Watch the UEFA Europa League Breakfast Show

The first UEFA Europa League Breakfast Show, made in partnership with Official Sponsor Kia, aired on Thursday. If you missed it then have no fear – you can watch it again right here:

The show included round-ups of the best of social media from UEFA Europa League players and teams, while guest hosts ranked everything from their favourite stadiums and the best kits from around Europe. We also heard from players – past and present – who revealed the untold stories of one of Europe's most exciting and unpredictable tournaments.

Hosted by European football expert and poet Jack Collins, there will be further episodes to follow on UEFA's YouTube channel ahead of every matchday through to May's final in Gdańsk.

European football expert and poet Jack Collins

"The UEFA Europa League is renowned for showcasing some of European football's most exciting talents and teams and the UEFA Europa League Breakfast Show will bring fans from across Europe closer than ever to the competition," Collins explained ahead of the premiere. "We'll serve up a huge helping of breakfast-time content as fans prepare to cheer on their team and I can't wait to be part of it."

More than 544 goals have been scored so far in this season's UEFA Europa League, an average of 3.11 per match, and with Manchester United, Roma, Arsenal and Villarreal being joined in the round of 16 by the likes of Rangers, Granada and Ajax, the UEFA Europa League Breakfast Show has set fans up for more thrilling matchday action.