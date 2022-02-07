Dortmund vs Rangers Europa League knockout round play-off preview: Where to watch, predicted line-ups, squad changes
Monday 7 February 2022
When is it? How can you watch it? What are the possible line-ups? All you need to know about the UEFA Europa League knockout round play-off first leg between Dortmund and Rangers.
Dortmund and Rangers meet in the UEFA Europa League knockout round play-off first leg on Thursday 17 February.
Dortmund vs Rangers at a glance
When: Thursday 17 February (18:45 CET kick-off)
Where: BVB Stadion, Dortmund, Germany
What: UEFA Europa League knockout round play-off (second leg 24 February)
Winners: Advance to UEFA Europa League round of 16; losers exit Europe
Where to watch Dortmund vs Rangers on TV
What do you need to know?
Dortmund return to the competition for the first time in four seasons to face a Rangers side looking to build on their 2020/21 run to the last 16. The Scottish giants have had a greater challenge on their hands this term, both in domestic competition and in Europe, but they are always up for the fight. They know all about Erling Haaland, Englishman Jude Bellingham and also Giovanni Reyna, whose dad Claudio spent two seasons with the Gers and named his son after his former team-mate. A certain Mr Van Bronckhorst.
Possible line-ups
Form guide
Dortmund
Last six games (all competitions, most recent first): WLWWLW
Where they stand: 2nd in Bundesliga, German Cup round of 16
Rangers
Last six games: WDWWWW
Where they stand: 1st in Scottish Premiership, Scottish Cup round of 16, League Cup semi-finals
Expert predictions
What the coaches say
Marco Rose, Dortmund coach: "Rangers are a great club from Scotland with lots of tradition. They always deliver exciting tussles and have great fans. It will be a challenge."
Giovanni van Bronckhorst, Rangers manager: "Playing against a top club side in Europe will be a great test for us. It's going to be really hard — but you want challenges, in life and in football. You want to compete with the best. We have to be on top of our game. I've known Gio [Reyna] his whole life and he is named after me, so they won't come better than this. It's a very special moment for both of us."
Squad changes
