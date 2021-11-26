Europa League stats dive: high achievers of Matchday 5

UEFA.com has a treasure trove of statistics covering many aspects of play to enhance the UEFA Europa League.

In this piece, presented by Swissquote, we sift through the Matchday 5 data to pick out the stand-out displays.

Most passes completed

Highlights: Spartak Moskva 2-1 Napoli

103: Juan Jesus (Napoli)

87: André Ramalho (PSV)

86: Castello Lubeka (Lyon)

85: Josip Mišić (Dinamo Zagreb)

84: Mark Noble (West Ham)

Cold weather in Moscow did not suit Napoli as they lost 2-1 to Spartak, dropping down to third in Group C, but Brazilian left-back Juan Jesus fared oddly well in the snow, completing 103 of his 106 passes: an impressive 97% completion rate. PSV's André Ramalho had 16 fewer completed passes but nearly as many attempts (104).

Crosses completed

Highlights: Olympiacos 1-0 Fenerbahçe

6: Oleg Reabciuk (Olympiacos)

5: Hirving Lozano (Napoli)

4: Rayan Cherki (Lyon)

4: Florian Wirtz (Leverkusen)

While Juan Jesus was working hard in Moscow, another left-back was doing the business in Piraeus, Moldovan international Oleg Reabciuk keeping the Fenerbahçe defence occupied. Six of his crosses found their target, with the last of those deliveries wrong-footing two defenders and inviting Tiquinho Soares to score Thrylos's 90th-minute winner.

Balls recovered

Highlights: Midtjylland 3-2 Braga

15: Erik Sviatchenko (Midtjylland)

15: Martin Zubamendi (Real Sociedad)

12: Juan Jesus (Napoli)

12: Pape Abou Cissé (Olympiacos)

Central defender Erik Sviatchenko was in the thick of the action from the off in Midtjylland's game against Braga, getting as far as the opposition penalty area to score the Danish side's opening goal inside two minutes, and making 15 interventions as his team held on to win 3-2. Martin Zubamendi saw less return for his efforts, Real Sociedad losing 2-1 in Monaco.

Clearances

Highlights: Dinamo Zagreb 1-1 Genk

9: Kévin Théophile-Catherine (Dinamo Zagreb)

8: Josip Šutalo (Dinamo Zagreb)

7: Marc Bartra (Betis)

7: Erik Sviatchenko (Midtjylland)

7: Stephen Welsh (Celtic)

7: Samuel Gigot (Spartak Moskva)

Dinamo Zagreb were unable to hold on to a 1-0 lead at home against Genk in Group H, but if a 1-1 draw was sub-optimal, it could have been worse but for the diligence of their central defensive pairing. Kévin Théophile-Catherine and Josip Šutalo could not prevent Ike Ugbo's equaliser in Croatia, but made 17 clearances between them to keep the Belgian side off the scent.

Most saves

Highlights: Galatasaray 4-2 Marseille

7: Fernando Muslera (Galatasaray)

7: Aleksandr Selikov (Spartak Moskva)

6: Daniil Khudiakov (Lokomotiv Moskva)

5: Joe Hart (Celtic)

5: Maarten Vandevoordt (Genk)

Captain Fernando Muslera played his part as Galatasaray secured their place in the knockout phase with a 4-2 win against Marseille; he conceded twice from Arkadiusz Milik but saved seven more shots. Aleksander Selikov pulled off as many saves in Spartak's 2-1 defeat of Napoli, and kudos too to 17-year-old Daniil Khudiakov, whose efforts in a meek 3-0 Lokomotiv defeat at home to Lazio earned him praise in the Russian media.