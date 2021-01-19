2021/22 UEFA Europa League: all you need to know

The competition undergoes major changes in its 51st season, the 13th since it was rebranded from UEFA Cup to UEFA Europa League. It is scheduled to run from 5 August 2021 to 18 May 2022. As previously, the eventual winners will earn an automatic place in the following season's UEFA Champions League group stage.

What are the big changes?

The introduction of the UEFA Europa Conference League means several significant alterations for the UEFA Europa League.

The﻿ group stage will be reduced from 48 to 32 teams – eight groups of four. The eight group winners progress automatically to the round of 16.

There will be additional knockout round play-offs prior to the round of 16; these will be between the eight UEFA Europa League group runners-up and the eight third-ranked teams of the UEFA Champions League groups.

Matches will continue to be played on Thursday (other than the final), now alongside UEFA Europa Conference League games. The matches of the two competitions will in principle be equally split between the two time slots: 18:45 CET (no longer 18:55) and 21:00 CET.

Who will be in the group stage?

10 UEFA Europa League play-off winners

10 sides transferring from the UEFA Champions League play-offs and third qualifying round

1 TBC

11 automatic qualifiers

ESP 2 teams

ENG 2 teams

GER 2 teams

ITA 2 teams

FRA 2 teams

POR 1 team



This list is subject to final confirmation from UEFA

How does qualifying work?

Qualifying is much-changed, featuring 27 teams across two rounds: the third qualifying round and play-offs. It starts later than previously, in August.

The majority of teams involved in qualifying will have transferred from the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa Conference League though some teams (in principle cup winners) from top 15-ranked associations begin directly in UEFA Europa League qualifying.

Full details of who enters when, and how eliminated clubs transfer to the UEFA Europa Conference League, can be found on the Access List.



When will matches take place?

Qualifying

5 & 12 August 2021: Third qualifying round

19 & 26 August 2021: Play-offs

Group stage

16 September 2021: Matchday 1

30 September 2021: Matchday 2

21 October 2021: Matchday 3

4 November 2021: Matchday 4

25 November 2021: Matchday 5

9 December 2021: Matchday 6

Knockout stages

17 & 24 February 2022: Knockout round play-offs

10 & 17 March 2022: Round of 16

7 & 14 April 2022: Quarter-finals

28 May & 5 May 2022: Semi-finals

18 May 2022: Final

Draw dates TBC



Where will the final take place?

Highlights: Steaua’s 1986 glory

The final will take place at Sevilla's Estadio Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán. It was originally scheduled to be played at the Puskás Aréna in Budapest but, due to the postponement and relocation of the 2020 final, appointed final hosts were shifted back a year.

Home to six-time UEFA Europa League/UEFA Cup winners Sevilla, the venue opened in 1958 and hosted the 1986 European Cup final, when Steaua stunned Barcelona. The Spanish national team have never lost at the stadium.