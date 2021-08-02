Europa League qualifying: how it stands, how it works

The UEFA Europa League is undergoing a major revamp in 2021/22. The group stage has been reduced from 48 to 32 teams and there will be additional knockout round play-offs prior to the round of 16.

Qualifying is also much-changed, featuring eight third qualifying round ties and ten in the play-offs. It is starting later than previously, and includes sides from the top 15-ranked associations (predominantly cup winners) and teams transferring from the UEFA Champions League.

If teams come through the third qualifying round and play-offs, they will line up in the group stage. Defeated teams transfer to the UEFA Europa Conference League.

First legs

Tuesday 3 August

Neftçi (AZE) vs HJK Helsinki (FIN)

Thursday 5 August

Omonoia (CYP) vs Flora Tallinn (EST)

Mura (SVN) vs Žalgiris Vilnius (LTU)

Kairat Almaty (KAZ) vs Alashkert (ARM)

Lincoln Red Imps (GIB) vs Slovan Bratislava (SVK)

Jablonec (CZE) vs Celtic (SCO)

Rapid Wien (AUT) vs Anorthosis Famagusta (CYP)

Galatasaray (TUR) vs St Johnstone (SCO)

Second legs

Tuesday 10 August

Flora Tallinn (EST) vs Omonoia (CYP)

Slovan Bratislava (SVK) vs Lincoln Red Imps (GIB)

Thursday 12 August

Alashkert (ARM) vs Kairat Almaty (KAZ)

HJK Helsinki (FIN) vs Neftçi (AZE)

Anorthosis Famagusta (CYP) vs Rapid Wien (AUT)

Žalgiris Vilnius (LTU) vs Mura (SVN)

St Johnstone (SCO) vs Galatasaray (TUR)

Celtic (SCO) vs Jablonec (CZE)

The eight winning teams progress to the play-offs (fixtures below). Defeated sides transfer to the UEFA Europa Conference League play-offs.

No more away goals rule There has been a rule change for 2021/22: Ties level after the second leg will go to extra time and a penalty shoot-out if required, irrespective of the number of away goals a team has scored.

Randers (DEN) vs Galatasaray (TUR) / St Johnstone (SCO)

Rapid Wien (AUT) / Anorthosis Famagusta (CYP) vs Zorya Luhansk (UKR)

Jablonec (CZE) / Celtic (SCO) vs AZ Alkmaar (NED)

Fenerbahçe (TUR) vs Neftçi (AZE) / HJK Helsinki (FIN)

Mura (SVN) / Žalgiris Vilnius (LTU) vs Sturm Graz (AUT)

Top ten Europa League goals of 2020/21

Omonoia (CYP) / Flora Tallinn (EST) vs Royal Antwerp (BEL)

Olympiacos (GRE) / Ludogorets (BUL) vs Lincoln Red Imps (GIB) / Slovan Bratislava (SVK)

Malmö (SWE) / Rangers (SCO) vs Kairat Almaty (KAZ) / Alashkert (ARM)

Ferencváros (HUN) / Slavia Praha (CZE) vs GNK Dinamo (CRO) / Legia Warszawa (POL)

Crvena zvezda (SRB) / Sheriff Tiraspol (MDA) vs CFR Cluj (ROU) / Young Boys (SUI)

Ties take place on 19 and 26 August. The ten winners advance to the UEFA Europa League group stage (draw on 27 August), where 12 of the 32 teams are already known.

Special COVID rules

Please be aware of the special rules applicable to the qualifying phase and play-offs of the competition due to COVID-19, which can be found here.

In regards to travelling fans being admitted to matches, more information can be found here.