All the 2021/22 Europa League results

18 May

Eintracht Frankfurt 1-1 Rangers (aet, Frankfurt won 5-4 on pens)

5 May

Rangers 3-1 Leipzig (agg: 3-2)

Frankfurt 1-0 West Ham (agg: 3-1)

28 April

Leipzig 1-0 Rangers

West Ham 1-2 Frankfurt

Thursday 14 April

Atalanta 0-2 Leipzig (agg: 1-3)

Barcelona 2-3 Frankfurt (agg: 3-4)

Lyon 0-3 West Ham (agg: 1-4)

Rangers 3-1aet Braga (agg: 3-2)

Thursday 7 April

Leipzig 1-1 Atalanta

Frankfurt 1-1 Barcelona

West Ham 1-1 Lyon

Braga 1-0 Rangers

Thursday 17 March

Crvena zvezda 2-1 Rangers (agg: 2-4)

Monaco 1-1 Braga (agg: 1-3)

Leverkusen 0-1 Atalanta (agg: 2-4)

Galatasaray 1-2 Barcelona (agg: 1-2)

Lyon 1-1 Porto (agg: 2-1)

West Ham 2-0aet Sevilla (agg: 2-1)

Eintracht Frankfurt 1-1aet Real Betis (agg: 3-2)

Spartak Moskva vs Leipzig*

Wednesday 9 March

Porto 0-1 Lyon

Real Betis 1-2 Eintracht Frankfurt

Thursday 10 March

Sevilla 1-0 West Ham

Leipzig vs Spartak Moskva*

Rangers 3-0 Crvena zvezda

Braga 2-0 Monaco

Atalanta 3-2 Leverkusen

Barcelona 0-0 Galatasaray

* Please note that further to UEFA Executive Committee decisions, the fixtures between Leipzig and Spartak Moskva did not take place as scheduled and Leipzig qualified directly for the quarter-finals.

Thursday 24 February

Dinamo Zagreb 1-0 Sevilla (agg: 2-3)

Olympiacos 0-3 Atalanta (agg: 1-5)

Real Sociedad 1-3 Leipzig (agg 3-5)

Lazio 2-2 Porto (agg: 3-4)

Napoli 2-4 Barcelona (agg: 3-5)

Real Betis 0-0 Zenit (agg: 3-2)

Rangers 2-2 Dortmund (agg: 6-4)

Braga 2-0 Sheriff (agg: 2-2; aet, Braga won 3-2 on pens)

Thursday 17 February

Barcelona 1-1 Napoli

Zenit 2-3 Real Betis

Dortmund 2-4 Rangers

Sheriff 2-0 Braga

Sevilla 3-1 Dinamo Zagreb

Atalanta 2-1 Olympiacos

Leipzig 2-2 Real Sociedad

Porto 2-1 Lazio

No more away goals rule

There has been a rule change for 2021/22: ties level after the second leg will go to extra time and a penalty shoot-out if required, irrespective of the number of away goals a team has scored.