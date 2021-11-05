Europa League stats dive: high achievers of Matchday 4

UEFA.com has a treasure trove of statistics covering many aspects of play to enhance the UEFA Europa League.

In this piece, presented by Swissquote, we sift through the Matchday 4 data to pick out the stand-out displays.

Most passes completed

107: Çağlar Söyüncü (Leicester)

101: André-Frank Zambo Anguissa (Napoli)

95: Olivier Verdon (Ludogorets)

94: Daniel Amartey (Leicester)

94: Diego Demme (Napoli)

Leicester and Napoli are embroiled in a group separating top from bottom by only three points, making the abilities of Söyüncü and Zambo Anguissa to precisely keep play moving all the more vital. Neither side has previously had a player on the list in a matchweek, and Amartey was also immensely influential as the Foxes earned a hard-earned point against Spartak Moskva, while anchor Demme played a key role in the Italian side's eye-catching 4-1 win at Legia. Defender Verdon's passing accuracy of almost 89% is hugely impressive considering the pressure he faced as Ludogorets lost 4-2 at Braga.

Crosses completed

10: Adnan Januzaj (Real Sociedad)

5: Josip Radošević (Brøndby)

4: Borna Barišić (Rangers)

3: 11 players

Only one player had completed more than six crosses in a matchweek before Januzaj helped Liga leaders Sociedad to dominate possession and remain unbeaten in the Europa League with a 1-1 draw at home to Sturm. Radošević's tally would also have made him the second-most successful cross supplier on Matchday 3, playing a critical creative role as Brøndby claimed a point to boost their qualification hopes at home to Rangers, for whom Barišić features in the category for the third time in four matchweeks.

Balls recovered

13: David Affengruber (Sturm)

13: Olivier Verdon (Ludogorets)

12: Guido Rodríguez (Betis)

11: Andreas Maxsø (Brøndby)

11: Jonny Evans (Leicester)

11: Somália (Ferencváros)

In his first season with Sturm, 20-year-old Austria youth international Affengruber played a pivotal part in Sturm earning their first point of their Europa League campaign. Verdon's tireless performance for Ludogorets means only Affengruber and one other player across the four matchweeks has matched his number of recoveries in one game, and midfield lynchpin Rodríguez has the joint second-most tally this season despite a tough night for Betis at Leverkusen. With his side a point clear of third-placed Celtic ahead of a potentially decisive Matchday 6 encounter between the teams, the Argentina international may need to repeat his heroics if the Spanish hopefuls are to reach the knockout stages.

Clearances

16: David Affengruber (Sturm)

13: Maximiliano Caufriez (Spartak Moskva)

11: Benoît Badiashile (Monaco)

9: Georgi Dzhikiya (Spartak Moskva)

9: Samuel Gigot (Spartak Moskva)

8: Gregory Wüthrich (Sturm)

Prodigy Affengruber is the first player to perform more than 11 clearances in a game this season, going five better in a statement of determination that will take some surpassing in the remaining two matchweeks. Spartak newcomer Caufriez, too, set a new high as the right-back and his team-mates kept in touch with the qualification spots by holding Leicester. Monaco youngster Badiashile's stats show his considerable value to a Monaco team who stayed top of their group by keeping a clean sheet at home to PSV.

Most saves

7: Cezary Miszta (Legia)

7: Kristijan Kahlina (Ludogorets)

6: Jörg Siebenhandl (Sturm)

6: Rui Silva (Betis)

5: Florin Niță (Sparta Praha)

5: Lukas Hradecky (Leverkusen)

5: Maarten Vandevoordt (Genk)

Legia's second successive loss by a three-goal margin to Napoli does not quite tell the story of two encounters in which Miszta's goalkeeping was frequently outstanding. The top shot-stopper from Matchday 3 was the bane of the Serie A leaders again as the Polish side held the lead until the 51st minute in an eventual 4-1 defeat. Miszta and Sturm's Siebenhandl make the list for the second time in four matchweeks.