Europa League round-up: Big wins for Lyon, Leverkusen, PSV, Olympiacos and Dinamo

Seven teams kept up their perfect records in the second round of group games, including Bayer Leverkusen and Olympiacos, who both eased to impressive away wins. Lyon and West Ham made it six points from six on home soil, while Legia Warszawa recorded a memorable success against Leicester in Poland.

UEFA.com rounds up the Thursday night action.

Highlights: Celtic 0-4 Leverkusen

Leverkusen won a sixth UEFA Europa League group game in a row as they breezed past Celtic thanks to goals from Piero Hincapie, Florian Wirtz, Lucas Alario (pen) and Amine Adli, whose late strike was the pick of the bunch.

Key stat: Leverkusen have scored 21 goals in their last six UEFA Europa League group games, winning all six.

Highlights: Sparta Praha 1-0 Rangers

Dávid Hancko's expert flicked header from a 29th-minute Jakub Pešek corner handed Rangers a second Group A defeat, and it could have been even more comfortable for Pavel Vrba's side. Pešek hit the crossbar after the restart, before Steven Gerrard's visitors lost Glen Kamara to a second booking on 74 minutes.

Key stat: Sparta remain unbeaten at home against Scottish sides (W4 D1), and Rangers are yet to win in the Czech Republic (D1 L4).

Highlights: Legia 1-0 Leicester

Mahir Emreli's precise finish gave Legia their second win in Group C as they stunned Leicester in Warsaw. The home side dominated the opening period and were worth the lead given to them by the Azerbaijan striker, who fired in via a post. Ayoze Pérez missed Leicester's best chance of the first half, and in the second Jannik Vestergaard's header was superbly saved by Cezary Miszta, although Lirim Kastrati and Tomáš Pekhart missed late chances to crown the home side's evening.

Key stat: Legia have now won two of their three home games against English visitors (L1), while Leicester have only triumphed in one of their last seven UEFA Europa League fixtures (D3 L3).

Highlights: Napoli 2-3 Spartak Moskva

The visitors recovered from falling behind in the opening seconds, Eljif Elmas giving Napoli an early lead, but the tide turned after Mário Rui's 29th-minute red card. Quincy Promes levelled ten minutes into the second period and the Russian side made their decisive move in the final ten minutes through Mikhail Ignatov and Promes again, the third goal coming after Spartak's Maximiliano Caufriez had also been dismissed. Victor Osimhen reduced Napoli's deficit four minutes into added time, but Spartak held out.

Key stat: Timed at 12.60 seconds, Elmas's goal is the second fastest in UEFA Europa League history after Jan Sýkora's 10.69-second effort for Liberec at Qarabağ on Matchday 1 in 2016/17.

Highlights: Lazio 2-0 Lokomotiv Moskva

Lazio cruised to a comfortable win to get their Group E campaign up and running after defeat on Matchday 1. Close-range goals from Toma Bašić – on his first start for the club – and Patric before half-time secured the points for Maurizio Sarri's side.

Key stat: Lazio are now unbeaten in their seven matches against Russian clubs, home and away (W3 D4).

Highlights: Marseille 0-0 Galatasaray

Marseille were denied victory in a tight Group E contest with Galatasaray, whose goalkeeper Fernando Muslera pulled off a stunning save to deny Cengiz Ünder in the first half. William Saliba went closest after the break, his header beating Muslera only to cannon back off the bar.

Key stat: Marseille are without a win in their last ten UEFA Europa League matches.

Highlights: West Ham 2-0 Rapid Wien

After Craig Dawson and Declan Rice hit opposite posts with headers, the midfielder made amends by tapping in Michail Antonio's 29th-minute cross to make it two goals in two UEFA Europa League games. Saïd Benrahma curled in a neat low finish in added time to ensure his side continued their perfect start to Group H.

Key stat: West Ham have only failed to score in one of their last 12 matches in UEFA club competition.

Best of the rest

Highlights: Lyon 3-0 Brøndby

Lyon took control of Group A, Karl Toko Ekambi scoring twice in a 3-0 home win against Brøndby that made it five goals scored and none conceded for the French club.

Olympiacos also have maximum points, two second-half goals from Giorgos Masouras wrapping up a 3-0 win at Fenerbahçe in Group D.

Crvena zvezda are top of Group F with two wins to their name, Guélor Kanga scoring the only goal of their trip to Ludogorets

Real Betis are level with Leverkusen on six points in Group G and are the group stage's top scorers on seven goals, hitting three more in victory at Ferencváros.

Toko Ekambi and Osimhen are joined at the top of the scoring charts on three goals by Galeno, the Brazilian striking twice in Braga's 3-1 comeback win at home to Midtjylland.

All the Matchday 2 results

Group A: Sparta Praha 1-0 Rangers, Lyon 3-0 Brøndby

Group B: Sturm 1-4 PSV, Real Sociedad 1-1 Monaco

Group C: Legia 1-0 Leicester, Napoli 2-3 Spartak Moskva

Group D: Fenerbahçe 0-3 Olympiacos, Antwerp 0-1 Frankfurt

Group E: Marseille 0-0 Galatasaray, Lazio 2-0 Lokomotiv Moskva

Group F: Braga 3-1 Midtjylland, Ludogorets 0-1 Crvena zvezda

Group G: Ferencváros 1-3 Betis, Celtic 0-4 Leverkusen

Group H: West Ham 2-0 Rapid Wien, Genk 0-3 Dinamo Zagreb