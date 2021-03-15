UEFA.com works better on other browsers
UEFA Europa League quarter-final and semi-final draw: all you need to know

Monday 15 March 2021

When is the draw for the remainder of the competition? How does it work? How can you watch it?

When and where is the draw?

The draw takes place on Friday 19 March at the House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland. The live stream will begin here at 13:00 CET.

Who is involved?

The eight winners of the round of 16 ties, which will be decided on 18 March.

Ajax (NED) / Young Boys (SUI)
Olympiacos (GRE) / Arsenal (ENG)
Granada (ESP) / Molde (NOR)
Manchester United (ENG) / AC Milan (ITA)
﻿﻿﻿Slavia Praha (CZE) / Rangers (SCO)
Roma (ITA) / Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR)﻿
Dinamo Zagreb (CRO) / Tottenham (ENG)
Dynamo Kyiv (UKR) / Villarreal (ESP)﻿

How the draw will work

There will be a free draw for the quarter-finals, with ties numbered 1–4 for the semi-final draw that follows. A draw will also be made to determine the 'home' side in the final for administrative reasons.

There are no seedings or country protection. Any restrictions will be announced ahead of the draw.

When do ties take place?

Quarter-finals
First legs: 8 April
Second legs: 15 April

Semi-finals
First legs: 29 April
Second legs: 6 May

Final
Wednesday 26 May (Gdańsk Arena, Poland)

