Roma vs Ajax Europa League preview: where to watch, team news, predictions

Roma lead Ajax 2-1 heading into the sides' UEFA Europa League quarter-final second leg on 15 April at 21:00 CET. This page will update with team news, quotes and expert analysis as kick-off approaches.

Highlights: Ajax 1-2 Roma (2 mins)

Already ahead through Davy Klaassen's goal before half-time, Ajax had a golden chance to double their lead when Dušan Tadić lined up a spot kick. But goalkeeper Pau López stood tall and Roma capitalised. Lorenzo Pellegrini's free-kick squirmed in before Roger Ibañez (who had conceded the penalty) smashed in a late volley.

Where to watch the game on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Europa League broadcast partner(s) here.

Form guide

Roma

Form: WDLWLW

Next: Roma vs Bologna, 11/04

Where they stand: 7th in Serie A

Ajax

Form: LWWWWW

Next: Waalwijk vs Ajax, 11/04

Where they stand: 1st in Eredivisie

Highlights: Atalanta 2-2 Ajax

Possible line-ups

Roma: Pau López; Mancini, Cristante, Ibañez; Karsdorp, Diawara, Veretout, Calafiori; Pellegrini, Pedro; Mayoral

Ajax: Scherpen; Timber, Schuurs, Martínez, Tagliafico; Álvarez, Klaassen, Gravenberch; Antony, Tadić, Neres

Expert predictions

Vieri Capretta, Roma reporter: What a turnaround for the Giallorossi in the first leg. A deserved win overall, with that crucial penalty save and the ability to react against a great Ajax side. It won't be easy in the return leg, but the away victory is massive.

Derek Brookman, Ajax reporter: Ajax initially found it hard to break down Roma but took a firmer grip of the game before it all went wrong. The Dutch champions will be wondering just how the first leg slipped away from them, but there's cause for confidence for the return.

View from the camps

Pedro on Roma win in Amsterdam

Paulo Fonseca, Roma coach: “This tie is by no means over, but [the 2-1 in Amsterdam] is a big win. The team saw it was a difficult time and everyone gave their all. The team knew we could do it."

Erik ten Hag, Ajax coach: “If we reach the same level as we did [in the first leg], we have a chance to win the tie. But we are 2-1 behind, so it’s not easy to turn that around.”