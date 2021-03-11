Milan hold United as Arsenal and Spurs grab first-leg wins

Simon Kjær's added-time header secured AC Milan a 1-1 draw away against Manchester United as the UEFA Europa League round of 16 kicked off with victories for teams including Arsenal, Tottenham, Roma and Ajax.

UEFA.com rounds up the Thursday night action.

Highlights: Man. United 1-1 Milan (2 mins)

Simon Kjær's last-gasp header earned Milan a potentially priceless draw. The visitors had two goals disallowed in the first half while Harry Maguire missed a golden chance, but Amad Diallo's smart header gave United the lead shortly after the restart. Daniel James missed another big chance and the hosts were made to pay when Kjær headed in Rade Krunić's corner.

Key stat: Milan have knocked Manchester United out of Europe on four previous occasions – no team has ousted them more times.

Second leg: Thursday 18 March, 21:00 CET

Highlights: Olympiacos 1-3 Arsenal (2 mins)

Arsenal earned a commanding first-leg lead on a night of excellent goals. Martin Ødegaard opened his Gunners account with a thunderous first-half strike, before Youssef El-Arabi equalised from outside the penalty area after the break. A superb Gabriel header and Mohamed Elneny's swerving long-range strike sealed victory for Mikel Arteta's charges.

Key stat: Arsenal are unbeaten in 11 away games in European competition (W8 D3) – their longest run without a defeat on the road – and have scored in each of their last 25 Europa League matches.

Second leg: Thursday 18 March, 18:55 CET

Highlights: Tottenham 2-0 Dinamo Zagreb (2 mins)

Harry Kane scored both goals as José Mourinho's side took control of the tie, tapping in after Erik Lamela's driving run had ended with a shot against the post midway through the first half before capitalising on a Kévin Théophile-Catherine error to fire in a second with 20 minutes left. Bruno Petković put Dinamo's best chance wide as the Croatian side left themselves with a lot to do in Zagreb next week.

Key stat: Harry Kane has scored 38 goals in 62 UEFA club competition appearances and, including qualifying, he now has eight in this season's competition.

Second leg: Thursday 18 March, 18:55 CET

Highlights: Slavia Praha 1-1 Rangers (2 mins)

Slavia began well and went ahead early through Nicolae Stanciu but could not add to their lead, allowing Filip Helander's tap-in to bring the scores level. Allan McGregor then pulled off a full-stretch save to keep out Lukáš Masopust and ensure Steven Gerrard's team hold the advantage at the halfway stage.

Key stat: Slavia are now unbeaten in 29 home games in all competitions, while Rangers have avoided defeat in all 12 of their Europa League ties this season.

Second leg: Thursday 18 March, 21:00 CET

Highlights: Ajax 3-0 Young Boys (2 mins)

Ajax took a huge stride towards the quarter-finals with a comfortable triumph in Amsterdam. Guillaume Faivre produced a string of saves to keep the hosts at bay but was eventually beaten by Davy Klaassen's fierce strike just after the hour. Dusan Tadić slotted in the second and substitute Brian Brobbey added a late third.

Key stat: Ajax are now 20 games unbeaten in all competitions, while the win ended Young Boys' 16-match undefeated streak in all competitions.

Second leg: Thursday 18 March, 21:00 CET

Highlights: Roma 3-0 Shakhtar Donetsk (2 mins)

Roma look to have one foot in the last eight after a comprehensive victory against Shakhtar. Giallorossi captain Lorenzo Pellegrini poked the hosts ahead midway through the first half after a sublime break, while a fine solo goal from substitute Stephan El Shaarawy in the final 20 minutes and a thumping header from Gianluca Mancini sealed the win.

Key stat: Shakhtar had kept clean sheets in five of their six previous ﻿away games before tonight's tie.

Second leg: Thursday 18 March, 18:55 CET

Highlights: Granada 2-0 Molde (2 mins)

A strike pairing with a combined age of 73 gave Granada a two-goal lead to take into next week's second leg in Norway. Jorge Molina's composed finish put the Spanish side in front, with Roberto Soldado's low volley providing them with more of a cushion after Martin Ellingsen had been sent off for a second bookable offence.

Key stat: Granada have now lost only two of their 12 games in their maiden Europa League campaign, with four of them ending 2-0.

Second leg: Thursday 18 March, 18:55 CET

Highlights: Dynamo Kyiv 0-2 Villarreal (2 mins)

Villarreal's centre-backs were on target as the Spanish side outclassed their hosts in Kyiv. Dynamo struggled with Villarreal's set pieces throughout and Pau Torres was free to poke home the opener on the half-hour mark. After goalkeeper Georgiy Bushchan failed to deal with a corner, Raúl Albiol pounced to double their advantage in the second half.

Key stat: Villarreal captain Raúl Albiol scored on his 100th appearance in UEFA competition.

Second leg: Thursday 18 March, 21:00 CET