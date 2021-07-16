Dublin and Bilbao to stage UEFA Europa League finals

Dublin will stage the 2024 UEFA Europa League final and Bilbao the 2025 edition following a decision taken by the UEFA Executive Committee.

Upcoming UEFA Europa League final venues 2022: Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium, Seville, Spain

2023: Puskás Aréna, Budapest, Hungary

2024: Dublin Arena, Dublin, Republic of Ireland

2025: San Mamés Stadium, Bilbao, Spain

With a capacity in excess of 50,000, the Dublin Arena is the home of the Republic of Ireland's national football and rugby union teams. First opened in 2010, the stadium will be staging its second UEFA Europa League decider, having been the venue for the all-Portuguese 2011 final between Porto and Braga in which Radamel Falcao scored the only goal as the Dragons took the trophy.

San Mamés Stadium will stage the 2025 final Getty Images

Bilbao's San Mamés Stadium will stage the 2025 final – the first major European decider to take place in the venue since it reopened in 2013. The 50,000-plus capacity home of local side Athletic Club was built on the site of the old San Mamés. First constructed in 1913, that stadium was used for the second leg of the 1977 UEFA Cup final between Athletic Club and Juventus, and was one of the venues as Spain staged the 1982 FIFA World Cup.

Dublin and Bilbao were among the cities initially selected to host games at UEFA EURO 2020, but local COVID-19 restrictions on match attendances meant the matches were reallocated to other venues.