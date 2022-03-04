UEFA Europa League quarter-final and semi-final draw: All you need to know

When is the Europa League quarter-final and semi-final draw?

The 2021/22 UEFA Europa League quarter-final and semi-final draws take place on Friday 18 March at the House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland. The live stream will appear here.

Who is involved in the Europa League quarter-final draw?

The draws feature eight teams that emerge from the UEFA Europa League round of 16.

Rangers (SCO) / Crvena zvezda (SRB)

Braga (POR) / Monaco (FRA)

Porto (POR) / Lyon (FRA)

Atalanta (ITA) / Leverkusen (GER)

Sevilla (ESP) / West Ham (ENG)

Barcelona (ESP) / Galatasaray (TUR)

Leipzig (GER)

Real Betis (ESP) / Eintracht Frankfurt (GER)

How do the draws for the Europa League quarter-finals and semi-finals work?

There will be a free draw for the quarter-finals, with ties numbered 1–4 for the semi-final draw that follows. A draw will also be made to determine the 'home' side in the final for administrative reasons.



There are no seedings or country protection. Any restrictions will be announced ahead of the draw.

When do Europa League quarter-final and semi-final ties take place?

Quarter-final first legs: 7 April

Quarter-final second legs: 14 April

Semi-final first legs: 28 April

Semi-final second legs: 5 May

