Europa League stats dive: high achievers of Matchday 3

We sift through the Matchday 3 data to pick out the stand-out displays, presented by Swissquote.

Most passes completed

Highlights: Celtic 2-0 Ferencváros

102: Callum McGregor (Celtic)

100: Carl Starfelt (Celtic)

99: Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic)

82: Tomáš Souček (West Ham)

82: William Saliba (Marseille)



Ange Postecoglou's Celtic got off the mark on Matchday 3 with a 2-0 win against Ferencváros, the presence of three Hoops players at the top of the pass-completion leaderboard a mark of their dominance in Glasgow. Starfelt and Marseille's Saliba both make this top five for the second matchweek in succession while the displays of McGregor and Souček are all the more remarkable given the pair both play in midfield.

Crosses completed

Highlights: Frankfurt 3-1 Olympiacos

6: Filip Kostić (Eintracht Frankfurt)

4: Gerardo Arteaga (Genk)

4: Aaron Cresswell (West Ham)

4: Adnan Januzaj (Real Sociedad)

4: James Maddison (Leicester)

4: James Tavernier (Rangers)

4: Patrick van Aanholt (Galatasaray)

For the second time in as many matchweeks, Kostić found the target with six crosses. The Frankfurt midfielder does not have to share top spot this week, though, as he had two more successful balls in than any other player in action on Matchday 3. The Serbian winger's deliveries from the left helped his side to win 3-1 at home against Olympiacos, but he may have a tougher time supplying that level of service in Piraeus on Matchday 4.

Balls recovered

Highlights: Fenerbahçe 2-2 Antwerp

13: Dinis Almeida (Antwerp)

11: Minjae Kim (Fenerbahçe)

11: Philipp Max (PSV)

11: Armando Obispo (PSV)

10: Diogo Leite (Braga)

10: Josué Sá (Ludogorets)



The presence of two of the week's most effective interceptors might well explain why Fenerbahçe and Antwerp drew in Istanbul. PSV lost 2-1 at home to Monaco but not for want of effort on the part of Max and Obispo, who racked up 22 of the Dutch side's 56 turnovers between them. Diogo Leite is the only name on the list to get a victory on Matchday 3 as Braga won 1-0 at Josué Sá's Ludogorets.

Clearances

Highlights: Spartak Moskva 3-4 Leicester

8: Miha Blažič (Ferencváros)

7: Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic)

7: Miloš Degenek (Crvena zvezda)

7: Jonny Evans (Leicester)

Slovenian defender Blažič was kept busy during his side's 2-0 defeat at Celtic, but his opposite number Carter-Vickers did not have an easy night on Tuesday either, with the Spurs loanee adding a top-five entry here to his one for completed passes. Leicester's defence were given a severe examination in their 4-3 win at Spartak Moskva with Evans and fellow centre-back Çağlar Söyüncü making 13 clearances between them.

Most saves

Highlights: Napoli 3-0 Legia

8: Cezary Miszta (Legia)

7: Dénes Dibusz (Ferencváros)

7: Thomas Mikkelsen (Brøndby)

6: Claudio Bravo (Real Betis)

Legia conceded three at Napoli, including a beauty from Lorenzo Insigne, but Cezary Miszta's stats prove it could have been considerably worse for the Polish side. Dibusz, who topped this chart on Matchday 1, and Mikkelsen – the second Brøndby goalkeeper on this list in as many games – were both kept on their toes in 2-0 defeats in Glasgow. Bravo was the only goalkeeper in this selection to earn a point this week as Real Betis drew 1-1 at home against Leverkusen.