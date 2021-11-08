UEFA Europa League: What to look out for on Matchday 5

Eintracht Frankfurt, Lyon and West Ham have safely navigated the UEFA Europa League group stage, but plenty of other issues remain unresolved.

Enterprise Rent-A-Car presents UEFA.com's guide to the stand-out stories.

How qualifying for the knockouts works The eight group winners automatically go through to the last 16. Additional knockout round play-offs will then be played before the round of 16 between the eight group runners-up and the third-ranked teams from the UEFA Champions League groups.

Wednesday 24 November

Group C: Spartak Moskva vs Napoli

Thursday 25 November

Group A: Rangers vs Sparta Praha, Brøndby vs Lyon

Group B: PSV Eindhoven vs Sturm Graz, Monaco vs Real Sociedad

Group C: Leicester vs Legia Warszawa

Group D: Olympiacos vs Fenerbahçe, Eintracht Frankfurt vs Royal Antwerp

Group E: Galatasaray vs Marseille, Lokomotiv Moskva vs Lazio

Group F: Midtjylland vs Braga, Crvena zvezda vs Ludogorets

Group G: Leverkusen vs Celtic, Real Betis vs Ferencváros

Group H: GNK Dinamo vs Genk, Rapid Wien vs West Ham

What to look out for?

Watch five great Galatasaray goals

Galatasaray welcome draw-masters Marseille

Galatasaray boss Fatih Terim bemoaned wasteful finishing after his side drew 1-1 against Lokomotiv Moskva on Matchday 4: “If you miss that many chances in a match, you could even risk a defeat.” He will hope his team can sharpen up their shooting as Marseille visit, looking to avoid a fifth straight draw in Group E. Coach Jorge Sampaoli is adamant that they deserve more than they have had. “There’s no justice in football,” he said. “We’ve led all four matches, we’ve played with a lot of courage and personality.”

Celtic up against it in Leverkusen



Highlights: Celtic 0-4 Leverkusen

Celtic feel that things are finally going their way after back-to-back victories over Ferencváros, coach Ange Postecoglou purring after "a fantastic performance" in Budapest last time out. However, fantastic may not be enough as they tackle Group G leaders Leverkusen, the German side having pounded their main section rivals Real Betis 4-0 at the BayArena on 4 November after having earlier won 4-0 at Parkhead. Like Celtic, Rangers are also third in their pool, but will rise to second if they can avenge their 1-0 away loss against Sparta Praha in Group A.

Rodgers left disappointed by Leicester draw

Leicester plot their escape route

Leicester ended Matchday 4 in third place in Group C, Brendan Rodgers’ team a little underwhelmed after following up a 4-3 win at Spartak Moskva with a 1-1 draw at home. However, the Leicester manager took consolation in the fact that he will no longer have to be checking the permutations if all goes well in their final games against Legia on 25 November and then Napoli. “I think it simplifies it now,” he said. “We've got to win the next two games. And if we do that, we'll win the group."

Further ahead?

• Group A pacesetters Lyon are certain of their round of 16 spot, but have plenty of reasons to keep piling on the goals; Karl Toko Ekambi is the top scorer in this season's tournament with six and has netted on every matchday, while no other side have outscored Lyon's 12 goals. Can they become the first French club to win this competition?

Five great PSV goals

• Sturm Graz earned their first point on Matchday 4, but Group B remains a three-horse race which may not reach its climax until Matchday 6 when PSV Eindhoven – currently third – visit Real Sociedad. The teams drew 2-2 in the Netherlands in their opening fixture, yet both trail Monaco in the race for guaranteed last-16 entry.

Key dates

Group stage

15/16 September: Matchday 1

30 September: Matchday 2

20/21 October: Matchday 3

4 November: Matchday 4

24/25 November: Matchday 5

9 December: Matchday 6

Seville's Estadio Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán will stage the final Getty Images

Knockout stage

13 December: Knockout round play-offs draw

17 & 24 February: Knockout round play-offs

25 February: Round of 16 draw

10 & 17 March: Round of 16

18 March: Quarter-final & semi-final draws

7 & 14 April: Quarter-finals

28 April & 5 May: Semi-finals

18 May: Final (Estadio Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán, Sevilla)