked their place in the last 32 at their opponents' ﻿expense. The visiting skipper's opener left Rapid needing a two-goal win, and while Marcel Ritzmaier briefly restored parity before half-time, Melih İbrahimoğlu's late equaliser was too little too late.

Key stat: Molde will play springtime European football for only the second time – they also reached the last 32 in 2015/16.

Wolfsberg's Dejan Joveljić nods the Austrian side in front APA/AFP via Getty Images

A draw would have been enough to take the Austrian side through, but Dejan Joveljić's header from point-blank range on 31 minutes was enough to ensure they did it in style. Nick Marsman was the busier keeper throughout in Klagenfurt, and though Feyenoord rallied late on, there was no way back.

Key stat: Wolfsberg recorded their first ever home win in the UEFA Europa League group stage at the sixth attempt.

Mohamed Elneny plays it cool after his rare goal Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Arsenal made it six wins from six group games in an entertaining clash in Dublin. Eddie Nketiah and a stunning strike from Mohamed Elneny put them ahead before Jordan Flores's effort for the hosts. Joe Willock and substitute Folarin Balogun then made it 4-1 before Seán Hoare's headed consolation.

Key stat: Elneny's goal was his first for Arsenal in three years.﻿

Best of the rest

Jean-Pierre Nsame celebrates his 93rd-minute equaliser for YB AFP via Getty Images

• There was a thrilling finish at Young Boys, where the Swiss side struck twice at the death to snatch a last-32 spot from CFR Cluj's grasp. It was tight in Israel, too, as Maccabi Tel-Aviv advanced at the expense of Sivasspor courtesy of a hard-fought 1-0 win.

• Rangers, Leicester and Tottenham all eased to 2-0 victories to wrap up top spot in their respective groups and ensure they will be seeded for Monday's draw. Celtic bowed out on a high with a battling 3-2 triumph over LOSC Lille.

• Norwegian youngster Jens Petter Hauge, who joined AC Milan after impressing against them for Bodø/Glimt in qualifying, struck his third of the group stage as the Rossoneri edged out Sparta to leapfrog LOSC at the Group H summit.

• Dinamo Zagreb came within 13 minutes of becoming the first team to go through a UEFA Europa League or UEFA Champions League group stage without conceding before CSKA Moskva struck a consolation through Croatian midfielder Kristijan Bistrović.





All tonight's results

Group A: Young Boys 2-1 CFR Cluj, CSKA Sofia 3-1 Roma

Group B: Dundalk 2-4 Arsenal, Rapid Wien 2-2 Molde

Group C: Leverkusen 4-0 Slavia Praha, Hapoel Beer-Sheva 1-0 Nice

Group D: Standard Liège 2-2 Benfica, Lech Poznań 0-2 Rangers

Group E: PSV Eindhoven 4-0 Omonoia, PAOK 0-0 Granada

Group F: Napoli 1-1 Real Sociedad, Rijeka 2-1 AZ Alkmaar

Group G: Braga 2-0 Zorya Luhansk, Leicester 2-0 AEK Athens

Group H: Celtic 3-2 LOSC Lille, Sparta Praha 0-1 AC Milan

Group I: Maccabi Tel-Aviv 1-0 Sivasspor

Group J: Tottenham 2-0 Royal Antwerp, Ludogorets 1-3 LASK

Group K: Dinamo Zagreb 3-1 CSKA Moskva, Wolfsberg 1-0 Feyenoord

Group L: Hoffenheim 4-1 Gent, Liberec 0-0 Crvena zvezda