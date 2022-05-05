UEFA.com works better on other browsers
UEFA Europa League final: Head-to-head record

Thursday 5 May 2022

Check out the head-to-head record between the UEFA Europa League finalists, Eintracht Frankfurt and Rangers.

We now know the two teams who will compete in the 2021/22 UEFA Europa League final in Seville on Wednesday 18 May.

Check out the head-to-head records of Eintracht Frankfurt and Rangers, with previous results including UEFA club competition games only.

Route to the final

Semi-final first legs

Thursday 28 April
Leipzig 1-0 Rangers
West Ham 1-2 Frankfurt

Semi-final second legs

Thursday 5 May
Rangers 3-1 Leipzig (agg: 3-2)
Frankfurt 1-0 West Ham (agg: 3-1)

Final
Frankfurt vs Rangers
Wednesday 18 May (Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium, Seville)

Frankfurt's route to the Europa League final

Final
Rangers P2 W2 D0 L0 F12 A4﻿
13/04/1959 Frankfurt 6-1 Rangers (European Cup semi-finals)
05/05/1959 Rangers 3-6 Frankfurt (European Cup semi-finals)

Rangers' route to the Europa League final

Final
Eintracht Frankfurt P2 W0 D0 L2 F4 A12﻿
13/04/1959 Frankfurt 6-1 Rangers (European Cup semi-finals)
05/05/1959 Rangers 3-6 Frankfurt (European Cup semi-finals)

