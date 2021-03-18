United oust Milan, Dinamo stun Spurs as last eight progress

Manchester United won their heavyweight contest at San Siro and Dinamo Zagreb upset Tottenham as the UEFA Europa League round of 16 drew to a dramatic close, with Arsenal, Roma, Ajax, Villarreal, Granada and Slavia Praha also reaching the quarter-finals.

UEFA.com rounds up the Thursday night action.

Manchester United came through away to AC Milan Getty Images

Paul Pogba's almost-instant impact guaranteed United's progress, the France midfielder firing in following a penalty area scramble just four minutes after his introduction at half time. Zlatan Ibrahimović, who was a later second-half substitute, went closest for Milan, forcing a quick-witted save from Dean Henderson with a powerful header.

Key stat: United are unbeaten in 13 games on the road and have won 15 of their 23 away games this season, losing only twice.

First leg: Man. United 1-1 AC Milan

Mislav Oršić celebrates his second goal for Dinamo Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I

A brilliant hat-trick from Mislav Oršić secured a stunning comeback win for Dinamo, who lost the opening leg 2-0 and failed to make an impact in the first half. Oršić curled in his first from outside the box after the break and then finished an excellent team move to take the tie to extra time, before winning it with a fine solo effort.

Key stat: Dinamo became the eighth team to win a Europa League tie after losing the first leg by two goals – and the first to do so against an English club.

First leg: Tottenham 2-0 Dinamo

Youssef El-Arabi's goal was not enough for Olympiacos AFP via Getty Images

A nervy Arsenal side suffered defeat but reached the quarter-finals for the third time in four seasons. Olympiacos ousted the Gunners last term through a Youssef El-Arabi goal ﻿and the Morocco forward struck again via a deflected effort in the second half, yet the visitors could not add to their tally and had Ousseynou Ba dismissed late on.

Key stat: Arsenal have now gone 11 matches without keeping a clean sheet in all competitions.

First leg: Olympiacos 1-3 Arsenal

Peter Olayinka enjoys his effort in Glasgow POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Slavia claimed a place in the last eight for the second time in three years thanks to a deserved win in Glasgow. Peter Olayinka's header gave them an early advantage and, after Rangers duo Kemar Roofe and Leon Balogun had been sent off in the second half, Nicolae Stanciu's wonderful free-kick sealed the result.

Key stat: Slavia's tenth win in 13 away games was also Rangers' first home defeat since Bayer Leverkusen prevailed 3-1 at Ibrox at the same stage of last season's competition.

First leg: Slavia 1-1 Rangers

Ajax's Dušan Tadić converted from the penalty spot Getty Images

Ajax had done most of the hard work in the first leg, but David Neres' early effort against the run of play ensured that there was no doubt for the Dutch champions. Dušan Tadić grabbed a second from the spot after a handball by Mohamed Ali Camara and Jean-Pierre Nsame had a goal ruled out for the home side as the 2017 finalists made serene progress.

Key stat: Ajax have now won two consecutive away games in the UEFA Europa League, having lost their previous four.

First leg: Ajax 3-0 Young Boys

Borja Mayoral fired Roma to victory in Kyiv AFP via Getty Images

Roma cruised through after completing a comprehensive aggregate victory in Kyiv. Trailing 3-0 from the first leg, Shakhtar needed to be adventurous and Roma goalkeeper Pau López was forced into a string of good saves, yet a close-range header and dinked finish from Borja Mayoral – either side of a﻿ Júnior Moraes consolation – made the difference on the night.

Key stat: Mayoral's second-half double took him to seven goals in the Europa League this season.

First leg: Roma 3-0 Shakhtar

Granada survived to reach the quarter-finals Getty Images

Granada's maiden European campaign rolls on despite a valiant effort from their Norwegian opponents, who went ahead through Jesús Vallejo's own goal and threatened to draw level on aggregate when Datro David Fofana had an effort saved. Moments later, Roberto Soldado pounced to ease Granada's task, though Eirik Hestad's penalty gave Molde victory on the night.

Key stat: Granada progressed despite losing the second leg for the second consecutive round and have now conceded two or more goals in seven of their last eight competitive away games.

First leg: Granada 2-0 Molde

Gerard Moreno struck twice before half-time for Villarreal Getty Images

Villareal cruised into the quarter-finals for the fourth time courtesy of a comfortable success. Already 2-0 up from the first leg, the home side made certain as Gerard Moreno struck twice in the opening half, first powering in a header from a Samu Chukwueze cross and then burying from a Daniel Parejo pass.

Key stat: Villareal have now played 36 Europa League knockout matches and will reach 38 in the quarter-finals, with only Sevilla (39) and Benfica (42) having contested more.

First leg: Dynamo Kyiv 0-2 Villarreal