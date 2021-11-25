UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Europa League: State of play

Thursday 25 November 2021

Who is through to the Europa League knockout stage and round of 16?

Leverkusen scored a late winner against Celtic to seal progress
Through to round of 16: Leverkusen, Lyon, Monaco, West Ham

Through to knockout play-offs: Betis, Rangers

Confirmed top-two finish: Frankfurt﻿, Galatasaray, Lazio, Olympiacos

Latest standings

All information in this article is subject to final confirmation from UEFA. These examples may not cover all potential situations.

Matchday 6 permutations will appear here soon.

