2021 UEFA Europa League final programme

The official programme of the UEFA Europa League final is as informative and entertaining a matchday companion as you could possibly wish for.

The finalists, of course, get plenty of coverage. Villarreal’s pages kick off with a club guide and a season guide, bringing you up to date with the past endeavours and more recent efforts that have got them to their first ever major European final. There are also interviews with highly-rated centre-back Pau Torres and Unai Emery, the man in charge who has a bit of form when it comes to the UEFA Europa League.

Manchester United’s pages start with a rundown of their European campaign so far this season, followed by an interview with captain Harry Maguire; you’ll also hear from assistant coach and former United player Michael Carrick. Then there’s a special feature on manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær, examining the journey he’s been on since the first United game he took charge of in Cardiff, all the way to Gdańsk.

Talking of the city, beyond all the insight and statistics about the finalists, we’ve got a feature that shows the power of football beyond the pitch. It tells the story of Lech Wałęsa and the Solidarity movement, which did so much to overcome Soviet communism in Poland and gained huge momentum thanks to a Cup Winners’ Cup game between Lechia Gdańsk and Juventus in 1982. There’s more Polish content too: a rundown of the country’s European trophy winners and a tour of Gdańsk with a local who also happens to be a boxing legend: Dariusz Michalczewski.

You also need to factor in an article looking back over the highlights from the Europa League from group stage to semi-finals, a piece detailing ten of the finest final-deciding goals over the years and a spread devoted to Diego Maradona’s iconic UEFA Cup warm-up in 1989. And then, what do you know? You’ve got yourself a UEFA Europa League final programme.

Order yours here now.