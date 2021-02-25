Arsenal, United and Rangers reach last 16 as Slavia oust Leicester

Arsenal left it late to edge past Benfica as Manchester United and Rangers also secured places in Friday's UEFA Europa League round of 16 draw, though Leicester fell short in a surprise home loss to Slavia Praha.

UEFA.com recaps the Thursday night action.

Round of 16 line-up: AC Milan, Ajax, Arsenal, Dinamo Zagreb, Dynamo Kyiv, Granada, Manchester United, Molde, Olympiacos, Rangers, Roma, Shakhtar Donetsk, Slavia Praha, Tottenham Hotspur, Villarreal, Young Boys

Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang emerged the hero with a vital late header. The Gunners skipper opened the scoring midway through the first half, only for Benfica to rally through Diogo Gonçalves' sublime free-kick and Rafa Silva's opportunistic effort. Kieran Tierney levelled shortly after, but Arsenal were staring at elimination until Aubameyang headed in Bukayo Saka's delivery on 87 minutes.

Key stat: Aubameyang has now scored seven goals in his last seven Europa League knockout stage appearances.

First leg: Benfica 1-1 Arsenal

It finished goalless at Old Trafford Manchester United via Getty Imag

United confirmed their progress following last week's comfortable 4-0 success. The home side took early control at Old Trafford, though La Real had the best chance to go ahead when Daniel James conceded a penalty – Mikel Oyarzabal's spot kick sailing wide. Bruno Fernandes and Modibo Sagnan both struck the woodwork as the scoreline stayed goalless.

Key stat: At 17 years and 23 days, Shola Shoretire surpassed Norman Whiteside as the youngest player to represent United in European competition.

First leg: Real Sociedad 0-4 Man. United

Abdallah Sima celebrates his goal for Slavia against Leicester Getty Images

Goals from Lukáš Provod and Abdallah Sima earned Slavia Praha an eye-catching victory and a berth in the round of 16. Provod broke the deadlock shortly after half time and 19-year-old Sima struck from distance to ease the visitors' nerves, after Çağlar Söyüncü had sent an early chance wide for the Foxes.

Key stat: Sima has now scored 14 goals in his last 17 games for Slavia.

First leg: Slavia 0-0 Leicester

Rangers progressed to the last 16 after a high-scoring victory in Glasgow. Alfredo Morelos lit the way and Nathan Patterson restored the lead just after half-time, before Ryan Kent made it 3-1 and late penalties from Borna Barišić and Cédric Itten concluded the second seven-goal match of the tie.

Key stat: The 9-5 aggregate result represented the highest-scoring two-legged tie in the competition since Helsingborg beat Heerenveen 8-6 in the 2007/08 UEFA Cup first round.

First leg: Antwerp 3-4 Rangers

Highlights: Tottenham 4-0 Wolfsberg

Tottenham made light work of their task after a 4-1 first-leg win and got off to a spectacular start via Dele Alli's overhead kick. A pair of Carlos Vinícius goals either side of Gareth Bale's first-touch finish sent the home side through safely to the last 16.

Key stat: Bale's goal was Spurs' 100th in the Europa League, making them the first English team to reach a century.

First leg: Wolfsberg 1-4 Tottenham



Best of the rest

Eirik Ulland Andersen scored twice as Molde upset Hoffenheim dpa Picture-Alliance via AFP

• Germany will be without Bundesliga representation in the last 16 after Leverkusen and Hoffenheim both suffered 2-0 home defeats, Leverkusen losing 6-3 on aggregate to Young Boys and Norwegian hopefuls Molde triumphing 5-3 overall against Hoffenheim.

• Despite winning their first meeting 4-2, Olympiacos looked to be heading out away to PSV Eindhoven after falling 2-0 behind and twice hitting the woodwork – but Ahmed Hassan's 88th-minute strike turned the tie on its head one last time.

• European newcomers Granada held firm to oust former UEFA Cup winners Napoli thanks to Ángel Montoro's goal in a 2-1 loss in Italy, the Spanish side having won the opener 2-0 last week.

Tonight's other results

Villarreal 2-1 Salzburg (agg: 4-1)

Hoffenheim 0-2 Molde (agg: 3-5)

Napoli 2-1 Granada (agg: 2-3)

Shakhtar 1-0 Maccabi Tel-Aviv (agg: 3-0)

Ajax 2-1 LOSC Lille (agg: 4-2)



Club Brugge 0-1 Dynamo Kyiv (agg: 1-2)

AC Milan 1-1 Crvena zvezda (agg: 3-3, Milan win on away goals)

Roma 3-1 Braga (agg: 5-1)

Dinamo Zagreb 1-0 Krasnodar (agg: 4-2)

Leverkusen 0-2 Young Boys (agg: 3-6)

PSV Eindhoven 2-1 Olympiacos (agg: 4-5)